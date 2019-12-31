Crude Slips as Trade Optimism Retreats in Final Day of the Decade

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is set to kick off the final trading day of the year lower, tracking weakness in the crude complex and major equity futures which continued to retreat as the market’s rally, fueled by optimism around U.S.-China trade progress, fizzled out in the final days of the decade. With several major markets shuttered and few major updates expected on the trade deal, trading volumes will be thin before the New Year’s holiday.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures were both lower by ~1% in early trading, sliding on a drop in market participation today while rising tension in the Middle East and a thaw in the prolonged U.S.-China trade war kept a floor on prices.

Natural gas futures are flat to lower this morning, seesawing after several straight sessions of heavy declines while forecasts still point to warm weather that will dent heating demand.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release – Core Laboratories N.V. is announcing revised guidance from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019, initial first quarter 2020 guidance and a reduction of its future quarterly dividend.

Press Release - Petrofac announces today a new contract and the award of an additional scope of work with Petroleum Development Oman, with a combined value of approximately US$130 million.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Seadrill Limited has secured a three year contract for each of the AOD II and AOD III in the Middle East, in direct continuation of their current contracts. Total contract value is expected to be approximately $98 million and $101 million respectively.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday after retreating from record highs in the previous session, as a Wall Street rally, fueled by optimism around U.S.-China trade progress continued to fade.

