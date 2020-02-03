Crude Slips as OPEC Considers Deeper Cuts Amid Coronavirus

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to higher, recovering some of last week’s steep losses on gains in the broader index futures while oil prices seesawed between negative and positive territory as continued worries over the economic impact of the coronavirus countered the possibility of deeper crude output cuts by OPEC+. Company news is relatively quiet heading into another busy week of corporate earnings.

WTI crude oil futures are flat this morning while Brent underperforms as OPEC and its allies are set to discuss deeper cuts on coronavirus-related demand destruction. OPEC+'s Joint Technical Committee will meet February 4 & 5 in Vienna to assess the impact of China's new coronavirus on oil demand, OPEC+ sources said. The panel is likely to make a recommendation on whether to extend current oil supply curbs beyond March or to implement deeper output cuts. "The market needs assurances that the supply/demand equation remains in balance for prices to hit a floor. This suggests a commitment from OPEC not just to extend oil supply cuts, but even implement deeper ones beyond March," said FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed.

Natural gas futures are up ~1% despite mild near term temperatures and updated weather models which show above-seasonal weather next week for most of the East Coast.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro has started the teaser phase for the sale of its entire stake in the Papa-Terra field in the offshore deep water Campos Basin, it said in a securities filing. Petrobras, with a majority 62.5% stake in the field, is in an aggressive de-leveraging process. The remaining 32.5% of the Papa-Terra operation is owned byChevron.

Reuters - Oil Search said it would continue talks with Papua New Guinea on the P’nyang gas project after the Pacific nation called off negotiations with partner Exxon Mobil last week. The P'nyang field was key to helping feed the expansion of Exxon's PNG LNG plant, which it operates with partners Oil Search and Santos, among others.

Reuters - Plans to double gas exports from Papua New Guinea within the next four years are in doubt after the government walked away from talks with Exxon Mobil on a key gas project needed for the $13 billion expansion. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape called off negotiations with Exxon on the P'nyang field, blaming the energy giant for failing to budge on a proposed deal that was "out of the money".

(Sunday) Reuters - Union workers at Exxon Mobil’s Baytown, Texas, refinery rejected a contract extension in voting completed, said sources familiar with the vote. Members of the United Steelworkers (USW) local 13-2001 in the refinery and laboratory voted down the three-year extension because it included a 6-month expansion of the current four-year period that starting workers must wait before their pay reaches parity with veteran hourly employees, the sources said. An Exxon spokesman was not available on Sunday night. USW representatives were also unavailable.

(Saturday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil and Total have asked Mozambique to send more troops to guard their operations in the far north after a surge of attacks by Islamist militants, an industry source and two security consultants said. The three sources said that the companies were negotiating with the government to try to increase the number of soldiers protecting their operations.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Exxon Mobil to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Saturday) Reuters - Workers at Petroleo Brasileiro began to strike in nine Brazilian states, the country's largest oil workers union said in a statement. The Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) said employees did not show up for early shifts at 11 refining units and 3 fuel transportation units of Petrobras, as the company is known. The union said the workers will avoid disruption of fuel supply, however. Petrobras said in a statement that all its units were operating normally, adding it "took all appropriate measures to assure no disruption in the oil and gas production, refining activities and fuel supply." The union wants the company to readmit employees fired at a fertilizer plant that was recently closed. Petrobras said the workers did not comply with legal requirements to strike.

(Saturday) Press Release - Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell announced that it has formally closed on the sale of Shell's Martinez Refinery in California to PBF Holding Company, a subsidiary of PBF Energy, in exchange for $1.2 billion which includes the refinery and inventory. The deal also includes crude oil supply and product offtake agreements, and other adjustments.

(Sunday) Reuters - Arabian Pipes Company announced that it has signed contact withSaudi Aramco with total value around SR 160 MM to supply steel pipes.

Reuters - Canada's Eco Atlantic, UK's Tullow Oil and France's Total will meet early this month to assess recent drilling results and set budgets and targets for their jointly operated Orinduik block offshore Guyana, Eco Atlantic said.

