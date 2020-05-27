Crude Slips on Lingering Demand Concerns, Rising U.S.-China Tensions

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, capped by weakness across the underlying commodities but backed by strength in the major equity futures which rose this morning despite a flare-up in Sino-American relations as investors focused on progress in reopening economies and as the European Union put its final touches to its fiscal-stimulus proposal. Sector news is light and the weekly supply reports are delayed until tomorrow.

WTI crude oil futures slipped ~1.3% in early trading faring slightly better than Brent, pressured by lingering demand concerns and rising U.S.-Chinese tensions after President Donald Trump said he was working on a strong response to China's proposed security law in Hong Kong. The declines come ahead of tomorrow’s delayed inventory report which analysts expect to show U.S. crude inventories to have fallen for a third week last week.

On the final day of trading as the front-month contract, June natural gas futures fell ~2% this morning, weighed down by moderating weather forecasts that should stunt demand and ahead of tomorrow’s storage report.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems announced that they have been awarded a competitive tender bid by the Egyptian International Gas Technology Company to supply 6,300 compressed natural gas sequential injection fuel systems into the growing Egyptian market in 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Petrofac's Engineering & Production Services business (EPS) has begun activity on its previously awarded well decommissioning contract for the Rubie and Renee fields. Over the next three months, Petrofac will provide Well Operator, Well Engineering and Project Management services to decommission four wells within the Rubie and Renee fields, 200km north east of Aberdeen. Three of these wells will now be decommissioned on a lump sum turnkey basis, leveraging Petrofac's proven track record of producing significant savings in previous decommissioning campaigns in the UKCS and demonstrating our ability to provide flexible commercial models to suit the operating strategies of our clients. Petrofac is responsible for detailed planning, direct procurement and management of all sub-contracted services, including provision of a semi-submersible rig, in delivering this well decommissioning campaign.

MLPS & PIPELINES

CIBC Capital Markets downgraded Gibson Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Keyera announced that it has agreed to issue $400 million of senior unsecured medium term notes. The Offering will be conducted in a single tranche consisting of $400 million senior unsecured medium term notes having a fixed coupon of 3.959% per annum, paid semi-annually, and maturing on May 29, 2030.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that it has agreed to issue $500 million of senior unsecured medium-term notes. The Offering will be conducted in two tranches consisting of $400 million in senior unsecured medium-term notes, series 16 having a fixed coupon of 4.67 percent per annum, paid semi-annually, and maturing on May 28, 2050; and $100 million principal amount to be issued through a re-opening of the Company's 3.71 percent medium-term notes, series 7, due August 11, 2026.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose on hopes of an economic recovery, while the dollar and gold slipped. European shares advanced as investors focused on a fresh EU stimulus plan. Japan's Nikkei rose, with financial stocks leading gains, while shares in China and Hong Kong ended lower. Oil prices fell on worries over simmering tensions between the United States and China.

