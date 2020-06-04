Crude Slips on Doubts Over Extension of Production Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower, weighed down by weaker index futures and lower oil prices. Equity futures are lower following an extensive rally thus far this week, while oil prices remain fragile amid supply and demand dynamics.

Oil prices dropped on Thursday on doubts over the ability of crude producers to agree to extend record output cuts, heightened by worries over a build in U.S. fuel inventories. Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world's biggest oil producers, have agreed to support an extension into July of the 9.7 million bpd supply cuts backed in April by the OPEC+ group. SEB oil market analysts said they saw a "better than even chance" for an extension of OPEC+'s current cuts, but also pointed to continuing weak demand keeping the Brent benchmark below $40 a barrel.

Natural gas futures are flat ahead of inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 111 bcf, though prices remain underpinned amid a heat wave stretch across much of the eastern U.S.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP has turned over rights to operate the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), part of the network that is due to start carrying gas from Azerbaijan to Europe this year, to a unit of Azeri state energy firm SOCAR, the groups said. In line with an agreement initially signed in 2013, SOCAR Midstream Operations will take over as technical operator of all dedicated SCP facilities in Azerbaijan and Georgia, BP, SOCAR and the SCP said in a joint statement.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - BP began evacuating workers from offshore operations in the U.S.-regulated Gulf of Mexico because of the threat from Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to strike the Louisiana coast by Sunday, the company said. BP was cutting production at its Thunder Horse, Atlantis and Na Kika platforms because of Cristobal, the company said in a statement posted on-line. Non-essential workers are being removed from the Mad Dog platform, but production has not been cut.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco is set to delay its July crude official selling prices (OSPs) until at least Sunday pending the outcome of a meeting of OPEC+ producers, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. OPEC+ is still debating when to hold their virtual ministerial meeting to decide on whether to extend current oil output cuts.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Denbury Resources announced that the company implemented changes in its workforce. Workforce reduction impacted approximately 60 employees, or 9% of company's workforce. About two-thirds of impacted individuals were furloughed, and one-third were released. Estimates it will incur about $2.0 million of one-time cash costs in Q2.

BMO initiated coverage of Talos Energy at ‘Outperform’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - WPX Energy announced that it has priced its public offering of $500 million of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2028. The notes were priced at 100% of par. The offering is expected to close on June 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $493.75 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and before estimated offering expenses payable by WPX. WPX intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and, if necessary, any other sources of available funds, which may include borrowings under its senior secured credit facility, to fund its previously announced cash tender offers for its outstanding 6.000% Senior Notes due 2022, 8.250% Senior Notes due 2023 and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2024.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Touchstone Exploration announced that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (held on June 3, 2020. During the business proceedings of the Meeting, Touchstone's shareholders approved the following resolutions: Resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at seven, with 83.78% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution. Shareholders approved the election of seven nominees as directors of Touchstone to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Resolution to appoint the firm of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to serve as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders at such remuneration as may be determined and fixed by the directors of the Company, with 99.72% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Mitcham Industries announced that the Company is seeking shareholder approval for a reincorporation from the State of Texas to Delaware, which will include rebranding and renaming the Company MIND Technology, Inc.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Stephen S. Poloz as a Director of Enbridge. Mr. Poloz was Governor of the Bank of Canada from 2013 until the conclusion of his tenure on June 2, 2020. As Governor, he was also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Canada and a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements. Mr. Poloz was President & CEO of Export Development Canada from 2011 to 2013.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for June 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 25, 2020. This dividend is designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax. For shareholders receiving their common share dividends in U.S. funds, the June 2020 cash dividend is expected to be approximately U.S. $0.1554 per share (before deduction of any applicable Canadian withholding tax) based on a currency exchange rate of 0.7399. The actual U.S. dollar dividend will depend on the Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate on the payment date and will be subject to applicable withholding taxes.

Barclays upgraded Targa Resources to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were in the red as the recent equity rally takes a pause. Japan’s Nikkei ended higher amid signs of an economic rebound. The dollar strengthened, while the euro slipped.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.