U.S. E&PS

(Saturday) Reuters - A third person has died following a blast this week at aChesapeake Energy well site in Burleson County, Texas, according to a local media report. Oilfield service companies Eagle Pressure Control and a unit of Forbes Energy Services, along with Chesapeake, had workers on the scene when the blast occurred at the remote well site near Deanville, Texas, about 75 miles (121 km) east of Austin. An early inspection report said workers were upgrading the well when a surge of natural gas ignited. Two of the workers who died - one on the day of the blast, and the other January 30 - worked for Eagle Pressure Control, according to a source familiar with the matter who declined on be named. Chesapeake said none of its employees were among the injured or deceased. One other person was injured as a result of the blast, but no update has been provided on their condition. Chesapeake and Eagle Pressure Control did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Simmons Energy upgraded Hess to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Friday) Press Release - MEG Energy announced that it has successfully closed its previously announced offering of US$1,200 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior unsecured notes due February 2027. MEG intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, (i) to refinance its US$800 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due January 2023 by way of a previously announced conditional redemption, (ii) to redeem US$400 million of its US$1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 7.00% senior unsecured notes due March 2024 by way of a previously announced conditional redemption, and (iii) to pay fees and expenses related to the offering. The redemptions of the 2023 Notes and a portion of the 2024 Notes are expected to be completed on February 18, 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes and C3.ai announced the launch of BHC3 Production Optimization, an AI-based application that allows well operators to view real-time production data, better project future production, and help optimize operations for improved oil and gas production rates. The application is the latest addition to the growing portfolio of BHC3 artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Press Release - Trend Micro announced that it will collaborate with Baker Hughes’ Nexus Controls operational technology (OT) security experts through a strategic framework agreement, signed in late 2019. Together the companies aim to provide comprehensive, industry leading guidance and support for enterprises running critical OT environments.

Press Release - KBR announced it has been awarded a major Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services contract by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for the Ghasha Concession portfolio of projects. Under the terms of the contract, KBR will act as the main PMC contractor responsible for managing the successful Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors for Packages A & B of the Dalma Gas Development Project, Packages 1-5 of the Hail & Ghasha Development Project, Hail & Ghasha Islands Project as well as the Deep Gas Project. This work is expected to be performed over four years with an optional extension for two more years.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Superior Energy Services announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SESI, L.L.C., has amended certain terms of its previously announced offer to exchange its Original Notes to provide for an offer to exchange $635 million of its $800 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.125% Senior Notes due 2021 for $635 million of newly issued 7.125% Senior Notes due 2021, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in SESI's offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated as of January 6, 2020.

REFINERS

Goldman Sachs upgraded CVR Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’.

(Saturday) Press Release - PBF Energy announced that its subsidiary completed the acquisition of Martinez refinery, and related logistics assets, from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US. With the acquisition, PBF's increased its total throughput capacity to more than one million barrels per day and becomes the most complex independent refiner with a consolidated Nelson Complexity of 12.8. The purchase price for the assets was $960.0 million plus the value of hydrocarbon inventory. In conjunction with the transaction, PBF has entered into market-based, crude oil supply and product offtake agreements with Shell. PBF financed the transaction with a combination of cash, including proceeds from its subsidiaries' $1 billion private debt offering in January of 2020, and borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Investors erased $393 billion from China's benchmark stock index as fears about the spreading coronavirus and its economic impact drove selling on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year. In contrast, U.S. stock futures rose after Wall Street's major averages closed sharply lower in the previous session. European shares edged up as investors were relieved that the UK had finally exited the EU, although ongoing fears over the virus dampened enthusiasm. In currencies, the safe-haven Japanese yen eased against the dollar, the euro and the pound slipped. That left the dollar index a shade higher. Oil prices were little changed, as demand concerns were countered by the possibility of deeper crude output cuts by OPEC and its allies. Gold slipped after posting its best month in five in January. Market participants will closely watch earnings from Alphabet. Data on ISM Manufacturing PMI is also scheduled for release later in the day.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

