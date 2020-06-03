Crude Slips on Rising Doubts Over OPEC+ Meeting

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, pressured by some mild weakness in the crude complex but supported by further strength in the major equity futures which continued to rise following a better than expected ADP unemployment report and as investors clung to optimism for a quick economic recovery from the pandemic. Additional violent protests in U.S. cities however kept a cap on investor optimism.

WTI crude oil futures slid off overnight gains and were down just under 0.50% in early, faring slightly better than Brent, pressured by rising doubts that an early meeting of OPEC and its allies to extend existing output cuts will take place but supported by last night’s API report which project that U.S. crude inventories fell by 483,000 barrels last week. The industry supply report comes ahead of the official EIA data later today which analysts expect to show crude stocks jumped +3mm barrels last week. Saudi Arabia and Russia have a deal to extend their supply cuts but Bloomberg reported that a proposed meeting on Thursday rather than later in June might not happen.

U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 3% this morning, backed by forecasts for demand to rise as consumers crank up their air conditioners and as LNG exports edge up as gas prices in Europe rocket higher. U.S. LNG exports had fallen to their lowest in 13 months during the first two days of June after buyers in April and May canceled cargoes due to record low prices in Europe.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Eni is planning to create a division to focus on new energy solutions which could be headed by its CFO, as it steps up preparations for a decarbonised future, two sources said. Eni's restructuring plans come as the oil and gas sector faces a collapse in global oil consumption following the coronavirus epidemic and long-term uncertainty over energy demand as governments battle climate change. The state-controlled group is looking to create the new green division to look after renewables and other clean energy business while keeping oil and gas activity in a separate unit, the sources familiar with the matter said. Long-time CFO Massimo Mondazzi could be moved across to head up the new division, or part of it, one of the sources said, adding that no final decision had yet been taken.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell is looking to looking to raise more than $2 billion from the sale of a 26.25% stake in the common facilities at its Queensland Curtis LNG plant in Australia, according to a sale flyer seen by Reuters. The sale, being run by Rothschild & Co, is described as a "multi-billion-dollar investment opportunity" is due to be completed in 2020, the document showed.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - CNX Resources announced that it intends to redeem $400 million of its $823.795 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2022. The redemption date for the Called Notes is expected to be June 29, 2020. The redemption price on the Redemption Date will equal 100% of the principal amount of the Called Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest prior to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

RF Lafferty initiated coverage of Concho Resources with a ‘Buy’ rating.

BMO Capital downgraded Gran Tierra Energy to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Hess declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on June 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Laredo Petroleum sees FY20 total production at 80.6 MBOE/D - 81.9 MBOE/D and FY20 oil production at 26.0 MBO/D - 26.6 MBO/D.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Montage Resources announced an increase in its full year and second quarter 2020 production guidance along with an organizational update. In connection with improving crude oil and NGL commodity prices, the Company began increasing its previously curtailed production during the month of May. As of June 1, 2020, the Company has returned substantially all its previously curtailed production to sales due to the significant improvement in cash margins. Due to continued operational outperformance and the return of its previously curtailed production to sales sooner than anticipated, the Company is increasing its full year production guidance for 2020 to 565 – 585 MMcfe per day, an increase of approximately 2% over the midpoint of its previous full year 2020 production guidance of 555 – 575 MMcfe per day. The Company now expects its second quarter 2020 production will average between 535 – 555 MMcfe per day. Effective June 1, 2020, Matthew Rucker, who previously served as Executive Vice President, Resource Planning and Development, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Rucker replaces Oleg Tolmachev, the former Chief Operating Officer of the Company, whose employment with the Company ended June 1, 2020. In his new role, Mr. Rucker has assumed responsibility over the Company’s operations in the Ohio Utica and Marcellus Shales along with oversight of the Company’s drilling and completion operations. In addition, Mr. Rucker will continue to oversee the Company’s reservoir engineering, land and geology departments.

Press Release - WPX Energy announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028. WPX intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and, if necessary, any other sources of available funds, which may include borrowings under its senior secured credit facility, to fund the purchase of up to $500 million aggregate purchase price of its outstanding 6.000% Senior Notes due 2022, 8.250% Senior Notes due 2023 and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2024 through cash tender offers. Any excess net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or redemption of outstanding indebtedness. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement of WPX previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - National Energy Services Reunited Corp. announced a final agreement pursuant to which NESR will acquire Sahara Petroleum Services Company S.A.E. ("SAPESCO"), the largest indigenous oilfield services company in Egypt with operations across the MENA region.

Press Release - PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY reported that for the month of May 2020, the Company had an average of 80 drilling rigs operating. For the two months ended May 31, 2020, the Company had an average of 92 drilling rigs operating. Average drilling rigs operating reported in the Company's monthly announcements represent the average number of the Company's drilling rigs that were operating under a drilling contract. The Company cautioned that numerous factors in addition to average drilling rigs operating can impact the Company's operating results and that a particular trend in the number of drilling rigs operating may or may not indicate a trend in or be indicative of the Company's financial performance. The Company intends to continue providing monthly updates on drilling rigs operating shortly after the end of each month.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - The D. E. Shaw group, an investor in Weatherford International, announced that it intends to vote against the reelection of Thomas Bates (Chairman), John Glick, and Gordon Hall at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (currently expected to be held on June 12, 2020). Investment funds managed or advised by D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. currently hold a more than 3.5% interest in the Company's common shares and also hold the Company's bonds. The D. E. Shaw group believes that recent actions by the Board demonstrate that the current Directors may not be acting in the Company's or its stakeholders' best interests and, as a result, believes a change in the composition of the Board is warranted. While this is an uncontested election, the Company's articles require any director who receives a greater number of votes "against" than votes "for" to tender his or her resignation. Accordingly, the D. E. Shaw group has determined to vote "against" Messrs. Bates, Glick and Hall.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Crestwood Equity Partners announced the publication of its 2019 sustainability report furthering its commitment to building an MLP industry leading sustainability program. The report entitled Embracing a Culture of Sustainability, provides enhanced transparency on Crestwood’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, and for the first time it includes multi-year trend data and analysis. Crestwood also highlights the progression on its three-year sustainability strategy as it continues to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its diversified midstream energy business.

Citi downgraded ONEOK to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, in line with global stock markets, as easing lockdowns and hopes for more monetary stimulus boosted investor sentiment. European shares rallied and Japan’s Nikkei rose to a more than three-month high. The dollar fell and gold prices slipped on optimism over global economic recovery. Oil prices were in the red. On the U.S. economic calendar, ADP jobs report, IHS Markit services PMI, durable goods, factory orders and ISM non-manufacturing PMI data are due later in the day.

