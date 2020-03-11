Crude Slips as Saudi Arabia Aims to Boost Oil Production Capacity

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is set to give back a portion of yesterday’s rebound, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and major equity futures which fell as investors grew frustrated about the lack of details on fiscal stimulus floated by President Trump to offset potential impacts the coronavirus could have on the economy.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures were both down over 3.5% in early trading, giving up earlier gains after Saudi Arabia and the UAE released plans to boost oil production capacity for the first time in more than a decade and reports of weakened demand due to the spread of the coronavirus. The Saudi energy ministry has directed Saudi Aramco to raise its output capacity to 13 million from 12 million bpd. Traders also digested last night industry supply report showing U.S. crude oil inventories rose 6.4 million barrels last week compared to expectations of a 2.3 million barrel build, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell. The markets will be looking the official EIA data later this morning to confirm. Futures had climbed nearly $2 earlier in the session on hopes of steep spending cuts by NAM producers to cope with the recent slump in crude prices that would lead to a drop in output.

Natural gas futures dipped lower this morning, pressured by declines in oil prices and despite forecasts for a little more gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell employee has tested positive for coronavirus in Aberdeen, Scotland, a company source told Reuters. Shell directed staff who worked most closely with the infected employee to work from home, the source said. The Aberdeen office, which manages Shell's British North Sea operations, remains open.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco said it will increase production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, up from 12 million per day, part of a strategy to dominate market share amid a slowdown in demand due to the outbreak of a new virus. The majority state-owned company's announcement, made on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange, did not say when that capacity increase would happen. Aramco said the decision was a directive from the Saudi Energy Ministry. The kingdom's energy policy is largely directed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the country's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. The two are half-brothers and sons of the king.

U.S. E&PS

Cowen downgraded Callon Petroleum, Lonestar Resources, Range Resources and SM Energy to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Cowen downgraded Centennial Resource, Oasis Petroleum, Whiting Petroleum and Extraction Oil & Gas to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Chesapeake Energy said it will seek shareholder support in April for a reverse stock split that could range between one for 50 to one for 200 shares. The move could boost the share price of the troubled oil and gas producer above $1 and help it stay listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The exchange's listing norms mandate that a stock's average trading price over a 30-day period should be above $1 per share. If a company fails to meet that requirement, the NYSE notifies concerned companies and gives them a grace period to bring the stock price above that level.

Cowen upgraded Cimarex Energy to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

Press Release - Matador Resources provided a brief update on its 2020 operational plan in response to the recent sharp decline in oil prices. Matador expects to take the following actions over the next several months to reduce its capital spending and protect its balance sheet. Reduce its operated drilling program from six rigs to three rigs before June 30, 2020. Matador expects to release one of its six operated rigs by the end of March 2020 and expects to release two of its remaining five rigs before the end of the second quarter of 2020, after which Matador expects to operate three rigs for the remainder of the year. Reduce its unit operating costs, particularly targeting lease operating (LOE) and general and administrative (G&A) expenses. Continue to pursue divestitures of portions of its non-core assets, including possible sales of leasehold and mineral interests in South Texas and in the Haynesville shale as well as a possible joint venture or divestiture involving its mineral interests in the Delaware Basin.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Occidental Petroleum became the latest to join a growing list of hard-pressed North American oil producers slashing spending and drilling after crude prices slumped to their lowest levels in more than three years.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - MEG Energy announced a 20% reduction in its 2020 capital program to $200 million from the original $250 million budget announced November 2019. Due to the recent significant degradation in global oil prices, MEG is reducing its 2020 full year capital budget by 20% from $250 million to $200 million.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Parex Resources announced its financial and operating results for the year and the three months ended December 31, 2019. All amounts herein are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated. Annual oil and natural gas production in 2019 averaged 52,687 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") (98% crude oil), representing a production per share increase of 26% over the prior year comparative period; Earned net income of $328.0 million ($2.24 (CAD $2.97) per share basic) for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $402.9 million ($2.59 (CAD $3.36) per share basic) for the year ended December 31, 2018; Generated an operating netback of $37.51/boe and a funds flow provided by operations netback of $29.61/boe from an average Brent price of $64.21/bbl; FFO of $570.5 million ($3.90 (CAD $5.17)1 per share basic), a 42% increase from the year ended December 31, 2018 of $400.6 million ($2.58 (CAD $3.34)1 per share basic) with a 10% decrease in Brent reference pricing year over year; For the year ended December 31, 2019 the Company recognized $362.3 million in free funds flow, compared to the previous year of $98.3 million.

Press Release - Seven Generations has reduced its previously announced 2020 capital investment budget by 18%, or $200 million, to $900 million. Effective immediately, the company will meaningfully reduce its activity levels to align investments to expected cash flow. 2020 capital investment budget is reduced to $900 million from the previously announced $1.1 billion program and remains fully funded at current futures pricing. This reduction reflects a temporary deferral of planned activity in the present commodity price environment that will afford the company the opportunity to high-grade drilling locations and improve efficiencies. As a result of this deferred capital investment, 7G expects annual 2020 production to average between 185,000 and 190,000 boe/d. This updated guidance anticipates a similar condensate and total liquids mix to the prior budget.

Press Release - Touchstone Exploration provided an exploration update, highlighted by an update on production testing of the Cascadura-1ST1 liquids rich gas discovery on the Ortoire exploration block, onshore Trinidad and Tobago (Touchstone 80% working interest operator, Heritage Petroleum Company Limited 20% working interest). Production testing of the Cascadura-1ST1 well was performed in two stages. Stage one included the lowermost 162 feet of pay in the Herrera formation, and the second stage included 345 feet of pay in the upper part of the same horizon. Pressure recorders from the first stage of testing have been recovered, and the recorders for the second stage are expected to be recovered in the next month. Flowback testing of the second stage of production testing has been completed, and unless otherwise noted, all production volumes referenced herein are stated in gross figures.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Emerge Energy, along with its operating subsidiary Superior Silica Sands, announced the reinstatement of the Company’s mining permit in Chippewa County and the restart of activities at the Company’s Auburn mine. Following several months of close partnership and coordination efforts with Chippewa County, the Company is excited to announce the resolution of all outstanding items which included providing the financial assurance requested by the county, installing additional monitoring wells and implementing a plan for continued reclamation activities. Superior Silica Sands’ remains dedicated to controlling the mine and committed to its obligations as a member of the Chippewa County community.

Riley downgraded Forum Energy Technologies to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’

Riley downgraded TETRA Technologies to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

DRILLERS

Riley downgraded Valaris to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

BofA upgraded Kinder Morgan to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’

BofA downgraded MPLX LP, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings LP to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

Citigroup upgraded NuStar Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

BofA downgraded Western Midstream Partners LP to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were lower, as worries about the global economic impact of the fast spreading coronavirus continued to weigh on investor sentiment. European shares rose after the Bank of England slashed interest rates by half a percentage point. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended lower. The dollar declined against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, while gold prices rose. Oil prices fell, pressured by Saudi Arabia's plans to boost oil production capacity and weakened demand. Consumer price index and federal budget figures are expected later in the day.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.