Crude Slips on Faltering Demand Amid Pandemic

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, tracking weakness in the crude complex and broader equity futures which slid off yesterday’s strong rebound as the imminent $2 trillion rescue package agreed on by congress failed to completely allay investor concerns over the economic threat from the coronavirus pandemic.

WTI crude oil futures were off 2.75% in early trading, faring better than Brent which is down nearly 4% so far this morning, pressured by faltering demand amid the COVID-19 spread as more governments announce nationwide lockdowns and despite the pending $2 trillion stimulus bill that is expected to be passed through the Congress later today. WTI is seeing slightly more reserved declines after last night’s API report which showed crude inventories fell by 1.2 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a build of 2.8 million barrels while gasoline and distillate stocks also fell. The industry data comes ahead of the official EIA data later today which will act as the next major catalyst.

Natural gas futures are up roughly 1% this morning, backed by reports showing flows to LNG export terminals recently increased while at the same time output declined and despite forecasts for warmer weather in key consuming regions that should stunt demand. Data from Refinitiv had the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 9.2 bcfd yesterday from 8.9 bcfd on Monday while gas production in the Lower 48 states slipped to 92.9 bcfd from 94.0 bcfd.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - South Africa's largest refinery SAPREF, a 50/50 joint venture between BP and Shell, will "minimise" maintenance to critical activities, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as a national lockdown looms to contain the spread of coronavirus. "Arrangements are in place to sustain crude supply into the refinery. Our intention is to continue to operate to support the supply of petroleum products to the country," the spokeswoman added. SAPREF, situated near Durban along the east coast, has a refining capacity of around 8.5 million tons a year. It accounts for 35% of the refining capacity in Africa's most advanced economy, which is a net importer of petroleum products.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Cenovus Energy announced that its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Shareholders Meeting) will now be held in a virtual only format. The Shareholders Meeting will be held at the originally scheduled date and time, on April 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time (MT), however, it will now be conducted in a format whereby registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may only attend and participate in the meeting virtually via live audio webcast. The timing and process for voting by proxy remains unchanged; shareholders are reminded that completed proxy forms must be received no later than 1:00 p.m. MT on April 27, 2020. Due to the unprecedented public health impact of coronavirus disease 2019, also known as COVID-19, and in alignment with the recommendations of Canadian public health officials to cancel large public gatherings, Cenovus is transitioning its Shareholders Meeting to a virtual only format in order to help mitigate health and safety risks to our community, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded Cenovus Energy to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

U.S. E&PS

Piper Sandler downgraded Continental Resources, Devon Energy, EOG Resources, Diamondback Energy, Marathon Oil, Noble Energy, and Pioneer Natural Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

J.P. Morgan downgraded Gulfport Energy, Range Resources and Whiting Petroleum to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

J.P. Morgan downgraded Marathon Oil to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

J.P. Morgan downgraded Oasis Petroleum and SM Energy to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Overweight’.

Press Release - Occidental Petroleum announced a further reduction in 2020 capital spending to between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion from its original 2020 guidance of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion, a midpoint reduction of 47 percent. At current commodity prices, 2020 annual production from continuing operations is expected to be 1,275,000 to 1,305,000 BOEPD, a reduction of 6 percent compared to prior guidance of 1,360,000 to 1,390,000 BOEPD. The Company also announced it will reduce 2020 operating and corporate costs by at least $600 million compared to the original 2020 plan, including significant salary reductions for executive leadership. These cost reductions are in addition to previously announced operating and overhead synergies of $1.1 billion that are expected to be fully realized in 2020. The combination of synergy realizations and additional cost reductions is expected to reduce SG&A, Other Operating Expense, and Exploration Overhead to approximately $500 million on a future quarterly run-rate basis. Operating cost reductions are expected to lower 2020 domestic operating costs to approximately $7.00 per BOE.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Occidental Petroleum will cut employee salaries by up to 30%, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, as the debt-laden U.S. oil producer tries to save cash amid tumbling energy prices. Global oil prices have dropped 60% since January as fuel demand has plunged because of the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to cause a global recession and as Saudi Arabia and Russia plan to increase supply to grab market share. Occidental has pared spending on production, cut its shareholder dividend, dismissed staff and sold assets to avoid being overwhelmed by the debt taken on to pay for its $38 billion acquisition of rival Anadarko Petroleum.

