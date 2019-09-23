Crude Slips on Saudi Output Restoration Plan, Economic Weakness

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a choppy start, driven by some mild weakness in the crude complex while U.S. stock index futures were flat as investors remained cautious about progress in U.S.-China trade talks and waited for a slew of economic reports to gauge the health of the domestic economy.

WTI crude oil futures were flat to lower in early trading, in line with Brent, reversing earlier gains on rising prospects of a faster-than-expected full restoration of Saudi oil output and by fresh signs of European economic weakness. Saudi Arabia has restored around 75% of crude output lost after attacks on its facilities and return to full volumes by early next week, a source briefed on the latest developments told Reuters on Monday. Saudi's oil production from Khurais is now at more than 1.3 million bpd, while current production from Abqaiq is at about 3 million bpd, the source said. Investors are still monitoring the geo-political risks from the attack after the Pentagon ordered additional U.S. troops to be deployed in the Gulf region to strengthen Saudi Arabia's air and missile defenses.

Natural gas futures were down nearly 0.75% this morning, pressured by extended cooler weather forecasts that should limit demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Sunday) Reuters - ExxonMobil restarted the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has signed a deal to receive in advance around 8.4 billion reais ($2.02 billion) related to debts held by Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras. Petrobras will cede its rights over receivables from Eletrobras to a fund, which in turn will advance that payment to the oil company. Originally, Eletrobras would pay its debt with Petrobras --formed by overdue fuel bills-- in parcels up to 2025. Santander, Itaú BBA and BB Banco de Investimento advised Petrobras in the deal.

(Sunday) Reuters - Total began raising production at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery as flood waters receded following Tropical Storm Imelda.

U.S. E&PS

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage of Apache at ‘Buy.’

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced that the Yakaar-2 appraisal well has encountered approximately 30 meters of net gas pay in similar high-quality Cenomanian reservoir to the Yakaar-1 exploration well, continuing the 100 percent success rate of wells targeting the inboard Mauritania/Senegal gas trend. Yakaar-2 was drilled approximately nine kilometers from Yakaar-1 and proved up the southern extension of the field.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage of Occidental Petroleum at ‘Hold.’

Citigroup reassumed coverage of Apache Corporation, Concho Resources, Continental Resources, Hess Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation with ‘Neutral’ ratings.

Citigroup reassumed coverage of Diamondback Energy, EOG Resources, Noble Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources with ‘Buy’ ratings.

CANADIAN E&PS

Wells Fargo downgraded Canadian Natural Resources to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Market Perform.’

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - KBR and Argus announced that they have been awarded a contract to conduct a feasibility study on hydrogen imports and downstream applications for Singapore. The project was commissioned by the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS), Strategy Group, in the Prime Minister's Office in Singapore, in conjunction with the Singapore Economic Development Board and Energy Market Authority.

Citigroup assumed coverage of NCS Multistage, Silica and Superior Energy with ‘Neutral’ ratings.

DRILLERS

Citigroup reassumed coverage of Diamond Offshore with a ‘Sell’ rating.

Citigroup reassumed coverage and downgraded Noble Crop and Valaris plc to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral.’

Citigroup reassumed coverage of Transocean with ‘Neutral’ ratings.

REFINERS

Reuters - Marathon Petroleum reported a Sulfur Unit upset resulting in H2S release from a flare stack on Sept. 20 at Robinson, Illinois refinery. The company reported that the process unit upset has already been corrected.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Operations at Phillips 66's Beaumont oil terminal in Nederland, Texas, remained temporarily shut down and crews are assessing potential damage from flooding.

(Sunday) Reuters - Valero Energy returned the small crude distillation unit (CDU) to production at its 335,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery. Valero had placed the 75,000-bpd AVU 147 CDU on warm circulation as the refinery cut production because flooding prevented trucks from hauling away sulfur extracted during motor fuel production.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes were little changed as investors remained on the sidelines as they tracked uncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade talks and gloomy global economy. Meanwhile, European shares fell on weaker-than-expected economic data from Europe and most Asian shares ended in the red. The dollar was boosted by the euro's decline and the safe-haven Japanese yen reversed its earlier losses. Oil pared gains, pressured by the prospect of a faster-than-expected full restart of Saudi Arabian oil output. Gold rose on safe-haven demand, while palladium jumped, driven by short supply of the auto-catalyst metal.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.