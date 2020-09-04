Crude Slips, Set for Biggest Weekly Decline Since June on Demand Worries

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are higher, on a boost from the broader benchmarks, as US employment figures surprised to the upside. Employment in the U.S. grew by 1.37 million in August, topping an estimate of 1.32 million. Tech stocks remained under pressure which provided yet further support for energy stocks. Trading is expected to be thin ahead of the holiday weekend in US.

Oil held above $44 a barrel, recovering from overnight lows, but was on course for its biggest weekly decline since June as weak demand figures added to concern over a slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Despite the price gains today, which somehow smoothed the losses of the week, the bigger market picture is overall bearish sentiment that kicked off with lower gasoline demand reports on Wednesday,” said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, analyst at Rystad Energy.

Natural gas was up sharply after snapping a 3-day skid yesterday following a historically bullish weekly injection report of only +35 Bcf, driven by strong power generation demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro has concluded tests in a pre-salt exploration area called Jupiter on the Santos basin. Petrobras said the tests confirmed Jupiter's "excellent productivity" potential as the field contains oil of "high aggregate value."

Press Release - Subsea 7 S.A. announced an agreement with Petrobras to extend by one year the current long-term day-rate contracts for three pipelay support vessels (PLSVs) operating offshore Brazil. The extensions have a combined value of approximately USD 155 million, net of agreed reductions to the current day-rates, and increase the backlog relating to the four Brazilian PLSVs to USD 493 million at 31 August 2020.

Reuters - Repsol implements buy-back programme of up to 227.2 million euros and representing around 1.45% of its share capital. The buy-back programme will start on September 4 and will remain in force until December 18. The shares will be purchased at market price.

Reuters - Hungary will buy 250 million cubic metres of liquefied natural gas per year for six years from Royal Dutch Shell via Croatia's LNG port in Krk, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook post.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Total restored the steam supply to its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations. The refinery is restarting the cogeneration unit that will produce about half the power the refinery normally uses, the sources said. Total expects it will take at least a week before the refinery has full power with the restoration of its external supply from provider Entergy.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Occidental said that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on October 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for August 2020 was 747 up 4 from the 743 counted in July 2020, and down 391 from the 1,138 counted in August 2019. The international offshore rig count for August 2020 was 184, up 1 from the 183 counted in July 2020, and down 60 from the 244 counted in August 2019. The average U.S. rig count for August 2020 was 250, down 5 from the 255 counted in July 2020, and down 679 from the 926 counted in August 2019. The average Canadian rig count for August 2020 was 53, up 21 from the 32 counted in July 2020, and down 89 from the 142 counted in August 2019. The worldwide rig count for August 2020 was 1,050, up 20 from the 1,030 counted in July 2020, and down 1,156 from the 2,206 counted in August 2019.

Press Release - PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY reported that for the month of August 2020, the Company had an average of 59 drilling rigs operating. For the two months ended August 31, 2020, the Company had an average of 59 drilling rigs operating. Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company's monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company's drilling rigs that were earning revenue under a drilling contract. The Company cautioned that numerous factors in addition to average drilling rigs operating can impact the Company's operating results and that a particular trend in the number of drilling rigs operating may or may not indicate a trend in or be indicative of the Company's financial performance. The Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after the end of each month.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Thermal Energy Partners and Schlumberger New Energy, a new Schlumberger business, announced the new company name, GeoFrame Energy, a geothermal project development company. GeoFrame Energy will leverage its partners' expertise to develop efficient and profitable geothermal power generation projects, providing an opportunity to support a reliable supply of clean energy.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for September 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 25, 2020. This dividend is designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped on Friday after the release of U.S. employment data for August. Dow futures traded 200 points higher, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures were up by 0.3%. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 8.4% last month from 10.2% in July. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected the rate to decline to 9.8%. As for overall jobs creation, employment in the U.S. grew by 1.37 million in August, topping an estimate of 1.32 million.

