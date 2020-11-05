Crude Slips on Election Uncertainty

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to climb higher this morning, being aided by another sharp rise expected at the open for broader equities. A slew of earnings results across the sector will draw interest, however, the recent underperformance in value sectors, such as energy and financials, along with lower oil prices, may weigh on sector equities. Investors are looking past the still undecided Presidential race and focusing on the likelihood of a split party government, which is expected to keep existing and supportive economic policies largely in place.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as Democrat candidate Joe Biden seemingly edged closer to the White House in a nail-biting U.S. presidential election, though doubts remain over further huge stimulus to bolster the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis. Former Vice President Biden predicted victory over President Donald Trump after winning two critical U.S. states while the President Trump alleged fraud, filed lawsuits and demanded recounts in a bitter contest that has yet to be decided. A drawn-out court battle over the results could cause additional uncertainty in the market, spawning further sell-offs within risky asset classes. "A Trump win will likely to be bullish for oil, at least more bullish than under a Biden administration," said Tamas Varga at oil brokerage PVM. "Joe Biden will rejoin (the Paris climate agreement). He would also soften the U.S. stance on Iran, consequently global oil supply could rise."

U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Thursday with LNG exports near a record high despite mild weather forecasts in November and rising output. Thursday's price action came ahead of a federal report expected to show the first withdrawal of the 2020-2021 winter heating season. Analysts said U.S. utilities likely pulled 26 bcf of gas from storage during the cold week ended October 30. That compares with an increase of 49 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 52 bcf.

U.S. E&PS

Reuters - Apache slashed its annual budget to $1 billion as it reported an eighth straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, hit by lower crude prices as coronavirus-related lockdowns stifled fuel demand. The company posted a net loss attributable to common stock of $4 million, or 2 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $170 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Cimarex Energy reported a third quarter 2020 net loss of $292.7 million, or $2.94 per share, compared to net income of $123.8 million, or $1.21 per share, in the same period a year ago. Third quarter results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to the impairment of oil and gas properties. Third quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $52.4 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to third quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $96.0 million, or $0.94 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $259.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $320.1 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted cash flow from operations (non-GAAP) was $236.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $360.7 million in the third quarter a year ago.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Comstock Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, Comstock reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $130.9 million or $0.57 per share. The loss was primarily related to a $155.6 million unrealized loss on the mark-to-market value of the Company's derivative financial instruments that are held to hedge oil and natural gas prices as future natural gas prices have improved substantially since the end of the second quarter of 2020. The adjusted net loss available to common stockholders excluding the unrealized loss on the hedge contracts and other non-recurring items for the third quarter of 2020 was $13.8 million or $0.06 per diluted share.

Press Release - Earthstone Energy announced financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The company reported net loss of $(11.9) million, or $(0.18) per adjusted diluted share. Its adjusted net income were $3.7 million, or $0.06 per adjusted diluted share.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Laredo Petroleum announced its third-quarter 2020 results. For the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $237.4 million, or $20.32 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the third quarter of 2020 was $47.0 million, or $4.02 per adjusted diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the third quarter of 2020 was $137.3 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Marathon Oil reported a third quarter 2020 net loss of $317 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net loss was $219 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $345 million, or $352 million before changes in working capital.

Press Release - Murphy Oil announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $244 million, or $1.59 net loss per diluted share. Adjusted net loss, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $24 million, or $0.15 net loss per diluted share.

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced that the borrowing base under its reserves-based revolving credit facility has been reaffirmed at $660.0 million. The 14 lender syndicate unanimously reaffirmed this amount, effective as of November 2, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - PDC Energy announced its 2020 third quarter operating and financial results. Net cash from operating activities of approximately $280 million and adjusted cash flows from operations, a non-U.S. GAAP metric defined below, of approximately $260 million.

Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Pioneer reported a third quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $20 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the third quarter was $26 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter was $391 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - SandRidge Energy announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $48.7 million, or $1.36 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $27.4 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income amounted to $5.4 million, or $0.15 per share, operating cash flow totaled $12.7 million and adjusted EBITDA was $15.4 million for the quarter.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Talos Energy announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2020. Its net loss was $52.0 million in the quarter, or $0.73 loss per diluted share, and adjusted net loss in the quarter of $37.4 million, or $0.52 adjusted loss per diluted share.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - W&T Offshore reported operational and financial results for the third quarter 2020. The company reported a net loss of $13.3 million or $0.09 per share and adjusted net loss of $19.9 million or $0.14 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Its generated adjusted EBITDA was $19.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, despite a significantly lower pricing environment and shut-in production due to hurricane activity, while capital expenditures were held to just $1.2 million. Free Cash Flow totaled $5.9 million for the quarter.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Athabasca Oil reported its operating and consolidated financial results for the three months ending September 30, 2020. Adjusted funds flow were $14.6 million and capital expenditures of $12.4 million resulting in free cash flow of $2.2 million.

