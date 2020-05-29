Crude Slips, But on Track for Big Monthly Gain

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower on the final trading session of May, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and broader U.S. stock index futures which pulled back as market participants braced for an upcoming news conference from President Trump on China later today.

Oil prices were dragged lower by weak U.S. fuel demand, fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases in South Korea and a worsening in U.S.-China relations, but were still on track for a hefty monthly gain. Both contracts were on course for their first weekly loss after four consecutive weeks of gains that leave them set for the biggest monthly advance in years thanks to production cuts and optimism over Chinese-led demand recovery, analysts said.

Natural gas futures bucked the trend and are marginally higher on forecasts for warmer weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and despite yesterday’s larger-then-expected storage build.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - The Shareholders’ Meeting of TOTAL, held at its registered office under the chairmanship of Mr Patrick Pouyanné, declared a dividend of €2.68 per share for the financial year 2019. Given the first two interim dividends of €0.66 per share and the third interim dividend of €0.68 per share paid respectively on October 1st, 2019, January 8, 2020 and on April 1st, 2020, the remaining final 2019 dividend to be paid amounts to €0.68 per share. The Shareholders’ Meeting also decided that shareholders will be given the option to receive payment of this final dividend in cash or in new shares of the Company, each choice being exclusive of the other.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage in Baker Hughes and Halliburton with a ‘Market Perform’ rating. The firm also initiated coverage in Schlumberger with a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Cowen and Company downgraded Halliburton to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Schlumberger announced that Schlumberger Oilfield UK Plc, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schlumberger, will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 4.200% Senior Notes due 2021 (CUSIP Nos. 80685QAA4/G7861RAA4; ISIN Nos. US80685QAA40/USG7861RAA44; and Common Codes 56301097/56301046). The redemption date for the Notes is June 29, 2020. The Notes are currently listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Euro MTF market.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced that it has agreed to issue $700 million of senior unsecured medium-term notes in the Canadian public debt market. The notes will have a fixed interest rate of 4.232% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will mature on June 1, 2027. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2020. Inter Pipeline will use the net proceeds of the offering to repay indebtedness under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, series 4 medium term notes due July 2020 and for general corporate purposes. The notes are being offered through a syndicate of dealers co-led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. under Inter Pipeline's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 15, 2020, and a related prospectus and pricing supplement, each to be dated May 28, 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced that it has closed the previously announced acquisition from Energy Capital Partners II, of (i) Summit Midstream Partners, the privately held company that indirectly owns SMLP's general partner, Summit Midstream GP, LLC, and (ii) 5.9 million SMLP common units owned directly by an affiliate of ECP, for $35 million in cash plus warrants covering up to 10 million SMLP common units. Concurrent with the closing of the GP Buy-in Transaction, ECP loaned the full $35 million of cash proceeds to SMLP under a first-lien senior secured credit agreement, which will bear interest at 8.0% per annum and mature on March 31, 2021. SMLP intends to utilize the proceeds of the ECP Loan to enhance its liquidity position and for general corporate purposes. The acquisition results in a more simplified corporate structure whereby Summit Investments, and all of its subsidiaries, became wholly owned subsidiaries of SMLP, and SMLP will be governed by a board consisting of a majority of independent directors.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Concerns over escalating Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on U.S. stock index futures, with European shares trading lower. Hong Kong and Japanese stocks retreated, while shares in China ended higher on stimulus hopes. The yen and gold rose as investors looked for safe havens. Worries over weak fuel demand hurt oil prices. PCE price index, consumer sentiment and personal consumption numbers are due for release later in the day.

