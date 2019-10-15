Crude Slips on Trade War Concerns, China Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are flat in the pre-market as oil prices remain under pressure from negative data around China while broader stock indices in the US continue to trend higher led by strong earnings today from several financial firms. Among E&Ps, shares of Abraxas Petroleum are surging by over 20% in the pre-market on speculation that the company could be in deal talks with Whiting Petroleum, whose shares are moderately lower.

Oil prices are extending yesterday’s heavy weakness as the ongoing trade war creates demand risk as well as disappointing economic news. The National Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday that China’s factory gate prices declined at the fastest pace in more than three years in September while multiple news sources reported that China's Sinopec is looking to start cutting run rates from Nov due to rising freight rates. That followed customs data on Monday that showed Chinese imports had contracted for a fifth straight month.

Natural gas prices are moderately higher, extending yesterday’s strong gains on colder weather forecasts.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - ExxonMobil will offer its expertise and technology to India's biggest state-owned explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd to help develop its resources in offshore blocks. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be later signed as a definitive deal after Exxon studies the blocks of the company.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Repsol Norge AS, a subsidiary of Repsol SA, operator of production licence 910, is in the process of completing the drilling of wildcat well 9/2-12. The well is being drilled about six kilometres northeast of the Yme field centre in the North Sea.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell still sees abundant opportunity to make money from oil and gas in coming decades even as investors and governments increase pressure on energy companies over climate change, its chief executive said. But in an interview with Reuters, Ben van Beurden expressed concern that some shareholders could abandon the world's second-largest listed energy company due partly to what he called the "demonisation" of oil and gas and "unjustified" worries that its business model was unsustainable.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

CIBC Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperformer.’

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Laredo Petroleum announced third-quarter oil and total production results that are above prior guidance. Additionally, Laredo is providing an update to the Company's 2019 operating plan and full-year 2019 production and free cash flow guidance, reflecting improving capital efficiency, which is primarily driven by reduced cycle times, well cost reductions and productivity improvements from wider-spaced development. Production guidance for full-year 2019 has been raised to 28.1 MBOPD for oil and to 79.0 MBOE per day for total production, and anticipated cash flow in 2019 has increased by $65 million from expectations in May. Reflecting the improving capital efficiency and cash flows, Laredo now believes it will deliver $40 million of free cash flow in 2019 while maintaining its dedicated completions crew for the remainder of 2019.

Press Release - Occidental Petroleum reported that production from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 is expected to be 1,100 – 1,120 MBOED due to significantly reduced downtime in the DJ Basin from Anadarko’s initial expectations and strong performance from Occidental’s legacy Permian Resources business.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Whiting Petroleum is in deal talks with Abraxas Petroleum, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. A deal would increase Whiting's acreage in the second-largest U.S. shale field by output and spread its overhead costs over greater production, according to one of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as the talks are not yet public.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Surge Energy confirmed that a cash dividend to be paid on November 15, 2019 in respect of October 2019 production, for the shareholders of record on October 31, 2019 will be $0.008333 per share.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by PetroVietnam Gas for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of the Nam Con Son 2 Phase 2 pipeline across Nam Con Son basin and Cuu Long basin in Vietnam. The scope of the contract covers engineering and installation of 118 kilometers of rigid pipeline as well as the fabrication of subsea structures to tie back the existing Nam Con Son 2 Phase 1 gas pipeline to the Long Hai Landfall Station.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DCP Midstream was upgraded to buy from hold at Jeffries.

Enbridge Inc was downgraded to equal-weight form overweight at Barclays.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes rose as investors focused on the latest round of earnings. Major European stocks rose on hopes that a Brexit deal could be clinched this week, while steep falls in the shares of a slew of companies as the latest earnings season kicked off weighed on UK stocks. China and Hong Kong stocks fell as disappointing Chinese factory gate data added to the country's economic woes. Reopening after a market holiday, the Nikkei posted its biggest daily gain in more than a month. The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies. Oil prices extended losses and gold held steady. United Airlines Holdings is scheduled to report after market close.

