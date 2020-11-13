Crude Slips as COVID Cases Surge but on Track for Weekly Gains

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set for a mixed open, weighed down by weakness in the crude complex while U.S. stock index futures rise following yesterday’s sharp losses amid surging cases of COVID-19 while some larger city’s reinforced stricter social distancing measures. Sector news is quiet as earnings season starts to slow down.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are off more than 1%, pressured by rising cases of COVID-19 and fears of a slower economic recovery which will hurt fuel demand. Despite the losses, both contracts are on pace for weekly gains of about 9%. A bearish inventory report yesterday also weighs on investor sentiment. "In essence, some of the feel good factor from the Pfizer vaccine has worn off and disappointing EIA figures have created a bit of a downward correction," Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research at BNP Paribas, said.

Natural gas futures rose on cooler weather for much of next week which should boost heating demand and improving liquefied natural gas volumes.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Credit Suisse downgraded Repsol to Underperform from Outperform.

U.S. E&PS

Southwestern Energy announced that it has completed the acquisition of Montage Resources following approval by Montage shareholders. Under the previously announced credit agreement amendment, the Company’s borrowing base on its revolving credit facility has been increased to $2.0 billion.

Evercore downgraded Whiting Petroleum to ‘In-line’ from ‘Outperform’.

CANADIAN E&PS

Birchcliff Energy is pleased to announce its financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and its preliminary outlook for 2021. Birchcliff is also excited to announce that it has discovered an extension to the Gordondale light oil pool. The company delivered adjusted funds flow of $59.4 million ($0.22 per basic common share) in Q3 2020, a 174% increase from Q2 2020 and a 6% decrease from Q3 2019.

Canacol Energy is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted funds from operations decreased 8% and increased 20% to $33.4 million and $109.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $36.4 million and $91.9 million for the same periods in 2019, respectively. Adjusted funds from operations per basic share decreased 10% and increased 17% to $0.18 per basic share and $0.61 per basic share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $0.20 per basic share and $0.52 per basic share for the same periods in 2019, respectively.

Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on December 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2020. The ex-dividend date for this payment is November 24, 2020.

Touchstone Exploration reported its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Generated funds flow from operations of $192,000 and an operating netback of $14.09 per barrel, representing increases from the second quarter of 2020 based on higher realized crude oil sales pricing. Recognized a net loss of $703,000 ($0.00 per share) compared to a net loss of $1,053,000 ($0.01 per share) in the third quarter of 2019 despite a 47 percent reduction in petroleum revenues between the corresponding periods.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions to Strong Buy from Outperform.

CES Energy Solutions announced the Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. CES' Q3 2020 financial results included herein demonstrate our continued emphasis on established financial goals comprised of balance sheet strength, ample liquidity, working capital optimization and cost structure rationalization. CES generated revenue of $166.3 million during Q3 2020 and Adjusted EBITDAC of $18.2 million, and revenue of $675.2 million and Adjusted EBITDAC of $77.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Shawcor announced third quarter 2020 results. Third quarter 2020 revenue was $268 million, 32% lower than the $394 million reported in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $18.3 million (or loss per share of $0.26 diluted) compared with a net income of $6.5 million (or $0.09 earnings per share diluted) in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of restructuring cost and the adjustment for Argentina hyperinflationary accounting, adjusted net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $11.2 million (or adjusted loss per share1 of $0.16) compared with adjusted net income1 of $6.0 million (or $0.09 adjusted earnings per share) in the third quarter of 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Today Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced approvals for Enbridge's Line 3 project, including the 401 Water Quality Certification. Also, today the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released the final eight permits for the project.

Evercore upgraded Enterprise Product Partners to ‘Outperform’ from ‘In-line’

Inter Pipeline announced the successful closing for the majority of its European bulk liquid storage business to the CLH Group for cash consideration of £420 million, subject to customary closing adjustments.

Inter Pipeline announced its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Inter Pipeline generated funds from operations of $196.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $204.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Dividend payments to shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 were $51.5 million, or $0.12 per share. Inter Pipeline's current monthly dividend rate is $0.04 per share, or $0.48 per share on an annualized basis.

UBS upgraded Western Midstream Partners to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher as president-elect Joe Biden was projected to win the battleground state of Arizona, though investors remained cautious as many U.S. states imposed restrictions to curb the rising coronavirus cases. European shares were mixed, while Japan’s Nikkei snapped its eight-day winning streak. The dollar index slipped as worries about the economic fallout from the pandemic tempered initial enthusiasm about a possible vaccine, while gold prices were up. Oil was in the red amid concerns over future fuel demand.

