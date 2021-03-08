Crude Soars Above $70 After Attack on Saudi Oil Site

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to flat open, weighed down by moderate weakness in the underlying commodities while the broader index futures are also mixed to lower even after the Senate passed the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill over the weekend. Bond yields are rising which should boost value / cyclical stocks higher while adding further pressure to tech / growth sectors.

Oil prices are currently trading slightly lower, but Brent climbed above $70 a barrel for the first time since the start of the coronavirus crisis, after the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package and a Yemeni group attacked Saudi Arabia's oil industry. Adding support, Houthi forces in Yemen fired drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura that is vital to petroleum exports. Riyadh said there were no casualties or loss of property.

U.S. natural gas futures slipped almost 2% to a fresh five-week low on Monday on forecasts for mild weather through late March.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS | INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS | CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS | U.S. E&PS | CANADIAN E&PS | OILFIELD SERVICES | DRILLERS | REFINERS | MLPS & PIPELINES |

MARKET COMMENTARY

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil began restarting the large crude distillation unit at its 560,500 barrel-per-day Baytown, Texas, refinery, said two sources familiar with plant operations. Before beginning the restart of the 280,300-bpd Pipestill-8 CDU, Exxon returned to production the 25,000-bpd hydrocracker, the sources said.

According to Reuters, production at the restarted Exxon Mobil 369,024 barrel-per-day Beaumont, Texas, refinery is being hampered by reduced coker throughput, said sources familiar with plant operations. The 45,000-bpd coker has been operating at varying production levels since restarting earlier this week, the sources said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco set its April official selling price for its Arab Light crude to Asia at plus $1.40 per barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, up $0.40 from March, according to a statement issued on March 7.

According to Reuters, Eni is looking to spin off its new retail and renewable energy business next year and could list a minority stake to raise money to bankroll the company's energy transition, an industry source close to the matter said.

According to Reuters, Petrobras said that the government had nominated six individuals as potential members of the firm's board of directors, to be voted on at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting. Five have been nominated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and one by the Economy Ministry, Petroleo Brasileiro, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing.

According to Reuters, Gazprom said it had delivered its first carbon-neutral shipment of liquefied natural gas to Europe. Gazprom said its shipment of Russian LNG, which it said was made carbon neutral by offsetting emissions resulting from its production and transport, had been delivered to Royal Dutch Shell at the Dragon terminal in Wales.

According to Reuters, Petroecuador said that it had awarded a tender to export some 1.44 million barrels of Oriente-grade crude to a unit of Royal Dutch Shell.

According to Reuters, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said that a drone hit a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port, one of the world's largest oil shipping ports, and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco's residential area in Dhahran.

According to Reuters, Total detailed steps it would take to mitigate the environmental and human impact from its Tilenga project in Uganda and a multibillion-dollar pipeline carrying oil from the country to Tanzania. Total and its partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation plan to exploit oil reserves in Lake Albert in Uganda and construct a $3.5 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline to neighbouring Tanzania for export.

In accordance with its guiding principle of transparency in engaging with civil society,Total published the studies, independent third-party reviews and social and environmental action plans related to the Tilenga project in Uganda and the EACOP (East African Crude Oil Pipeline) project in Uganda and Tanzania. These projects are undertaken in a sensitive environmental context and require the implementation of land acquisition programs with a specific attention to respecting the rights of the communities concerned. Environmental and social impact assessment studies have been conducted and approved by the Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities for both projects, which are carried out in compliance with the stringent performance standards of the International Finance Corporation.

Total, through Total Quadran, its renewable energy subsidiary in France, was awarded 50 megawatts of solar projects in the ninth round of the CRE 4 (French Energy Regulatory Commission) tender. Total thus confirms its position as number 1 in solar development in France with close to 400 MW, the largest volume awarded over the last 18 months.

According to Reuters, Total SE plans to restart production on the large crude distillation unit and coker at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, three sources familiar with plant operations said. In addition to beginning the restart of the 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU, Total restarted the reformer, which was operating at 43% of its 35,000-bpd capacity, the sources said.

GC Rieber Shipping ASA's 17% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS announced the award of a 4D monitor marine seismic acquisition survey by Total E&P Angola. The survey comprises a two-month project on the GJDR Development area of Block 17 commencing in Q1 2021.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Devon Energy announced that D. Martin Phillips, a managing partner of the EnCap Investments, will resign from the company’s board of directors effective immediately. The resignation is following a reduction in EnCap’s holdings in Devon through disposition transactions that occurred on Feb. 22, 2021.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage of Ring Energy at Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

National Bank of Canada upgraded Surge Energy to Outperform from Sector Perform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

ION Geophysical announced that it is proceeding with steps to launch its previously announced rights offering for its New Second Lien Convertible Notes or its Common Stock, as part of its restructuring transactions approved by shareholders on February 23, 2021. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expects to launch the rights offering after the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC.

American Industrial Partners is reinforcing its commitment to the offer to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of SEACOR Holdings at the tender offer price of $41.50 per share. AIP must make clear that $41.50 is its best and final offer and it believes that there is significant downside to shareholders if the transaction does not close on these terms.

Clarke announced that it disposed of 254,700 common shares of Trican Well Servicethrough the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 5, 2021 at a price of $1.9498 per Trican Share.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

CFRA upgraded Cheniere Energy to Buy from Hold.

According to SEC filing, on March 5, 2021, Energy Transfer LP agreed to undertake an internal reorganization by causing Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership and subsidiary of ET, to merge with and into ETO Merger Sub LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of ET, with ETO surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of ET.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell as the passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, sparked inflation concerns and pressured richly valued technology stocks. Shares of banks and automakers lifted European equities. Japanese shares ended lower on year-end positioning and China stocks fell on policy tightening fears. Gold prices retreated as the dollar firmed, denting bullion's appeal. Oil prices pared gains after earlier climbing above $70 a barrel for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began after attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.