CANADIAN E&PS

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Birchcliff Energy to ‘Hold’ from ‘Sell’. Meanwhile, the firm downgraded Crescent Energy and MEG Energy to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

J.P. Morgan downgraded Seven Generations Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - McDermott International, Inc. today announced that Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), McDermott's joint venture with Chevron, has been awarded a sizeable* contract by a Southeast Asian refiner for the license, engineering and supply of proprietary catalyst and equipment for its Lubricant Base Oil Group II Project to be built in Southeast Asia.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - SECURE Energy announced an operational and corporate update on the actions SECURE is taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid decline in global energy prices. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, SECURE's action plan is focused on protecting the health of its employees, families, communities and other stakeholders. Safety is the Corporation's first priority and it continues to take steps to protect the health of its staff and the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with recommendations from government authorities, SECURE employees are working from home unless required by business-critical functions and field operations. In addition, SECURE has implemented multiple business and operational continuity plans to ensure uninterrupted service to our customers.

Credit Suisse downgraded TechnipFMC to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - U.S. Silica Holdings announced annualized SG&A cost reductions of approximately $20 million in response to the recent drop in oil prices and the expected decline in drilling and completion activity in North American shale over the coming quarters. Additionally, the Company plans to idle its Sparta, Wisconsin facility, taking 1.5 million tons of Oil & Gas proppant capacity offline. The Company will continue to closely monitor industry proppant demand to align costs with market conditions.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Nabors Industries Ltd. announced today it is taking several actions in light of current market conditions, which have arisen from the combination of the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing dispute between two of the largest oil exporters. In response to current market and industry conditions, Nabors has implemented measures aimed at mitigating the impact on its financial results, including: An additional $75 million reduction in planned 2020 capital expenditures. The new reduced target is $275 to $295 million, compared to $350 to $370 million previously. A recommendation by management to the Board of Directors to suspend the dividend on Nabors' common shares. Salary reductions totaling 20 percent for each of the CEO and CFO, as well as a 20 percent reduction in the annual retainer paid to non-employee members of the Board of Directors. Salary reductions of 10% for U.S., corporate and expatriate employees with base salaries exceeding $100,000.

MLPS & PIPELINES

J.P. Morgan upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

Press Release - On March 24, 2020, in response to the current challenging business environment, Plains All American Pipeline, working with its JV partner, announced that the Red Oak Pipeline project has been deferred. The partners have suspended actions that would require additional capital spending on the project and will re-evaluate demand for the project in light of recent market developments. A future decision to move forward with the Red Oak project will depend on a number of factors, including: customer volume commitments, project returns and capital allocation considerations.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Sunoco provided revised capital guidance and an operational update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. SUN is taking the following proactive measures: Reduce full year 2020 growth capital expenditures to approximately $75 million from its previous guidance of approximately $130 million, a decrease of over 40%; Reduce full year 2020 maintenance capital expenditures to $30 million from its previous guidance of $45 million, a decrease of over 30%; Reduce operating costs, particularly targeting general and administrative and other operating expenses; Maintain ample liquidity under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility that matures in July 2023. The Partnership has no debt maturities prior to 2023; Take appropriate actions to maintain a safe working environment for its employees and partners; and Enact policies and prepare contingency plans to support business and supply chain continuity.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures pared gains to trade in the red, as fears over the coronavirus pandemic dampened investor sentiment, despite Washington reaching a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package to help ease some economic pain. European shares surged and Japan’s Nikkei posted its biggest daily gain since 2008 on stimulus hopes. The dollar index slipped, while spot gold was little changed. Oil prices fell on faltering fuel demand. The U.S. durable goods figures are expected later in the day.

