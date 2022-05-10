Crude Slips as Market Balances Impending EU Russian Oil Embargo Against China's COVID Lockdowns

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, bouncing back as risk appetite showed some signs of picking up again after yesterday’s sharp fall but fears over economic growth and weakness in the crude complex kept a cap on sentiment.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures were flat to lower in early trading, faltering on the heels of Monday’s over 6% drop as the market balanced impending European Union sanctions on Russian oil with demand concerns related to coronavirus lockdowns in China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks. While the dollar held near 20-year highs, the latest data showed China's export growth had slowed to single digits, their weakest in almost two years, as the country extended lockdowns. Financial markets are also heeding concerns that some European economies could suffer distress if Russian oil imports were curtailed further, or if Russia retaliated by cutting off gas supplies with German officials quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies. A halt would trigger a deep recession and cost half a million jobs, a senior economist said in an interview published.

Natural gas futures extended yesterday’s staunch selloff, dropping a further 7% amid increased output and on forecasts for milder weather than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Aris Water Solutions announced a long-term full cycle water management agreement with Chevron U.S.A. in the Permian Basin. Under the arrangement, Aris will provide produced water handling and recycling services in a portion of Chevron’s core position in the Delaware Basin, including acreage in Eddy and Lea Counties, New Mexico and Culberson and Reeves Counties, Texas.

Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended investors vote for all director candidates at Exxon Mobil. In a report sent by a representative late Monday ISS also recommended votes "for" the company's executive pay, but backed several shareholder resolutions focused on climate concerns. Exxon Mobil's annual meeting is scheduled for May 25.

Venture Global LNG announced the execution of two new long-term Sales and Purchase Agreements with ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific for the sale of 2 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas. Under the agreements, the ExxonMobil affiliate will purchase 1 MTPA from the Plaquemines LNG facility (Plaquemines) as well as 1 MTPA from the CP2 LNG facility. This is the second supply agreement for CP2, which is expected to commence construction in 2023. Both facilities will replicate the same successful innovative design seen in operation today at Calcasieu Pass, where speed of execution resulted in the production of first LNG only 29 months after FID.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor and Sval Energi have entered into an agreement for the sale of Equinor’s non-operated share in the Greater Ekofisk Area and a minority share in Martin Linge (19%). The agreement includes 7.604% of Ekofisk area licenses PL018, PL018B and PL275 (including the Ekofisk, Eldfisk and Embla fields, and 6.63922% in the Tor Unit).

Petrobras said it started the binding phase of the sale of its 25% stake in the Tartaruga oilfield, an offshore asset located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.

Reuters reported that U.S. government officials in March asked Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras whether it could increase crude output after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global prices soaring.

AP Ventures, Yara Growth Ventures, Shell Ventures, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and SINTEF Venture are putting their trust and investment into Hydrogen Mem-Tech (HMT). HMT´s palladium membrane technology separates hydrogen from bio and natural gas.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy's adjusted operating earnings increased to $2.755 billion ($1.92 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $746 million ($0.49 per common share) in the prior year quarter, primarily due to significantly higher crude oil and refined product realizations reflecting the improved business environment in the current quarter. Suncor's net earnings were $2.949 billion ($2.06 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $821 million ($0.54 per common share) in the prior year quarter. Adjusted funds from operations were $4.094 billion ($2.86 per common share) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.110 billion ($1.39 per common share) in the prior year quarter.

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.47 cents per common share representing a 12% increase over the prior quarter dividend and the highest quarterly dividend in the company's history.

Suncor Energy issued an "all-clear" following a fire in a gasoline-making unit at its 103,000-barrel-per-day Commerce City refinery in Colorado, according to an alert notification.

U.S. E&PS

Citi initiated coverage on California Resources with a Buy rating.

Citi initiated coverage on Denbury with a Buy rating.

Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources to Strong Buy from Outperform.

Magnolia Oil & Gas reported first quarter 2022 net income attributable to Class A Common Stock of $166.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share. First quarter 2022 total net income increased 128% to $208.6 million and diluted weighted average total shares outstanding decreased by 9% to 227.4 million compared to first quarter 2021.

Ovintiv announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. The Company reported a net loss of $241 million in the first quarter. These results included net losses on risk management of $1,458 million, before tax. First quarter cash from operating activities was $685 million, Non-GAAP Cash Flow was $1,043 million and capital investment totaled $451 million, resulting in $592 million of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Compass Minerals announced the appointment of Richard P. Dealy to the company’s board of directors. In addition to deep financial expertise, Dealy brings broad operational and leadership experience to the board.

A top proxy advisor recommended Halliburton's shareholders should vote against its executive compensation plan, the oilfield services provider said on Monday in a filing. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) criticized the company's compensation committee members for failing to address concerns over long-term incentive pay, according to a regulatory filing.

MRC Global announced first quarter 2022 results. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $10 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, as compared to the first quarter of 2021 net loss of ($9) million, or ($0.11) per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $15 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, as compared to the first quarter of 2021 adjusted net loss of ($6) million, or ($0.07) per diluted share.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DHT Holdings announced that in the first quarter of 2022, the Company’s VLCCs achieved an average rate of $17,100 per day. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.4 million. Net loss for the quarter was $17.3 million which equates to a loss of $0.10 per basic share. This result includes non-cash gains in fair value related to interest rate derivatives of $7.9 million. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on May 26, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 19, 2022. This marks the 49th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The shares will trade ex-dividend from May 18, 2022.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.546875 per share for its Series D Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares and the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.578125 per share for its Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street’s major index futures and European stocks rose as bargain hunters returned to buy beaten-down shares following a bruising selloff. Japan's Nikkei fell for a second day, but avoided bigger losses, while China stocks rebounded on Beijing's vows to support the struggling economy. The dollar index edged higher, having reached a 20-year high in the previous session. In commodities, oil prices extended losses, hurt by a combination of growing recession fears and COVID-19 lockdowns in China, while gold prices were little changed. Electronic Arts and Occidental Petroleum are expected to post their quarterly results later in the day.

