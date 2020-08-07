Crude Slips on Demand Concerns Amid Resurgence of COVID-19 Infections

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed, supported by moderate gains in the underlying commodities while U.S. stock index futures pare most of its losses following a better-than-expected July jobs reading, boosting investor confidence that the economy is picking back up. Traders will be watching talks in Washington over the next coronavirus stimulus package. In sector news, earnings season carries on with a handful of companies reporting.

Oil prices bounced off session lows following better-than-expected economic data and a pledge from OPEC member Iraq to cut oil output further in August. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 infections remains a key issue for the market and demand outlook. Tallies show cases in the United States are rising in a number of states. India reported on Friday a record daily jump in infections.

Natural gas futures are up 2.2%. Forecasts over the next 6-14 days out turned cooler in the Southeast but remain hot in the Northeast and Midwest.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Chevron was ordered on Friday to inspect the propane heat exchangers on two of the three trains at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Australia following safety concerns raised by a trade union.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Reuters - BP is preparing to sell a large chunk of its oil and gas assets even if crude prices bounce back from the COVID-19 crash because it wants to invest more in renewable energy.

Reuters - Petrobras it had begun the binding stage of a sale of its stake in the Tartaruga field. It also said it had begun the binding phase of a sale of its stakes in seven onshore concessions.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Bonanza Creek Energy announced its second quarter 2020 financial results and operating outlook. Net oil and gas revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $36.2 million compared to $60.4 million for the first quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss of $38.9 million, or $1.87 net loss per diluted share, including a $2.30 non-cash loss on derivatives.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - EOG Resources reported a second quarter 2020 net loss of $909 million, or $1.57 per share, compared with second quarter 2019 net income of $848 million, or $1.46 per share. Adjusted non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter 2020 was $131 million, or $0.23 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $762 million, or $1.31 per share, for the same prior year period.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Montage Resources announced its second quarter 2020 operational and financial results and updated full year 2020 guidance. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $90.7 million, compared to $155.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted Revenue2, which includes the impact of cash settled commodity derivatives and excludes brokered natural gas and marketing revenue and other revenue, totaled $107.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $145.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net Loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was ($68.9) million, or $(1.92) per share, compared to Net Income of $27.5 million, or $0.77 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted Net Income (Loss)2 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $(20.6) million, or $(0.57) per share, compared to $14.6 million, or $0.41 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX2 was $37.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $70.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced the company’s second quarter results. Second quarter Adjusted Net Income was $10.7 million or $0.02 per diluted share. Second quarter GAAP net loss was $899.2 million or $2.17 per diluted share, driven in large part by non-cash items: a $762.7 million impairment expense and a $150.1 million mark-to-market loss on unsettled commodity derivatives. Cash flow from operations was $53.1 million in the second quarter, excluding $48.5 million received from changes in working capital.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Penn Virginia announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter 2020. The company reported net loss of $94.7 million (includes a non-cash impairment of oil and gas properties of $35.5 million and non-cash unrealized losses on derivatives of $79.6 million), or $6.24 per share, and adjusted net income of $19.6 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced that it has priced a public offering of $1.1 billion of 1.90% Senior Notes that will mature August 15, 2030 (the “Notes”), pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The price to the public for the Notes is 99.205% of the principal amount.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update on operations. Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased by $46.4 million to $36.0 million, or 56% relative to the same period last year, mainly due to lower sales resulting from plant closures and reduced customer demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consolidated revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $103.2 million compared to $155.6 million for the prior year period. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.0 million compared to a loss of $2.6 million for the comparative period mainly due to a $7.7 million insurance recovery related to the $10.0 million charge for a field service campaign for the replacement of pressure release devices recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 12.3 million compared to $5.6 million for the prior year period.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Advantage Oil & Gas is pleased to announce its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Adjusted funds flow was $49.4 million or $0.26 per share for the first half of 2020 and $17.3 million or $0.09 per share for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss was $20.1 million during the second quarter of 2020 due to lower adjusted funds flow and $14.1 million unrealized losses on derivatives.

Press Release - Enerplus reported its second quarter 2020 operating and financial results. Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter was $90.6 million and adjusted funds flow was $70.0 million. Enerplus reported a second quarter net loss of $609.3 million, or $2.74 per share. The Company recognized a $426.8 million non-cash impairment on property, plant and equipment and a $202.8 million non-cash impairment on goodwill as a result of the continued market volatility and low commodity price environment. Excluding these impairments and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items, Enerplus' second quarter 2020 adjusted net loss was $41.2 million, or $0.19 per share.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for July 2020 was 743 down 38 from the 781 counted in June 2020, and down 419 from the 1,162 counted in July 2019. The international offshore rig count for July 2020 was 183, down 11 from the 194 counted in June 2020, and down 72 from the 255 counted in July 2019.

