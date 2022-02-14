Crude Slips on Talk of Ukraine Concessions, Potential Iran Deal

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and the major market futures which traded lower as rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West posed compounded lingering investor worries about aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve to combat surging inflation. Market participants will be looking to the producer prices data for January and minutes from the U.S. central bank's most recent monetary policy meeting later this week.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are down in early trading, erasing earlier gains as Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could alleviate tensions between the two countries that Western governments say are on the brink of war. On Sunday, the United States said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack. Investors are also watching talks between the United States and Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal which could lead to an increase in oil output. The Iranian foreign minister said on Monday Iran was "in a hurry" to reach a swift agreement with world powers in nuclear talks in Vienna, provided its national interests are protected.

Natural gas futures rose this morning, supported by colder weather forecasts, and higher heating demand than previously expected as frigid temperatures move towards key consuming regions.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, ExxonMobil has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned.

ExxonMobil said it started production at Guyana's second offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block, Liza Phase 2, bringing total production capacity to more than 340,000 barrels per day in only seven years since the country's first discovery.

ExxonMobil said on Friday it made a new contract offer to union workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery who have been locked out since May.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Norwegian oil and gas firm Vaar Energi, a spin-off from Italy's Eni, said its planned stock market listing in Oslo will be priced at 28 crowns per share, the lower end of the company's intended range.

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, signed at the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation in Tripoli with the Director General of Eni North Africa, Mr. Antonio Baldasari and Luca Colombo, the extension of the security management system of the memorandum of understanding signed between the National Oil Corporation and Eni North Africa in March 2019, in the presence of the Member of the Board of Directors for Exploration and Production, Mr. Abulgasem Shengeer, and the Manager of the Maintenance and Projects Department, Mr. Najmi Karim. The MoU foresees a series of activities for the improvements of the security standards through a capacity-building program for NOC and Mellitah Oil Gas industrial security personnel.

Equinor Energy AS, operator of production licence 1060, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 6407/9-13.

Solstad Offshore ASA announced contract award for the CSV Normand Valiant with PETROBRAS. The charter is 2 years firm with possibility of 2 years extension. Commencement of the contract will take place in 2Q 2022. The contract has a gross value of approximately NOK 350 million, including additional services.

Reference is made to the State's announcement on the Saudi Press Agency on 12/7/1443H (corresponding to 13/2/2022G) in relation to the State's transfer of 4% of the Saudi Arabian Oil Company's (Aramco) shares to the Public Investment Fund. Following the transfer, the State remains Saudi Aramco's largest shareholder, retaining more than 94% shareholding.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has transferred 4% of Saudi Aramco shares worth $80 billion to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the government said.

Shell plc announced the appointment of Ed Daniels to the newly created role of Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director. The appointment is effective February 15.

Shell Pipeline Company LP announced it has made a non-binding offer to purchase all remaining common units held by the public representing limited partner interests in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. for $12.89 per common unit in cash. Shell and its affiliates currently own approximately 68.5% of SHLX common units.

A $27-billion deal between TotalEnergies and Iraq, that Baghdad hoped would reverse the exit of oil majors from the country, has stalled amid disputes over terms and risks being scrapped by the country's new government.

Reuters reported that TotalEnergies SE's 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery returned to normal operation on Friday evening after a malfunction.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil to Buy from Neutral.

SM Energy Co today will use cash on hand to redeem the $104.8M of aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 5.0% Senior Notes due 2024, plus accrued interest, pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 2024 Senior Notes.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. effective at the opening of trading on 17-Feb-22, the common stock of the company will cease trading on the NYSE American and will commence trading on the NYSE, remaining under the symbol "NOG."

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

KBR was awarded a $207 million task order to conduct multi-disciplined analyses and develop recommendations to enhance the capabilities of the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) missile defense system. KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract vehicle designed to develop and create new knowledge for the DoD.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions announced that it has submitted written notice to the New York Stock Exchange of its intention to voluntarily delist its common stock, $0.01 par value, from the NYSE American pending the successful closing of the acquisition by Select Energy Services of Nuverra by way of merger.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022. The new quarterly dividend represents an increase of 7.5 percent from $0.37 to $0.40 per share.

DRILLERS

Transocean Ltd. issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs. This quarter’s report includes the following updates: Deepwater Conqueror – Awarded a one-well contract extension in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $335,000 per day. Deepwater Asgard – Awarded a two-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $395,000 per day. Deepwater Invictus – Awarded a one-well contract extension in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $305,000 per day. Discoverer Inspiration – Awarded a one-well contract, plus two one-well options in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $290,000 per day. Paul B Loyd, Jr. – Awarded a one-well contract in the U.K. North Sea at $160,000 per day. The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is approximately $87.7 million. As of February 14, the company’s total backlog is approximately $6.5 billion.

REFINERS

Marathon Petroleum has established a 2030 target to reduce absolute Scope 3 – Category 11 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 15% below 2019 levels.

Reuters reported that Marathon Petroleum restarted the crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Friday.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. files a $750M mixed securities shelf.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

MPLX LP has established a new 2030 target to reduce methane emissions intensity by 75% below 2016 levels. The reduction target applies to MPLX's natural gas gathering and processing operations and represents an expansion of the company's existing 2025 target to reduce methane emissions intensity by 50% below 2016 levels.

NuStar Energy L.P. announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its terminal in Nova Scotia, Canada to EverWind Fuels for $60 million. The 7.8 million-barrel storage terminal is located at Point Tupper on the Strait of Canso, near Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia. The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Scorpio Tankers reported its results for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $46.0 million, or $0.83 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an adjusted net loss of $43.7 million, or $0.79 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $2.3 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized fair value discounts on credit facilities that were refinanced during the period. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company had a net loss of $76.3 million, or $1.41 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company had an adjusted net loss of $56.6 million, or $1.04 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) $2.8 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, of losses recorded on the extinguishment of debt during the period, which resulted from the refinancing of certain credit facilities and lease financing arrangements, and (ii) impairment charges of $16.8 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Global stocks slipped, with U.S. stock futures pointing to a fresh round of declines, as investors fretted over geopolitical risks following warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time. The dollar rose along with the yen and Swiss franc as investors scuttled back to the safe-haven assets. Oil prices pared gains in seesaw trading, after hitting their highest in more than seven years. Spot gold was down, while U.S. gold futures advanced.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.