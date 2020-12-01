Crude Slips as OPEC+ Delays Talks

SECTOR COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures are markedly higher, extending the historic rally from November. Meanwhile energy stocks are held in check by pressure in the commodity complex on consternation about the OPEC+ meeting. Shares of Exxon Mobil are stronger in the pre-market after it announced that it would significantly cut spending on exploration and production over the next four years and would write off up to $20 billion of investments in natural gas.

Crude oil benchmarks are lower, but holding up surprisingly well after OPEC+ late-yesterday pushed its scheduled meeting for today, out to Thursday in order to work on differences. The UAE, the third largest OPEC producer, appears to be the main member opposed to extending the output agreement. Wood Mackenzie expects Brent to drop back towards $40/bbl if an extension doesn't get done as the market could be oversupplied by as much as 2M bpd in 1Q21. Meanwhile, strong factory activity numbers out of China and South Korea for November added to the list of bullish demand trends in Asia ahead of very bullish expectations for inventory data in the US later this week.

Natural gas futures are higher as LNG feedgas flows yesterday hit a record 11.2 Bcf while tanker data indicated monthly shipments of American LNG rose to a record high in November.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil said it would take an impairment charge of about $17 billion to $20 billion in the fourth quarter related to some of its dry gas assets, Reuters reported.

ExxonMobil has completed a review of its forward business plans and will prioritize near-term capital spending on advantaged assets with the highest potential future value, including developments in Guyana and the U.S. Permian Basin, targeted exploration in Brazil and Chemicals projects to grow high-value performance products.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

RBC downgraded Repsol to Sector Perform from Outperform.

Royal Dutch Shell reported process upset at Deer Park, Texas plant, Reuters reported.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial has re-assessed the long-term development plans of its unconventional portfolio in Alberta, Canada and no longer plans to develop a significant portion of this portfolio. The decision not to develop these assets will result in a non-cash, after-tax charge of approximately $0.9 billion to $1.2 billion in the company’s fourth quarter 2020 results.

Suncor released its 2021 corporate guidance today which reflects its capital allocation framework and includes: average upstream production of 740,000 to 780,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d); expected debt repayment in 2021 of between $500 million and $1.0 billion; a capital program of between $3.8 and $4.5 billion (sustaining capital of $2.9 to $3.4 billion which includes In Situ well pads); and $500 million share repurchase program for the fiscal year 2021.

U.S. E&PS

Lonestar Resources US Inc. today announced that effective November 30, 2020, the Company has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, having satisfied all of the conditions to the effectiveness of its plan of reorganization (the "Plan"). Through its financial restructuring, Lonestar has eliminated approximately $390 million in aggregate debt obligations and preferred equity interests. In accordance with the Plan, today the Company appointed a newly constituted Board of Directors (the "Board"). The new Board consists of Richard Burnett, Gary D. Packer, Andrei Verona and Eric Long, in addition to Frank D. Bracken, III, Lonestar's Chief Executive Officer.

Occidental Petroleum was downgraded to sell form neutral at UBS.

SandRidge Energy announced the closing of a $30 million credit facility.

Southwestern Energy was downgraded to sell from neutral from UBS.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Diamond S Shipping announced the receipt of an incident report involving a kidnapping on one of its product tanker vessels, the Agisilaos, as it was approaching the port of Lome, Togo on November 29, 2020.

MIND Technology announced that it has received a Letter of Award from an unnamed party for the supply of products and services for a Seamap GunLink 4000 source controller upgrade. The LOA also includes an option for the upgrade of a GunLink 4000 on a second vessel in the future. Following the upgrades, the GunLink 4000 systems will be capable of dual near-field hydrophone recording. Delivery of the first GunLink 4000 system upgrade is expected by January 31, 2021.

Trican Well Service is pleased to provide an update on its revolving credit facility. Trican has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of Canadian banks which amends and extends its RCF. The principal changes included in the Amended RCF are as follows: A one-year extension of the maturity date from December 5, 2021 to December 5, 2022. A nominal increase in the interest rates and standby fees in the applicable pricing grid that are more than offset by the recent market reductions to the underlying Banker's Acceptance rates. A reduction in the commitment level from $275 million to $125 million, accompanied by an increase in the uncommitted accordion feature from $50 million to $125 million. There is no change to the financial covenant package or permitted indebtedness terms.

DRILLERS

Transocean announced that it, Transocean Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries executed amendments to certain of their financing documents and implemented certain internal reorganization transactions to resolve the allegations contained in the previously disclosed notices of alleged default with respect to Transocean Inc.’s 7.25% Senior Notes due 2025 and 8.00% Senior Notes due 2027.

MLPS & PIPELINES

The Line 3 Replacement Project can now start construction in Minnesota after receiving all necessary permits and approvals. "This is a historic day for the Line 3 project which will strengthen the safety of the system for years to come," said Vern YuEnbridge Executive Vice President and President of Liquid Pipelines. "With all of the permits in hand, we can now start construction."

Seadrill Partners has been in negotiations with an ad hoc group of lenders under the Company's Term Loan B credit facility regarding a consensual reorganization of the Company's balance sheet. In consultation with-and with the support of-the ad hoc group, the Company has filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code to preserve value and to continue the operation and marketing its assets.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures rose, in line with world stocks, as optimism around a coronavirus vaccine strengthened the case for an economic recovery. A report showing robust growth in China's factory activity also boosted investors’ sentiment. Bets of more easing from the U.S. Fed weighed on the dollar, pushing the euro near three-month high, while gold rebounded. Oil prices seesawed, as OPEC+ delayed talks on output policy for next year, until Thursday.

