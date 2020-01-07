Crude Slips on Profit-Taking Amid Middle East Tensions

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are flat in the pre-market as broader equities are quiet and oil prices retreat as the market continues to assess the growing geopolitical risks stemming from U.S.-Iran tensions. Shares of Apache are trading sharply higher after announcing that along with Total they had made a major oil discovery at offshore Suriname with the Maka-Central 1 well. Investors will look to commentary from the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference to drive trading opportunities. Additionally, there were several rating changes in the midstream space.

Brent and WTI prices are moving lower as Middle East tensions pick up, but production in the region remains unaffected, which had led to profit-taking. “The market’s clearly worried about the potential for supply disruption but there’s no obvious path forward from here,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank. “It’s all a matter of scenarios that may impact oil production or not, so the market seems to have recalibrated in the last 24 to 36 hours on some of those likelihoods.”

Natural gas futures are weaker amid moderate temperatures and smaller than average storage draws expected later this week.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - ExxonMobil France said that its Fos refinery was blocked by striking union workers but its Port Jerome refinery was operating normally. "Shipments at Fos are blocked," an Exxon France spokeswoman said. ExxonMobil's 140,0000 barrels-per-day Fos-sur-Mer and the 240,000 bpd Port Jerome refineries - which account for 10% and 20% of French refinery output - so far had been little impacted by the strike movement against pension reform.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Premier Oil is set to buy stakes in North Sea oilfields Andrew and Shearwater from BP for $625 million and increase its stake in the Tolmount gas project buying a bigger stake from Dana for $191 million. It also said it had extended its debt maturity timeline to the end of November 2023.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell has planned maintenance at its Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant for mid-2021. The maintenance is planned to be conducted over May 20 to June 10, 2021 at the 8.5 million-tonnes-per-annum (mtpa) capacity liquefaction plant.

Reuters - Apache and Total said that they had made a major oil discovery at offshore Suriname with the Maka-Central 1 well. The Maka Central-1 well confirmed a geologic model with 73 metres (240 feet) of oil pay and 50 metres (164 feet) of light oil and gas condensate pay, and more appraisal planning was underway.

U.S. E&PS

Reuters - Apache and Total said that they had made a major oil discovery at offshore Suriname with the Maka-Central 1 well. The Maka Central-1 well confirmed a geologic model with 73 metres (240 feet) of oil pay and 50 metres (164 feet) of light oil and gas condensate pay, and more appraisal planning was underway.

Press Release - Chesapeake Energy announced the expiration and final results of its tender offer, on behalf of Brazos Valley Longhorn, L.L.C. and Brazos Valley Longhorn Finance Corp., each wholly owned subsidiaries of Chesapeake, to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by the Issuers and its simultaneous solicitation of consents with respect to certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes. As of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 6, 2020, approximately $616.2 million aggregate principal amount, or approximately 99.74%, of the Notes were validly tendered and related consents validly delivered.

Press Release - Diamondback Energy announced that its average daily production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 301.3 MBOE/d (195.0 MBO/d), an increase of 5% from Q3 2019 average daily production of 287.1 MBOE/d and up 65% from Q4 2018 average daily production of 182.8 MBOE/d. Average daily production for the full year 2019 was 283.0 MBOE/d (187.7 MBO/d), an increase of 27% from combined 2018 average daily volumes of 222.1 MBOE/d, with oil volumes increasing 26% year over year, after adjusting for the full year 2018 impact of the Energen transaction which closed on November 29, 2018.

Noble Energy was downgraded to hold from buy at Tudor Pickering Holt.

(Late Monday) Press Release - On December 30, 2019, Northern Oil and Gasentered into a Securities Purchase and Sale Agreement with certain holders of the Company’s 8.50% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023 pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase $9,898,836 in aggregate principal amount of Notes from the Holders for 84,762 shares of 6.50% Series A Perpetual Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock and $1,887,263.72 in cash. On January 2, 2020, in connection with the Purchase Agreement, the Company repurchased $9,898,836 in aggregate principal amount of Notes from the Holders and issued 84,762 shares of Preferred Stock to the Holders.

