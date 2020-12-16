Crude Slips on Surprise Build in U.S. Inventories, Tighter Lockdowns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, pressured by mild weakness across the underlying commodities but supported by strength in the major equity futures which rose this morning as law makers made further progress toward a coronavirus stimulus package and as the markets wait for affirmation of continued easy monetary policy to come out of the Fed’s last meeting for the year.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures seesawed this morning, supported by weakness in the dollar, progress on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and rising stimulus measure hopes but gains were capped by a surprise gain in U.S. crude inventories and tighter coronavirus lockdowns in Europe. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, last night’s API report showed U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks rose more than expected last week while gasoline stocks jumped but well below analyst projections.

Natural gas futures slipped this morning after trending flat or higher the prior five sessions, pressured by moderating weather forecasts in key consuming regions and ahead of tomorrow’s storage report.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Goldman Sachs upgraded Exxon Mobil to Buy from Neutral.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP PLC has bought a controlling stake in the largest U.S. producer of carbon offsets, doubling down on a bet that preserving forests will be key to companies meeting their carbon-reduction goals, the WSJ reported.

Repsol is considering listing its client business unit in an IPO that could be valued at up to 10 billion euros ($12.16 billion), Reuters reported.

Royal Dutch Shell and Equinor will develop the next generation of Shell Inventory Optimiser, a solution that leverages advanced analytics on historical data to optimise operational spare part inventory levels. Building on news of the recent Strategic Alliance with Shell, Microsoft will be supporting Shell and Equinor with the co-development of the tool, which runs on Microsoft Azure.

Application has been made by Total SE to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 51,016,613 ordinary shares of Total SE with a par value of 2.50 Euros per share, including (i) 12,952,925 ordinary shares issued on June 11, 2020 in connection with a share capital increase reserved for employees and (ii) 38,063,688 ordinary shares issued on July 16, 2020 in connection with the scrip dividend option for the final dividend of the fiscal year 2019.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy are pleased to announce that security holders from both companies have voted to support the proposed transaction, announced October 25, 2020, to combine the two companies into a resilient integrated energy leader. On December 15, 2020, Cenovus and Husky held separate special shareholder meetings via live webcast. Each company’s security holders, respectively, voted on resolutions in connection with the proposed business combination as described in the Joint Management Information Circular dated November 9, 2020.

U.S. E&PS

Wells Fargo downgraded Berry Corp to Underweight from Equal Weight.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Cimarex Energy to Buy from Neutral.

Goldman Sachs added Devon Energy to their Conviction Buy List.

BKV Corporation announced that funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. has invested $100 million in preferred equity in BKV towards BKV’s notable deal with Devon Energy acquiring Devon’s assets in the Barnett Shale. Through this strategic partnership, Oaktree has committed to invest an additional $600 million in future mutually agreed upon opportunities in natural gas.

Wells Fargo upgraded Earthstone Energy, Marathon Oil and Range Resources to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Goldman Sachs removed EOG Resources from their Conviction Buy List.

Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy with a Buy rating.

CIBC upgraded Ovintiv to Neutral from Underperform.

Ring Energy announced its shareholders voted decisively to approve Mr. Paul D. McKinney as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as all six independent directors to the Board. Collectively, all seven directors were elected to serve another one-year term which will end on the date of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, or at such time as their successors are duly elected and qualified.

CANADIAN E&PS

Peyto Exploration & Development confirmed that the quarterly dividend with respect to fourth quarter of $0.01 per common share is to be paid on January 15, 2021, for shareholders of record on December 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 30, 2020.

Whitecap Resources confirmed that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.01425 per common share in respect of December operations will be paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Citi downgraded Baker Hughes to Neutral from Buy.

KBR won a $49 million recompete to provide system acquisition support and reliability improvements on the CH-47 Chinook Helicopter and other select aircraft for the Cargo Helicopter Project Management Office (PMO) within the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation.

According to a SEC filing, on December 9, 2020, James R. Lawrence, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Natural Gas Services Groupnotified the Company of his decision to resign as an officer of the Company effective January 4, 2021. Mr. Lawrence’s resignation is not a result of any disagreement with the Company’s independent auditors or any member of management on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosures or internal controls. In connection with his resignation, the Board of Directors appointed on an interim basis its former Chief Financial Officer, G. Larry Lawrence, to the position of Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Lawrence will assume the interim role on January 5, 2021 and, during the term of his appointment, will also serve as the Company’s Principal Accounting Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2020.

Petrofac issued the following pre-close trading update for the year ending 31 December 2020: Trading in line with expectations for 2020 in a difficult environment; Challenging market conditions mitigated by swift actions to protect margins and conserve cash; New order intake of US$1.4 billion in the year to date reflects broader industry dynamics; Liquidity of c.US$1.0 billion at 30 November 2020; Taking additional measures to increase 2021 cost saving target to c.US$250 million.

DRILLERS

RPC, Inc. announced the appointment of Patrick J. Gunning to the Board of Directors of the Company effective January 1, 2021.

RPC, Inc. announced the appointment of Susan Bell to the Board of Directors of the Company effective January 1, 2021.

REFINERS

Raymond James initiated coverage on CVR Energy with a Market Perform rating.

PBF Energy announced that its indirect subsidiary, PBF Holding Company LLC, intends to commence an add-on offering, subject to market and other conditions, of $250.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 9.25% senior secured notes due 2025.

MLPS & PIPELINES

AltaGas is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of an additional 37 percent equity interest in Petrogas Energy Corp. for total consideration of approximately $715 million.

The board of directors of ONEOK elected Gerald B. Smith as a director to the board, effective Dec. 15, 2020.

iA Securities upgraded TC Energy to Strong Buy from Buy.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision, as investors awaited further fiscal support for the U.S. economy. European stocks were up on upbeat business activity data, rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal and the possible roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in the continent before the new year. Asian equities ended the day higher. Increased appetite for riskier assets weakened the dollar, whereas gold gained. Oil prices advanced, but gains were capped by a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. retail sales data for November is due for release later in the day.

