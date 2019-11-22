Crude Slips, But Set for Third Straight Weekly Gain

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed start, tracking weakness in the crude complex while broader equity futures edged higher on positive headlines that China wants to work towards a trade deal with the U.S.

Both WTI and Brent are off about half a percent this morning but holding near two-month highs and are set for a third-consecutive week of gains, boosted by expectations of an extension to OPEC+ production cuts although some doubts over U.S. and China trade talks capped gains. OPEC+ also emphasized the need for stricter compliance with the cuts from members like Iraq and Nigeria. "A disciplined approach from Iraq and Nigeria should shave off another 300-400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the group’s production level leading to a balanced market in the first half of 2020 and to a possible supply deficit in the second half of 2020," oil brokerage PVM said.

Natural gas futures are up ~1% in early trading, adding to yesterday’s gains following a bigger than expected weekly storage draw, but forecasts for more mild weather next week and less heating demand capped a lid to the upside.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Papua New Guinea's petroleum minister flagged a standoff in talks with ExxonMobil tied to a $13 billion gas expansion, saying the U.S. oil giant was unwilling to negotiate on the country's terms. The state's negotiating team had set out draft terms for negotiations on developing the P'nyang gas field, which Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua said were in line with international standards and would ensure a "fair deal" for PNG.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Eni completes Bhit Photovoltaic Plant in Pakistan. Bhit Photovoltaic Plant has a 10mw peak capacity and is expected to produce about 20GWH annually.

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has started the binding phase for the sale of four refineries. In this first divestment phase, Petrobras has put up for sale refineries Abreu e Lima, Landulpho Alves, Presidente Getulio Vargas and Alberto Pasqualini. Potential buyers will receive invitation letters.

U.S. E&PS

Roth Capital initiated coverage in Amplify Energy with ‘Buy’ rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - MEG Energy announced its 2020 capital investment plan and operational guidance. Highlights include: A capital budget of C$250 million, to be fully funded with a portion of expected 2020 adjusted funds flow; 2020 production guidance of 94,000 to 97,000 bpd, which takes into account a planned major turnaround with an anticipated 2,500 bpd impact on production for the year; Non-energy operating cost and G&A cost guidance of C$4.50 to C$4.90 per barrel and C$1.75 to C$1.85 per barrel, respectively; and Year-to-date debt repayment of approximately C$500 million. Management remains committed to applying all free cash flow above its 2020 capital investment plan to further debt reduction.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Berenberg downgraded TechnipFMC to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’

(Business wire) – Geospace Technologies today announced that revenue for the year ended September 30, 2019 increased by 26% to $95.8 million compared to revenue of $75.7 million for the comparable year ago period. Net loss for the year ended September 30, 2019 narrowed to $146,000, or $(0.01) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $19.2 million, or ($1.45) per diluted share for the comparable year-ago period. For the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2019, the company reported revenue of $28.9 million, an increase of approximately 40%, compared to revenue of $20.6 million for the comparable year-ago period. For the year ended September 30, 2019, the company reported net income of $8.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or ($0.02) per diluted share for the prior year.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Cheniere Energy announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to site, construct, and operate the Corpus Christi Stage 3 expansion project. Corpus Christi Stage 3 is being developed for up to seven midscale liquefaction trains with total aggregate expected nominal production capacity of approximately 10 million tonnes per annum of LNG. The Corpus Christi Stage 3 site is adjacent to the three liquefaction Trains operating or under construction at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project, and together the two projects are expected to have a total nominal production capacity of approximately 25 mtpa.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Gainey McKenna & Egleston announced that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Energy Transfer in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Energy Transfer between February 25, 2017 and November 11, 2019, inclusive. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Energy Transfer investors under the federal securities laws.

U.S. Capital Advisors upgraded MPLX to ‘Buy’ from ‘Overweight.’

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for U.S. stock indexes edged up as investors turned cautiously optimistic after China's President Xi Jinping said he wants to work out an initial trade pact with the U.S. Meanwhile, better-than-feared manufacturing activity data from major euro zone economies boosted European shares, and Asian equities mostly closed higher. The dollar index was little changed. Oil prices were in the red, while gold rebounded from Thursday's losses.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.