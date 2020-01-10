Crude Slips, Set for Biggest Weekly Loss Since July

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy is poised for a mixed to higher start, backed by strength in the broader index futures which are set to extended their record highs despite a disappointing December jobs number while oil prices trade flat. The December jobs data released this morning read nonfarm payrolls added 145k jobs last month, lower than economists’ estimates of 160k while unemployment held steady at 3.5%. Energy sector news is relatively quiet heading into the weekend.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are flat in choppy morning trading, but on track for their first weekly loss since November and their worst weekly loss since July. Weighing on sentiment, IEA Head Birol said his group sees a well-supplied oil market in 2020 and that prices, without events, should not increase substantially in the coming months. Traders will be looking ahead to the weekly rig count released this afternoon as the next catalysts for prices.

Natural gas futures are up ~1.5%, following yesterday’s storage report and despite warmer near term weather forecasts in key consuming regions which should dent heating demand.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - RANGE RESOURCES announced that it has priced at par an offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026, which will carry an interest rate of 9.25%. Range expects that the net proceeds of the offering will be approximately $541.6 million. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $500 million to $550 million.

Capital One Securities downgraded Whiting Petroleum to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight.’

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Based on a preliminary review, PGS expects to report Segment revenues for Q4 2019 of $288 million. MultiClient revenues are expected to be $177 million and contract revenues $104 million.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - U.S. Silica announced the promotion of Brad Casper to the role of President as part of the Company's long-term succession planning, with Bryan Shinn continuing as U.S. Silica's Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for January 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 24, 2020. As previously announced, Pembina's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share increase to its monthly common share dividend rate to $0.21 per share, subject to closing of the acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited and the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline system, which occurred on December 16, 2019. The common share dividends are designated "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Western Midstream Partners announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Midstream Operating, LP, has priced an offering of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2023, $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.10% senior notes due 2025 at a price to the public of 99.962% of their face value, $1.2 billion in aggregate principal amount of 4.05% senior notes due 2030 at a price to the public of 99.90% of their face value, and $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 5.25% senior notes due 2050 at a price to the public of 99.442% of their face value. The offering of the senior notes is expected to close on Monday, January 13, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay and terminate WES Operating's $3.0 billion term loan credit facility. WES Operating will use the remaining net proceeds for general partnership purposes, including repayment of borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

MARKET COMMENTARY

An apparent de-escalation in Middle East tensions improved investor sentiment, with U.S. stock futures rising, ahead of a key payrolls data from the United States and the signing of a Sino-U.S. trade deal next week. Most Asian stocks ended higher as demand for riskier assets increased. Gains in airline stocks supported European shares. Safe-haven assets, such as gold and Japanese yen extended their downward move. The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly gain in two weeks. Oil prices pared earlier losses.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.