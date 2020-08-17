Crude Slips Despite China's Plan to Increase U.S. Imports

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open the week mixed to higher, backed by gains in U.S. stock index futures while oil prices slid marginally. Sector news is relatively quiet and traders will be monitoring headlines over stalled coronavirus stimulus negotiations and simmering U.S.-China tensions.

Oil prices were flat to lower this morning despite news that China planned to ship large volumes of U.S. crude in August and September which countered rising tensions between the two countries and a delay in the review of their trade pact over the weekend. Meanwhile, investors are also looking for more clues on future supply from a meeting this week of a panel representing ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Natural gas futures are flat following Friday’s rally which brought prices to their highest level since December, as much of the US remains hot which should boost air conditioning demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Simmons Energy downgraded Chevron to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Simmons Energy upgraded BP and Royal Dutch Shell to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

Press Release - Total and its partners have taken the investment decision for the third phase of the Mero project (Libra block), located deep offshore, 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, in the prolific pre-salt area of the Santos Basin.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Suncor provided an update on the Base Plant mining operations following an incident which occurred on August 14, 2020. At approximately 7 p.m. MT on August 14, a fire occurred in the secondary extraction area of the Base Plant mining operations impacting mined bitumen production. The fire was contained quickly and extinguished some hours later. All personnel in the immediate and surrounding areas were safely evacuated and there were no injuries. The appropriate regulators have been notified. We are accelerating some Q3 maintenance while preparing for a safe and staged return to normal operations.

U.S. E&PS

Reuters - Chaparral Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, the latest U.S. energy sector casualty in recent months as weak oil prices due to the coronavirus pandemic result in cash crunch. The company's assets and liabilities were in the range of $500 million to $1 billion, according to a court filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

MKM Partners downgraded CNX Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Comstock Resources announced that it has priced its public offering of $300 million of its 9.75% Senior Notes due 2026. The Notes were priced at 100.5% of par. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $200 million to $300 million.

(Late Friday) Reuters - The Trump Administration approved U.S. oil producerConocoPhillips' plan for drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a wilderness area along the state's North Slope oil fields. The Bureau of Land Management published a final Environmental Impact Statement for the company's Willow project, which the agency said could produce more than 160,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) over the next 30 years. If constructed, Willow will be the westernmost development on the North Slope.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Hess is cutting about 10% of its workforce and streamlining operations after reporting its fifth quarterly loss in a row.

Press Release - Lonestar reported a net loss attributable to its common stockholders of $42.9 million during 2Q20 compared to a net income of $11.2 million during 2Q19. Excluding, on a tax-adjusted basis, certain items that the Company does not view as either recurring or indicative of its ongoing financial performance, Lonestar’s adjusted net loss for 2Q20 was $1.4 million. Most notable among these items include: a $42.2 million unrealized (non-cash) hedging loss on financial derivatives (‘mark-to-market’) and a $2.2 million of non-recurring G&A expense. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for the definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), a reconciliation of net income (loss) before taxes to Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and the reasons for its use.

RBC downgraded Montage Resources to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Castleton Resources announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of the Terryville upstream assets in Northern Louisiana from subsidiaries of Range Resources.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Whiting Petroleum said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Bradley Holly would resign after the company emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, even though it had paid him $6.4 million in bonus just before it went bankrupt.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Paramount Resources is providing an update concerning its investment in Strath Resources Ltd. As announced by Waterous Energy Fund, Strath amalgamated with Cona Resources Ltd. on August 14, 2020 to form Strathcona Resources Ltd. Prior to the amalgamation, Paramount held common shares of Strath and warrants to acquire common shares of Strath that it received in connection with the July 2018 disposition of its Resthaven/Jayar assets to Strath. In Paramount's view, neither the amalgamation nor the process followed in connection with the approval of the amalgamation were in the best interests of Strath and its shareholders. Accordingly, Paramount exercised its right of dissent under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) with respect to its common shares of Strath. Pursuant to the dissent right, Paramount is entitled to be paid in cash the fair value of its shares of Strath with the value to be determined in accordance with the dissent process. Paramount's warrants to acquire common shares of Strath were converted into warrants to acquire common shares of Strathcona on completion of the amalgamation.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - As previously disclosed, Calfrac Well Services received an alternative business proposal from Wilks Brothers, LLC on August 4, 2020. The Special Committee of Independent Directors of Calfrac has determined that the Wilks Brothers proposal is not a "Superior Proposal", as that term is defined in the support agreements governing Calfrac's proposed recapitalization transaction, as described in the July 14, 2020 press release (the "Recapitalization Transaction"). As part of its determination, amongst other factors, and based on direct discussions with holders of Senior Unsecured Noteholders holding the majority of the face value of the Senior Unsecured Notes, the Special Committee concluded that the Wilks Brothers proposal could not reasonably be expected to result in a transaction more favourable to the Corporation and its stakeholders (including the Senior Unsecured Noteholders) as it lacks the required level of support from Senior Unsecured Noteholders. This determination means that Calfrac will be continuing to seek approval for the Recapitalization Transaction, which is to be implemented pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement").

Press Release - Fluor announced that the company has sold substantially all of the assets of AMECO Caribbean, Inc. to Stewart’s Automotive Group in Jamaica. The new company will operate as JAMECO Equipment Company Limited.

(Late Friday) Press Release - SEACOR Holdings announced that it has initiated a redemption for all of its outstanding 3.00% Convertible Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be redeemed on September 14, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”), at a redemption price equal to 100.00% of the Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

TechnipFMC reported half-year report. Its operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was positively impacted by approximately $174.9 million, as a result of changes in contract estimates related to projects that were in progress at June 30, 2020. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the company recognized changes in our estimates that had an impact on margin in the amounts of $174.6 million, $4.5 million, and $(4.2) million in Technip Energies, Subsea, and Surface Technologies segments, respectively. The changes in contract estimates are attributed to better-than- expected performance in the execution of our projects. TechnipFMC’s operating profit was positively impacted by approximately $432.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, comprising of $256.9 million and $175.4 million in Technip Energies and Subsea segments, respectively. The changes in contract estimates were attributed to better than expected performance in the execution of our projects.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Reuters - On August 14, Cheniere Energy units entered note purchase agreement to issue, sell to purchasers $768.7 million of 3.52% senior secured notes due December 31, 2039.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as investors expected better earnings numbers from retailers this week and they were also optimistic on Washington reaching an agreement on fresh stimulus to prop up the economy. European shares edged up as China-exposed miners gained and Chinese shares were up after China's central bank provided more medium-term loans to the country's financial system. Gold prices were higher helped by a weaker dollar. Oil prices declined.

