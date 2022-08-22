Crude Slips as Recession Fears and a Rising Dollar Outweigh Supply Constraints

The energy sector is set for a higher start, despite weaker broader index futures and lower oil prices. The major equity futures are lower in pre-market trading as fears of aggressive interest rate hikes returned.

WTI and Brent crude oil are slightly down in early trading as recession fears and a rising dollar outweighed existing supply constraints. Europe faces fresh disruption to energy supplies due to damage to a pipeline system that brings oil from Kazakhstan through Russia, adding to concerns over a drop in gas supplies. Investors will be keeping an eye out for the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address to the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday which could provide more color on futures interest rate hikes. The dollar has hit a five-week high which is generally bearish for the oil market.

Natural gas futures jumped this morning on forecasts for hotter weather and higher demand in the next two weeks than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Oil majors such as ExxonMobil and Chevron will have to cut exports of Kazakh oil via Russia again due to damaged equipment, the pipeline operator said, adding to energy supply disruptions from Russia to the West.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Castrol, part of the BP group, and BYD (China) have signed a new three-year strategic collaboration agreement. BYD sold almost 600,000 BEVs last year+, plans to increase this to a million units in 2022, and is actively promoting exports to over 60 countries. BYD (China) will use Castrol ON advanced EV fluids in their growing range of electric vehicles. The agreement follows existing first-fill and service-fill supply arrangements that commenced last year.

DOF announced that Petrobras has extended the contracts and awarded new long-term charter and service contracts to Norskan Offshore Ltda. and DOF Subsea Brasil Servicos Ltda. for the vessels; Skandi Chieftain, Skandi Olympia and Skandi Commander. All contracts include vessels and ROVs and are for a period of three years.

Petrobras said it had begun the non-binding phase of selling its refining assets. The assets to be sold by the state-run company include its refineries RNEST, REPAR and REFAP.

Shareholders in Petrobras have elected six government-affiliated nominees and two nominees affiliated with the market to serve on the company's board, the state-run oil firm said. Overall, the number of board seats held by the state is unchanged, and the balance of power between the government and market shareholders in Petrobras was not modified. However, most government-affiliated board members, including the chairman, were swapped out, the company said in a statement describing the results of a Friday shareholders' meeting. Of the six government-affiliated board members heading into the meeting, only one, current Chief Executive Caio Paes de Andrade, was re-elected. Shareholders did not re-elect board chairman Marcio Weber. He will be replaced with Gileno Gurjao Barreto, the president of Serpro, a state company involved in information technology, Petrobras said.

Bloomberg reported that Shell Plc is looking at expanding its wind-power business in Australia as it eyes options offshore and diversifies away from fossil fuels. The London-based company has ramped up investments in wind projects in the past year as it seeks to move into cleaner sources of energy. Shell made its first wind investment in Australia earlier this year when it bought a 49% stake in developer WestWind Energy Development Pty Ltd., which has projects in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

Hartshead Resources NL announced that it has entered into an agreement with ShellUK Exploration & Production, to undertake an Engineering Study for tie-in of Hartshead’s Phase I gas field development to Shell’s infrastructure.

TotalEnergies and Eni said they had made a significant gas discovery at the Cronos-1 well, in Block 6, offshore Cyprus. Cronos-1 encountered several good quality carbonate reservoir intervals and confirmed overall net gas pay of more than 260 meters, said TotalEnergies in a statement.

Clough in consortium with Technip Energies, has been selected to perform the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for TotalEnergies’ Papua LNG project’s upstream production facilities in Papua New Guinea.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

BJ Energy Solutions has entered into a fracturing services agreement to provide Comstock Resources with its second TITAN next-generation fracturing fleet. The fleet will be deployed to Comstock's Haynesville operation in early 2023.

As per SEC filing, on August 17, 2022, the Board of Directors of Continental Resources approved the appointment of Robert D. Lawler to serve as the Company's President, transitioning the role from William B. Berry, who will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. In this new role, Mr. Lawler will continue to report to Mr. Berry, with the title of President and Chief Operating Officer.

As per SEC filing, on August 16, 2022, Laredo Petroleum entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Northern Oil and Gas, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell to NOG a portion of the Company’s working interests in certain specified non-operated oil and gas properties for an aggregate purchase price of $110 million, subject to certain customary adjustments.

The WSJ reported that Warren Buffett’s bid to boost his big stake in Occidental Petroleum even further isn’t expected to serve as a prelude to a full takeover of the resurgent energy company by the widely watched billionaire, at least for now. In a regulatory filing Friday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said that Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had received permission to buy up to 50% of the driller’s shares. The news stoked speculation that Berkshire could be gearing up to acquire Occidental.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

McDermott International has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from Viva Energy Australia as part of its Geelong Refinery project to provide additional desulfurization capabilities. The award follows the successful completion of the Pre-FEED activity and encompasses early engineering and procurement services to support the project schedule.

Cormark Securities upgraded Shawcor to Buy from Speculative Buy.

DRILLERS

Valaris announced that it has received the consents necessary to effect the proposed amendments to the indenture governing the outstanding senior secured first lien notes due 2028 of the Company. The Proposed Amendments are described in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated August 15, 2022.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures slipped, and the dollar strengthened further as Federal Reserve officials reiterated an aggressive monetary tightening stance ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium this week. Gold hit its lowest level in nearly four weeks. European equities tumbled on worries surrounding tightening gas supplies from Russia and hawkish signals from the European Central Bank. Most Asian shares ended lower, taking cues from Wall Street's losses on Friday. Oil prices were higher.