PDC Energy was upgraded to buy from hold at Tudor Pickering Holt.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Range Resources said it will suspend its dividend and cut capital expenditure for the year, as the natural gas producer focuses on reducing debt. The company, which had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share in December, said its dividend commitments were about $20 million annually.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Range Resources announced a 2020 capital budget of $520 million, which is expected to maintain daily production at approximately 2.3 Bcfe. Additionally, Range announced that year-end 2019 reserves increased to 18.2 Tcfe.

Press Release - Talos Energy announced the finalization of the third-party contingent resource evaluation of the Company's globally recognized Zama discovery commissioned from Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.. Talos is the operator of Zama, located offshore Mexico, and holds a 35% working interest in Block 7 in a consortium with its partners Sierra Oil & Gas, a Wintershall DEA company, and Premier Oil plc.

Press Release - WPX Energy announced that it has commenced a public offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes. The proceeds of the proposed offering will be deposited into an escrow account upon the closing of the offering. Upon release from escrow, WPX Energy intends to use the proceeds to finance a portion of the cash consideration of the previously announced acquisition of Felix Energy Holdings II, LLC (“Felix”) and to pay related fees and expenses. The offering is not contingent upon the consummation of the acquisition of Felix, although the notes are subject to a special mandatory redemption if the Felix acquisition is not consummated.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Cona Resources, a portfolio company of Waterous Energy Fund, announced the completion of its acquisition of Pengrowth Energy for approximately C$740 million. With the Pengrowth acquisition, Cona is the largest privately-owned heavy oil producer in North America, with production of 35,000 boe/d and an industry-leading base decline rate below 10%.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Precision Drilling announced year-end progress on share repurchases. As of 2019 year-end, Precision has repurchased and cancelled 16.5 million shares for $26 million. These repurchases were funded from cash flow and account for 5.7% of the Company’s available public float. Precision is currently approved to buy back up to 29.2 million shares, representing 10% of its public float, by August 26, 2020. In addition, due to a change in Precision’s estimate of rig componentization, certain costs that were previously classified as operating expenses will now be classified as maintenance capital. For 2020, this change is expected to decrease operating expenses and increase maintenance capital by an estimated $25 million with no impact on cash flow. As a result, Precision’s previously communicated 2020 capital expenditure plan of $60 million to $80 million is now expected to be $85 million to $105 million.

REFINERS

Press Release - CVR Energy announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer for sale to eligible purchasers in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, $1.1 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes, consisting of senior unsecured notes due 2025 and senior unsecured notes due 2028. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the redemption of all the outstanding 6.500% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2022 issued by CVR Refining, LLC and Coffeyville Finance Inc., each indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include funding (i) acquisitions, (ii) capital projects and/or (iii) share repurchases or other distributions to its stockholders.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Monday) Press Release - Enterprise Products Partners announced that its operating subsidiary, Enterprise Products Operating LLC, has priced a public offering of $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of notes comprised of (i) $1.0 billion principal amount of senior notes due January 31, 2030, (ii) $1.0 billion principal amount of senior notes due January 31, 2051, and (iii) $1.0 billion principal amount of senior notes due January 31, 2060.

US Capital Advisors downgraded Oneok to overweight from buy, and lowered Kinder Morgan to hold from Overweight and lowered Enbridge to hold from overweight.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced that, effective March 1, 2020, it will relocate its corporate headquarters from The Woodlands, Texas to downtown Houston, Texas. In addition to relocating corporate teams from The Woodlands, this move will also include a relocation of Summit's Finance and Accounting functions currently located in Atlanta, Georgia, where the company was founded. This decision represents an opportunity to enhance Summit's corporate culture and effectiveness by bringing its employees together in a single location while significantly reducing the cost associated with operating multiple corporate office locations.

Wells Fargo downgraded Shell Midstream Partners and Delek Logistics from equal weight to underweight and lowered Rattler Midstream to equal weight from overweight, and upgraded Magellan Midstream to overweight from equal weight.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were up, in line with European and most Asian shares as investors judged that the concerns over a U.S.-Iran standoff had eased. The calmer mood supported the dollar. Gold prices retreated after investors booked profits. Oil dipped as fears of a global supply disruption faded. On the economic tap, U.S. trade deficit figures, factory orders and non-manufacturing PMIs are scheduled for release.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.