Crude Slips Even as Russia and Saudi Arabia Appear 'Very Close' to a Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to higher, backed by gains in the broader index futures while weaker oil prices capped a lid to the upside following last week’s record rally. Dow futures are pointing to a +800 point open, as what appears to be some improvements over the weekend amid the coronavirus epidemic sparked investor optimism. Additionally, market participants will continue to monitor headlines out of OPEC+ as today’s meeting is rescheduled to Thursday, citing “technical” reasons for the delay.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are lower by ~3%, however off overnight lows of ~11%, as OPEC+ rescheduled its Monday meeting which hurt investor optimism that a deal would be made. Although, futures pared losses after Russian sovereign wealth fund head Kirill Dmitriev said that his nation and Saudi were "very close" to an agreement on oil production cuts. Meanwhile, with the meeting delay, Saudi Aramco pushed out its monthly pricing (May OSP's) until April 9th.

Natural gas futures are up 2.5% this morning, with temperature forecasts turning much colder 14 days out, giving heating demand a boost during shoulder season.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Friday) Reuters - BP cut production at its three largest U.S. refineries by about 15% because of the shrinking availability of storage for the products that cannot be sold as consumers stay off the roads to stall the coronavirus pandemic. The plants that reduced production are the 430,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery; the 242,000-bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery; and the 155,000-bpd joint-venture refinery in Toledo, Ohio.

Reuters - Eni said rockets that landed in southern Iraq had fallen some distance from its Zubair field and operations continued. "All personnel of the field are in a safe condition and production hasn't been affected," an Eni spokeswoman said.

(Sunday) Reuters - Saudi Aramco has appointed Mark Weinberger to its board of directors as an independent board member, replacing Andrew Gould. Weinberger was the global Chairman and CEO of EY (previously known as Ernst & Young) from 2013 to 2019. He currently serves as a director on the boards of Johnson & Johnson and Metlife as well as being a member on several boards of trustees, including the United States Council for International Business (USCIB).

(Sunday) Reuters - Saudi Aramco will delay the release of its crude official selling prices (OSP) for May until April 10 to wait for the outcome of a meeting between OPEC and its allies regarding possible output cuts.

Reuters - Total is among several power suppliers that tried to declare force majeure on buying nuclear power from EDF, sources said, as the coronavirus outbreak has pushed prices in the French electricity market far below existing contracts. France's energy market regulator CRE said last week it had rejected requests from several unnamed power suppliers to activate the force majeure clause in so-called ARENH contracts which allow them to buy EDF's nuclear power at a fixed price. The CRE did not say which suppliers declared force majeure, but three sources told Reuters that Total, EDF's EDF.PA biggest rival in France's retail power market, led the move.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - On March 16, 2020, EOG Resources updated its full year 2020 capital plan as a result of the significant decline and increased volatility of commodity prices. EOG remains flexible in developing and executing on its capital plan by continuing to reduce its capital and operating expenses in light of the current economic environment. Further, EOG expects the current economic environment will be reflected in its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results, including the impacts of low commodity prices in the last month of the first quarter. EOG will continue to focus on financial flexibility with a goal toward maintaining balanced spending within anticipated cash flows during 2020, including supporting its dividend. In addition, EOG maintains a strong financial and liquidity position, including $2.9 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $2.0 billion of availability under its senior unsecured revolving credit agreement as of March 31, 2020. EOG's cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020 included approximately $760 million of collateral deposits from counterparties in anticipation of future settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts. On April 1, 2020, EOG repaid, with cash on hand, the $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.45% Senior Notes due 2020 that matured on that date.

