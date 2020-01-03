Crude Soars Following U.S. Strike on Top Iranian Commander

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to higher, backed by sharp gains in the crude complex which jumped ~4% overnight following a U.S. air strike in Iraq which killed a top Iranian commander, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East while broader index futures fell about ~1% on the news which should cap a lid to the upside for energy equities.

Oil prices on both side of the Atlantic soared in overnight trading and are roughly up by ~3.5% this morning following the military air strike in Iraq by U.S. forces which killed General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, heightening geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and the Middle East. Brent futures are now trading at levels last seen in mid-September following attacks on a Saudi oil field while the front-month WTI crude futures initially touched April 2019 levels. Traders will also be keeping a close eye on the weekly inventory report out later this morning which was delayed two days due to the New Years holiday. The API estimates which was released on Tuesday evening is projecting a draw of 7.8mm barrels while analysts expect a more moderate decline of 3.3mm barrels.

Natural gas futures are moderately higher in early trading and off lows last touched since August as above-seasonal weather forecasts are expected for the first half of January which should limit heating demand. The EIA weekly storage report is due out this morning with consensus expecting a draw of 60 bfc compared to the five year average of 89 bcf.

Reuters - Total said that its four French refineries - at Donges, Feyzin, Normandie-Gonfreville and Grandpuits - were functioning and producing output, even as a nationwide strike in the country shows no signs of abating.

Press Release - EQT announced its board of directors has appointed David Khani as chief financial officer, effective January 3, 2020. As anticipated, Kyle Derham, who has been serving as the company’s interim chief financial officer, will remain with EQT in an executive advisory role to ensure a smooth transition and assist in the execution of EQT’s strategic initiatives before returning to his role as Partner of Rice Investment Group.

Late Thursday (Press Release) - Gulfport Energy announced Al Bledsoe has been appointed to Gulfport’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2020.

Late Thursday (Press Release) - Occidental Petroleum announced that Andrew Gould, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Schlumberger Limited, has been elected to its Board of Directors effective March 1, 2020.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Occidental Petroleum to ‘Hold’ from ‘Sell’.

Credit Suisse started coverage on CVR Energy at ‘Neutral’.

Oil prices surged and safe-haven assets such as gold and Japanese yen jumped, as the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander in an air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions between the two powers. U.S. stock index futures fell along with global shares on dampening appetite for risky assets. An index of U.S. manufacturing activity is scheduled on economic calendar. Investors will also be interested in scrutinizing the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting in December.

