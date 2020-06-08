Crude Slips Despite OPEC+ Supply Cut Extension

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to higher, despite mild weakness in the underlying commodities while U.S. stock index futures look to build on last week’s strong rally as more cities and states start to reopen their local economies, boosting investor confidence. Company news is quiet to start the week while traders digest headlines out of the OPEC+ meeting from over the weekend.

Oil prices took a break from last week’s rally and following the OPEC+ meeting over the weekend. All OPEC+ members with the exception of Mexico have agreed to extend May-June output cuts (so 9.6M bpd) through July. Overall, the results out of the meeting were in-line with expectations. However, a press conference held this morning with Saudi Minister ABS saying his nation, Kuwait and the UAE will not extend their added voluntary cuts beyond June, having "served their purpose." "We cannot shake the feeling that, price-wise, this market has gotten a bit ahead of itself and will need a good confluence of bullish surprises to continue in order to maintain current pricing levels," JBC said in note.

Natural gas futures are also lower in early trading, tracking weakness in the crude oil markets while temperatures turned cooler which should limit cooling demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP plans to cut around 15% of its workforce in response to the coronavirus crisis and as part of Chief Executive Bernard Looney's plan to shift the oil and gas company to renewable energy. Looney told employees in a global online town hall call that the London-based company will cut 10,000 jobs from the current 70,100, most of them by year end.

Reuters - Eni unit finalises acquisition of 20% of Tate.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Petrobras exported 1.11 million tonnes of fuel oil in May, beating the company's previous all-time record set in February by 10%, the company said in a securities filing. The company has made exports of bunker fuel to China a priority. Bunker fuel is a type of fuel oil used by ships.

(Sunday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell said it has suspended operations at its Bajada de Añelo site in Argentina's Vaca Muerta area after seismic activity in the region. Shell, which operates the block along with local state oil firm YPF, said in a statement that the preventative suspension of activities came after seismic movements were registered in an area of Argentina's Neuquén province near the Andes mountains bordering on Chile.

Press Release - Saudi Arabian Oil announced that the eligibility period for entitlement to receive bonus shares (180 days), as highlighted in section 18.1.6 of the IPO prospectus issued by the Company on 12/03/1441H (corresponding to 09/11/2019G), has ended as at the end of trading on Sunday June 7, 2020 As described in the Prospectus, eligible Saudi retail bonus investors who continuously and uninterruptedly held offer shares from the day Saudi Aramco’s shares began trading on Tadawul, until the end of trading on June 7, 2020 (the end of the bonus shares holding period) will be entitled to receive one bonus share for every ten allocated offer shares, up to a maximum of 100 bonus shares. These bonus shares will be allocated from the shares owned by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The bonus shares will be transferred into the portfolio of all persons entitled thereto as soon as practicable (as determined by the Selling Shareholder), but in any event within 75 calendar days after the end of the bonus shares holding period. The date of transfer of such bonus shares, once determined by the Selling Shareholder, will be announced by the Company on Tadawul.

Reuters - Total joined the “getting to zero coalition” to contribute to shipping industry’s decarbonization and to support maritime industry's decarbonisation by collaborating with companies across maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors.

U.S. E&PS

MKM Partners downgraded Murphy Oil to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Occidental Petroleum has shut in production at its central and eastern Gulf of Mexico facilities ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal, the company said. Occidental has evacuated all workers from the facilities, it said, as Cristobal begins moving north to pass through the heart of U.S. offshore oil production areas over the weekend.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for May 2020 was 805 down 110 from the 915 counted in April 2020, and down 321 from the 1,126 counted in May 2019. The international offshore rig count for May 2020 was 195, down 33 from the 228 counted in April 2020, and down 45 from the 240 counted in May 2019. The average U.S. rig count for May 2020 was 348, down 218 from the 566 counted in April 2020, and down 638 from the 986 counted in May 2019. The average Canadian rig count for May 2020 was 23, down 10 from the 33 counted in April 2020, and down 47 from the 60 counted in May 2019. The worldwide rig count for May 2020 was 1,176, down 338 from the 1,514 counted in April 2020, and down 1,006 from the 2,182 counted in May 2019.

Press Release - PGS implements further cost reductions to bring annual gross cash cost run-rate to approximately $400 million through staff reductions, re-organization, consolidation of offices, re-negotiation of service agreements and other cost measures. The Covid-19 pandemic and related disruption in the oil market have caused unprecedented challenges for the seismic industry and will temporarily cause a significant reduction of activity levels. PGS is responding to this challenge by further adjusting its cost base to the lower activity level while retaining its core global capabilities and ability to scale up when demand resumes. PGS has earlier announced stacking of three out of the eight 3D vessels operated at the start of the year, and several other cost measures. The Company will now take steps to address the lower market activity by further streamlining its organization and reducing office-based personnel by approximately 40%, including reductions already implemented. In combination with other cost measures, this is expected to reduce the Company’s annual gross cash cost run rate to approximately $400 million compared to approximately $600 million as guided at the start of 2020. The corresponding gross cash costs for 2020 are estimated to be approximately $460 million, excluding severance and other restructuring costs of approximately $30 million expected to be recognized in Q2 and Q3 2020. The annual gross cash cost run rate is based on operating five 3D vessels. The Company is prepared to adjust operated vessel capacity and offshore crew levels further if required.

Press Release - Weatherford International announced that Mark A. McCollum, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director, has left the Company, effectively immediately. Karl Blanchard, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Christian Garcia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will form the Office of the Chief Executive, reporting directly to the Board of Directors and will oversee the day to day operations. The Board of Directors has initiated a search to identify a permanent President and Chief Executive Officer and will work with a leading executive search firm to assist in the process.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as a surprise jump in last week's U.S. employment data fueled hopes of a quicker global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Most European shares were in the red, though a surge in travel and leisure stocks helped cap losses. Japan’s Nikkei ended higher boosted by improved investor sentiment. The dollar strengthened against a basket of rival currencies. Gold rose after the previous session's steep fall. Oil climbed after major producers agreed to extend a deal on record output cuts to the end of July.

