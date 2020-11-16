Crude Soars After Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Is Found Highly Effective

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to rally this morning, building on last week’s momentum, after Moderna said preliminary trial data showed its coronavirus vaccine was more than 94% effective, marking the second drug maker to say it has a potentially effective vaccine to combat COVID-19. The positive news headlines sent stocks that would benefit of the reopening of the economy such as energy, entertainment, and airlines broadly higher while the ‘stay-at-home’ tech stocks declined.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic soared after Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19. Prices were also buoyed by new data showing a rebound in the world's second and third largest economies, China and Japan, as figures showed Chinese refineries processed the most crude ever in October on a daily basis. Meanwhile, OPEC+ is set to hold a ministerial committee meeting on Tuesday that could recommend changes to production quotas when all the ministers meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Natural gas futures are off 5% as the latest forecasts continue to predict above-seasonal weather for a vast majority of the L48. Estimates on LNG feedgas flows had a drop below 10 Bcf over the weekend.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petroleo Brasileiro announced in a filing it plans to sell its legacy fields Marlim, Voador, Marlim Leste e Marlim Sul, at the deepwater Marlim oil complex, Reuters reported.

The Cma Cgm Jacques Saadé, the world’s largest containership powered by Liquefied Natural Gas has completed her first LNG bunkering with Total’s LNG bunker vessel, the Gas Agility, on November 13th 2020 at the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The 23,000 TEU containership received around 17,300 m3 of LNG, making it the largest LNG bunkering operation to ever take place.

U.S. E&PS

EQT announced that it has amended the terms of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash up to an amended Maximum Tender Amount of its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2021 and 3.000% Senior Notes due 2022.

Gulfport Energy announced that it has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with over 95% of its revolving credit facility lenders and certain noteholders holding over two-thirds of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes.

Reuters reported that Ovintiv is looking to sell its Eagle Ford acreage in south-central Texas, the latest debt-laden oil and gas producer to put assets on the block to raise cash during this year's coronavirus-fueled oil slump.

SM Energy provided a fourth quarter 2020 update. The Company and its lenders under the senior secured revolving credit facility have completed the regularly scheduled fall borrowing base redetermination, and the Company has entered into an agreement with a third party to partly fund South Texas well completions.

CANADIAN E&PS

ATB Capital Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions to Outperform from Sector Perform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Diamond S Shipping announced results for the third quarter of 2020. The company reported net loss attributable to Diamond S of $9.7 million, or net loss of $0.24 basic and diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $27.1 million.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Credit Suisse upgraded Targa Resources to Outperform from Neutral.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher after Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, even as new restrictions to combat the pandemic were imposed in Michigan and Washington on Sunday. European and Asian equities rose, buoyed by strong economic data from China and Japan. The dollar index was little changed, while gold edged down. Oil gained as OPEC and its allies started meetings that will look at further action to support the market in 2021.