Press Release - Enerflex reported its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and announced the appointment of Mr. Fernando Assing to the Board of Directors. Enerflex declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 20, 2020. Enerflex’s Board of Directors will continue to evaluate dividend payments on a quarterly basis, based on the availability of cash flow and anticipated market conditions. The Board is pleased to appoint Fernando Assing as a director of Enerflex effective August 6, 2020, as part of its ongoing succession planning to ensure orderly transition as certain directors approach term limits in the next few years. Its quarterly revenue was $287.4 million, down 254.5%.

Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced second quarter 2020 revenue of $113 million, a decrease of $69 million from the first quarter 2020. Net loss for the quarter was $5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $37 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2020. Excluding $27 million, or $0.24 per share of special items, adjusted net loss was $0.29 per diluted share in the second quarter 2020, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.20 per diluted share in the first quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $(11.6) million in the second quarter 2020, a decrease of approximately $16.1 million from the first quarter 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pason Systems announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of five cents(C$0.05) per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be paid on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pason Systems announced today its 2020 second quarter results. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to a loss of $0.8 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $31.6 million from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was driven entirely by a $31.8 million reduction in gross profit. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Pason of $4.5 million ($0.05 per share) in the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income attributable to Pason of $9.2 million ($0.11 per share) recorded in the corresponding period in 2019. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded several unusual or one-time items impacting net income, including government wage assistance, reorganization costs, and a derecognition of an onerous lease.

Press Release - The Board of PGS confirmed that it has received a conditional and non-binding offer from TGS to acquire the MultiClient data library of PGS for a cash consideration of $600 million. The offer also includes proposals for the provision of acquisition services by PGS to TGS and the opportunity for TGS to participate in future MultiClient projects undertaken by PGS. PGS Management and the Board of Directors will address the offer. PGS will make an announcement before the offer expires on August 16, 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Shawcor announces second quarter 2020 results. Second quarter 2020 revenue was $266 million, 35% lower than the $412 million reported in the second quarter of 2019. Net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was $36.8 million (or loss per share of $0.52 diluted) compared with a net income of $51.0 million (or $0.73 earnings per share diluted) in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of restructuring cost and the adjustment for Argentina hyperinflationary accounting, adjusted net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was $21.9 million (or adjusted loss per share1 of $0.31) compared with adjusted net income of $18.9 million (or $0.27 adjusted earnings per share) in the second quarter of 2019.

HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Reuters - Tetra Technologies announced update to second quarter 2020 results. The company’s quarterly revenue was $192.4 million and earnings loss per share of $0.17.

DRILLERS

Credit Suisse terminated coverage of Noble Corporation.

REFINERS

JPMorgan initiated coverage on CVR Energy with a ‘Neutral’ rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.04 per share for August 2020. This dividend will be paid on or about September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 21, 2020.



(Late Thursday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced financial and operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020. Funds from operations (FFO) totalled $184 million. Oil sands transportation FFO increased slightly quarter over quarter due to higher capital fee revenue and net income for the quarter was $63 million.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for August 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 25, 2020. This dividend is designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020. Earnings in the second quarter of $253 million represent a 62 percent decrease over the same period in the prior year. Cash flow from operating activities of $642 million for the second quarter was a decrease of three percent over the same period in the prior year. Based on management's evaluation of current market conditions and the COVID-19 dynamic, Pembina continues to expect 2020 adjusted EBITDA to remain within the previously disclosed guidance range of $3.25 billion to $3.55 billion, albeit near the lower end of the range, based on current estimates. This outlook includes an expectation that the 2020 adjusted EBITDA contribution from the Marketing & New Ventures segment will be approximately $125 million lower than was assumed in the mid-point of the original guidance range. The impact of lower interruptible revenue in the Pipelines and Facilities segments is expected to be largely offset by operating and administrative cost savings and efficiencies, which have been implemented throughout the business, the majority of which management believes are sustainable into 2021.

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2020, including net income of $56.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of $64.6 million and DCF of $42.7 million. Net income included a $54.2 million gain from early extinguishment of debt as a result of SMLP's open market repurchases of senior unsecured notes at discounts to par value.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tied to major U.S. equity averages trimmed their earlier losses on Friday after the release of much stronger-than-forecast U.S. jobs data.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 23 points higher, or 0.1%, after being down more than 100 points earlier in the session. S&P 500 futures retraced their losses to trade just below the flat line while Nasdaq 100 futures were down only 0.1%.

