Crude Slips as U.S. Inventories, Coronavirus Cases Rise

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a lower opening on weakness in broader index futures amid renewed U.S.-China tensions. In sector news, we have a bigger than expected earnings miss from Baker Hughes, as well as two upgrades in the E&P space in addition to a handful of midstream downgrades.

Oil prices are under pressure due to profit taking after yesterday’s session which saw the commodity rise to its highest level since March. Pressuring prices was news that the API reported inventories rose last week by 7.5 million barrels, against expectations for a draw of 2.1 million barrels. Tensions between the US and China as well as rising Covid cases in the US weighed further on futures.

Natural gas prices are lower as forecasts suggest a cooling of temperatures in the next two weeks. The commodity has been volatile over the week, rising 2% yesterday after a 5% loss on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Petrobras produced 2.802 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter, down 3.7% from the first quarter.

U.S. E&PS

Comstock Resources was upgraded to overweight from hold at US Capital Advisors.

Cowen and Company upgraded Matador Resources to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Reuters - Baker Hughes posted its second quarterly loss for the year on Wednesday and warned it was preparing for longer volatility after a slump in oil prices crushed demand for its services. Net loss attributable to the company widened to $201 million, or 31 cents per class A share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Press Release - Fluor announced that it was awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for California Resources Corporation’s (CRC) carbon capture and sequestration project, Cal Capture, at the 550-megawatt, natural gas-powered Elk Hills Power Plant in Tupman, California. The FEED is being funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) through collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) as part of a larger initiative to advance carbon capture technology development.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ION Geophysical with a ‘Buy’ rating and $4 price target.

REFINERS

Mizuho downgraded HollyFrontier to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - DCP Midstream announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a second quarter 2020 common unit distribution of $0.39 per unit, or $1.56 per unit on an annualized basis. This quarterly common unit distribution will be paid August 14, 2020 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2020. In addition, the board of directors declared a quarterly Series B preferred unit distribution of $0.4922 per unit. This preferred unit cash distribution will be paid September 15, 2020 to preferred unitholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Press Release - The Board of Directors of Enbridge has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share, payable on September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2020. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the June 1, 2020 dividend.

Press Release - Phillips 66 Partners LP announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a second-quarter 2020 cash distribution of $0.875 per common unit, or $3.50 per unit on an annualized basis. This represents a 2% increase compared to the second-quarter 2019 distribution. The quarterly distribution is payable Aug. 13, 2020, to unitholders of record as of July 31, 2020.

Wells Fargo downgraded the following stocks: Enbridge, Energy Transfer, Oneok and Phillips66 Partners to equal-weight from overweight and Noble Midstream and Crestwood Equity Partners to underweight form equal weight.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell, mirroring global equities, as investors shunned risky assets after Washington ordered a shutdown of the Chinese consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the countries. The dollar index slipped, while gold prices rose. Oil prices were down after an industry report showed that U.S. crude inventories rose sharply. Tesla, Microsoft and Whirlpool are among the top companies scheduled to report their results after the closing bell.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