Reuters - Canadian Natural Resources posted an 89% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, as a coronavirus-led slump in fuel demand hurt crude prices. On an adjusted basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a profit of C$135 million ($102.81 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter ended September 30, from a profit of C$1.23 billion, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Press Release - Canadian Natural Resources announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.425 (forty-two and one half cents per common share). The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Parex Resources announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. FFO was $79.4 million ($0.57 (or CAD $0.76) per share basic) as compared to $142.7 million ($0.99 (or CAD $1.31) per share basic) for the prior year comparative period. FFO was reduced in the current quarter due to lower sales volumes and lower Brent prices. Recognized net income was $27.6 million ($0.20 (or CAD $0.27) per share basic) compared to net income of $19.3 million ($0.14 (or CAD $0.19) per share basic) in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2020 and net income of $57.3 million ($0.40 (or CAD $0.53) per share basic) in the comparative quarter of 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Jupiter Resources announced a transaction to sell to Tourmaline Oil in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $626 million, inclusive of debt.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Tourmaline Oil is pleased to release its operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Its Q3 2020 cash flow was $279.9 million ($1.03 per fully-diluted share) on total capital spending (excluding acquisitions) of $241.2 million, yielding free cash flow of $38.7 million in the quarter. Q3 2020 earnings were $4.8 million ($0.02 per fully-diluted share). Tourmaline Oil dividend increased 17% ($0.02/share) to $0.14/share quarterly, effective December 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - CGG announced its 2020 third quarter unaudited results. Revenue was $178 million and OPINC of $(43) million. Its Group net loss were $(93) million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ION Geophysical reported total net revenues of $16.2 million in the third quarter 2020, a 29% decrease compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter 2020 and a 70% decrease compared to $53.2 million one year ago. At September 30, 2020, backlog, which consists of commitments for multi-client programs and proprietary imaging work, was $17.7 million or 77% higher compared to backlog at June 30, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - NCS Multistage Holdings announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Total revenues were $16.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which was a decrease of 73% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Net loss was $(5.9) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which included a net impact of $0.8 million (after tax effect of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share) related to realized and unrealized foreign currency losses and the write-off of deferred loan costs as well as a benefit related to a reduction in foreign tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.1) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $(15.7) million as compared to the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of $5.8 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pason Systems announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of five cents (C$0.05) per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be paid on December 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pason Systems announced its 2020 third quarter results. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Pason of $3.7 million ($0.04 per share) in the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income attributable to Pason of $15.4 million ($0.18 per share) recorded in the corresponding period in 2019.

REFINERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Delek US Holdings announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Delek US reported a third quarter 2020 net loss of $(88.1) million, or $(1.20) per share, versus net income of $51.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. On an adjusted basis, Delek US reported an Adjusted net loss of $(73.9) million, or $(1.01) per share, for the third quarter 2020. This compares to Adjusted net income of $76.7 million, or $1.01 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $21.9 million for the third quarter compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $184.2 million in the prior-year period.

Press Release - HollyFrontier reported third quarter net loss attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $(2.4) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $261.8 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - BP Midstream Partners reported financial results for the third quarter 2020. Its net income attributable to the Partnership in the third quarter was $45.3 million (or $0.42 per unit). Cash from operating activities was $48.8 million for the third quarter. On October 15, 2020, the board of directors of the general partner of BPMP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3475 per unit for the third quarter of 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - DCP Midstream reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the respective three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, DCP generated net income (loss) attributable to partners of $111 million and $(392) million; net cash provided by operating activities of $268 million and $791 million; adjusted EBITDA of $331 million and $963 million; and distributable cash flow of $232 million and $672 million. Generated $130 million and $152 million of excess free cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, after fully funding $82 million and $325 million in distributions and $20 million and $193 million in growth capital expenses, respectively.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Delek Logistics Partners announced its financial results for the third quarter 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $46.3 million, or $1.26 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $30.5 million, or $0.89 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the third quarter 2019. Net cash from operating activities was $62.3 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to $35.0 million in the third quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow was $59.1 million in the third quarter 2020, compared to $33.7 million in the third quarter 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Energy Transfer LP reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. ET reported an earnings net loss attributable to partners for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $782 million, which included non-cash impairments of goodwill and joint venture investments totaling $1.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $2.87 billion compared with $2.81 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Results included record operating performance in the Partnership's NGL and refined products segment.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - EnLink Midstream, LLC reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and announced a $100 million common unit repurchase program. Its reported net income was $39.2 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $244.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Press Release - NuStar Energy reported operating income of $105 million for the third quarter of 2020, up $5 million, or 5 percent, from $100 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Press Release - Targa Resources reported third quarter 2020 results. Third quarter 2020 net income (loss) attributable to Targa Resources was $69.3 million compared to a net loss of $(47.3) million for the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported quarterly earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items of $419.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $349.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. On October 15, 2020, TRC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of its common stock for the three months ended September 30, 2020, or $0.40 per share on an annualized basis.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, mirroring global shares, on bets that a potential gridlock in Washington could reduce the chance of major policy changes that would hurt corporate America, although concerns remained about the risk of a contested presidential election. The dollar's losses deepened as traders braced for the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting that might hint at more stimulus, while gold prices were up. Weekly jobless claims fell 7,000 to 751,000 claims.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.