(Late Friday) Press Release - On April 3, 2020, Robert Peterson, was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Occidental Petroleum. Cedric Burgher will transition to another role within the Company. Mr. Peterson has served as Senior Vice President, Permian EOR, Occidental Oil and Gas, since September 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Peterson was Vice President, Permian Strategy, Occidental Oil and Gas, from November 2018 to September 2019, where he was responsible for developing and implementing a joint portfolio, technology and people strategy for the Company’s Permian business and ensuring alignment with Occidental’s Low Carbon Ventures strategy, and was President of OxyChem, the Company’s chemical subsidiary, from August 2014 to September 2017, where he was instrumental in completing its major capital investments and improving the profitability of the business. Mr. Peterson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in Corporate Finance from the University of Florida.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Friday) Press Release - Baker Hughes, a GE company, LLC, a subsidiary of Baker Hughes Company, announced that the Company intends to change its name to Baker Hughes Holdings LLC, effective April 15, 2020.

Reuters - Three rockets landed near Halliburton's site in Basra in southern Iraq, without causing casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement. A launcher with 11 unfired rockets was found nearby and was dismantled by security forces, according to the statement.

Press Release - Petrofac provided an update on the actions it is taking to respond to the unprecedented market conditions affecting our industry, clients and business. These decisive actions include the following: Protecting the health and wellbeing of our people, clients, suppliers and communities; Reducing overhead and project support costs by at least US$100m in 2020 and by up to US$200 million in 2021, and; Conserving cash and liquidity by reducing capex by 40% and suspending the 2019 final dividend.

Bernstein upgraded Baker Hughes, National Oilwell Varco, and Tenaris to ‘Outperform’.

Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger, TechnipFMC, H&P, and Petrofac to ‘Buy’.

Bernstein upgraded Halliburton, Core Lab, Oceaneering, and PattersonUTI to ‘Market-Perform’.

Bernstein downgraded Transocean, Nabors, Valaris, and Vallourec, to ‘Underperform’.

REFINERS

Press Release - As previously disclosed, Stephen P. Mawer was expected to replace Timothy Go as Chief Executive Officer of Calumet GP, the general partner of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, on June 1, 2020. However, on April 3, 2020, the Board appointed Mr. Mawer to serve as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company and to replace Mr. Go effective immediately. Mr. Go is expected to remain employed by the Company through the Separation Date as defined in the previously disclosed Transition and Separation Agreement, effective March 11, 2020, between Mr. Go and the Company. Until the Separation Date occurs, Mr. Go will continue providing services to the Company as may be requested by the Board and will assist with the successful transition of the new CEO. Until the Separation Date occurs, Mr. Go will continue to receive the same compensation and benefits as he was receiving prior to Mr. Mawer’s appointment.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Phillips 66 said it has no plans to shut its 146,000 barrel-per-day joint-venture refinery in Borger, Texas. Midwest refined products traders said they understood the company was planning to shut production at the refinery as demand dries up for motor fuels in the response to coronavirus pandemic.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Valero Energy plans to boost production on a hydrocracker at its 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by early next week, said sources familiar with plant operations. Production on the 57,000-bpd hydrocracker was reduced on Wednesday, April 1, due a malfunctioning charge pump, the sources said. Repairs to the pump were completed on Friday, April 3.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that it has entered into a new $800 million unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company further announced that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for April 2020 of $0.21 per share and quarterly dividends for the Company's preferred shares.

Press Release - Plains All American is saddened to announce that Board Member, Everardo “Evvy” Goyanes passed away on Monday, March 30 after a battle with cancer. Evvy served the energy and financial sectors in various capacities, most recently founding the consulting firm Ex Cathedra LLC. He served as Chairman of Liberty Natural Resources from April 2009 until August 2011. From May 2000 to April 2009, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of energy investment firm Liberty Energy Holdings, LLC. Prior to that, Evvy held various roles in finance and banking within the energy industry. He began his career at Chase Bank, serving in various capacities, with a major emphasis on international and corporate finance for large independent and major oil companies.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher, mirroring global equities, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the U.S. was seeing a “leveling-off” of the coronavirus crisis in some of the hot spots. Oil prices were down after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to discuss output cuts that could help reduce global oversupply. The yen fell against the dollar after Japanese media said PM Shinzo Abe may declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday. Gold was in the positive territory.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

