Crude Slips on Demand Concerns, But Set for Weekly Rise

Energy stocks are set to open flat as oil prices and U.S stock index futures are roughly unchanged. Corporate news is quiet heading into the weekend with a few rating changes across the MLP sub-group.

Oil prices have seesawed between gains and losses this morning amid concerns of a slowdown in demand recovery and rising supply, but both contracts are on pace for weekly gains. Headlines overnight noted the Trump Administration confiscated a number of vessels allegedly loaded with Iranian fuel in violation of sanctions, though an Iranian official later dismissed the claim according to Reuters. Also overnight, Chinese industrial output missed consensus.

Natural gas futures are up slightly on forecasts for the weather to remain hot and air conditioning demand high over the next two weeks.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Comstock Resources announced that it intends, subject to market conditions, to offer an additional $200 million of its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a registered underwritten offering. The Notes are a further issuance of the 9.75% senior unsecured notes due 2026, of which $500 million aggregate principal amount was issued on June 23, 2020. The Notes will be treated as a single series with the Existing Notes under the indenture governing the Existing Notes and will have the same terms as the Existing Notes (other than the initial offering price and the issue date). The Notes will have the same CUSIP number and will trade interchangeably with the Existing Notes. The Company expects the Notes and the Existing Notes to be fungible for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

JPMorgan downgraded Montage Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘’Overweight’.

Desjardins Securities suspended coverage of Ovintiv.

Press Release - Southwestern Energy Company priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 55,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The total gross proceeds of the offering (before underwriter's discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses) are expected to be approximately $137.5 million. In addition, Southwestern Energy granted the respective underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 8,250,000 additional shares of its common stock.

CANADIAN E&PS

Desjardins Securities suspended coverage of ARC Resources, Baytex Energy,Crescent Point Energy, Enerplus, Obsidian Energy, Paramount Resources,Peyto Exploration & Development, Seven Generations Energy, TORC Oil & Gas,Tourmaline Oil, Vermilion Energy and Whitecap Resources.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Canacol Energy reported its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted funds from operations increased 22% and 38% to $31.2 million and $76.5 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $25.6 million and $55.5 million for the same periods in 2019, respectively. Adjusted funds from operations per basic share increased 21% and 35% to $0.17 per basic share and $0.42 per basic share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $0.14 per basic share and $0.31 per basic share for the same periods in 2019, respectively. The Corporation realized a net income of $17.7 million and a net loss of $8.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to a net income of $1.9 million and $8.2 million for the same periods in 2019, respectively.

Press Release - Touchstone Exploration provided an operational update and reports its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Delivered average daily crude oil production of 1,396 barrels per day ("bbls/d"), compared to 1,589 bbls/d in the first quarter of 2020 and 1,768 bbls/d in the second quarter of 2019. The Company reported negative funds flow from operations of $450,000 in the second quarter of 2020 versus funds flow from operations of $1,310,000 generated in the 2019 second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company generated funds flow from operations of $807,000 (2019 - $3,740,000). The Company recorded a net loss of $2,742,000 ($0.01 per share) in the second quarter of 2020 versus a net loss of $833,000 ($0.01 per share) in the prior year equivalent quarter.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Whitecap Resources confirmed that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.01425 per common share in respect of August operations will be paid on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - CES Energy Solutions announced the Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. CES generated revenue of $159.5 million during Q2 2020 and Adjusted EBITDAC of $8.2 million, and revenue of $508.9 million and Adjusted EBITDAC of $59.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net loss for Q2 2020 was $24.9 million, compared to net income of $8.4 million in Q2 2019. For H1 2020, net loss was $250.6 million compared to net income of $10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. For the six month comparative periods, net loss was further impacted by a $248.9 million goodwill impairment recorded by the Company in Q1 2020 and the associated deferred income tax recovery of $14.5 million.

REFINERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Delek US Holdings and Delek Logistics Partners announced the execution and closing of a definitive agreement to eliminate all incentive distribution rights (IDRs) in Delek Logistics held by its general partner (GP) and convert its 2.0% economic general partner interest into a non-economic general partner interest in exchange for 14 million newly issued DKL common limited partner units and $45 million in cash. The newly issued DKL common limited partner units have a total equity value of approximately $484 million based on the DKL common limited partner unit closing price of $34.59 on August 12, 2020, or $442 million based on a 10-day volume weighted average price of $31.56.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Desjardins Securities suspended coverage of AltaGas.

Citigroup upgraded Enbridge to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and upgraded DCP Midstream to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Hold’. The firm also downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to ‘Hold’ from ‘Overweight’ and Kinder Morgan to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures retreated with attention turning to retail sales figures for signs of a domestic rebound after Chinese figures pointed to a wobbly economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. European shares slipped after Britain added more countries from the continent to its quarantine list. Asian equities ended on a mixed note. Gold prices fell as a rally in U.S. treasuries and a steady dollar prompted a sell-off in bullion following a steep retreat from record peaks. Oil slipped over demand recovery fears and rising supply.

