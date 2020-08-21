Crude Slips, But Near 5-Month High

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open the final trading session of the week lower, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which pulled back from record levels while news flow is quiet heading into the weekend.

Oil prices edged lower but held near a five-month high as an easing of coronavirus lockdowns aids a slow recovery in fuel demand while major crude producers seek to limit supply. "Demand, in our view, is only likely to near pre-pandemic levels in 2021 and the rest of 2020 will be a muted struggle while facing the effects of the second wave," consultancy Rystad Energy said in a note.

Natural gas futures slid almost 3% this morning on forecasts of easing demand with the onset of cooler weather during the first week of September, keeping stockpiles on track for record highs before winter.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Chevron plans to shut Train 1 at its Gorgon LNG plant in Australia in early October and Train 3 in January 2021 for inspections on key equipment in the processing units.

Reuters - Western Australia's industrial safety regulator said it will provide an update later on Friday on the outcome of Chevron’s inspections of two of the three processing units at its giant Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

Reuters - Chevron Richmond, California, refinery reported flaring event is currently ongoing due to an upset in one of the process units.

Reuters - Exxon Mobil Beaumont, Texas complex reported operations require flaring.

U.S. E&PS

Citi initiated coverage in EQT with ‘Buy’ rating.

US Capital Advisors initiated coverage Marathon Oil with ‘Overweight’ rating.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal-weight’ and downgraded Noble Energy to ‘Equal-weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable October 14, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020.

SEC filing - On August 16, 2020, the Board of Directors of Southwestern Energyexpanded the Board to nine directors and elected Sylvester “Chip” Johnson as a director of the Company to serve through the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2021. Mr. Johnson has not been appointed to any committee of the Board at this time.

OILFIELD SERVICES

RBC initiated coverage on Pason Systems with a ‘Sector Perform’ rating.

Bernstein downgraded Petrofac to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Precision Drilling announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its intention to implement a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange for a portion of its common shares. The NCIB effectively renews the existing NCIB, which is scheduled to terminate on August 26, 2020. Precision believes the NCIB continues to represent another tool for the Company to enhance the value of its underlying shares.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Canaccord resumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Canaccord resumed coverage on Inter Pipeline with a ‘Hold’ rating.

Capital One upgraded Targa Resources to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal-weight’.

Tudor Pickering upgraded Western Midstream Partners to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures ticked lower, a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high, as investors awaited U.S. business surveys for more clues on the economy's health. Most global shares enjoyed cautious gains, but tepid economic data and lofty valuations reined in the advances. The dollar rose, while gold eased. Oil prices dipped on slow recovery in fuel demand.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

