Crude Slips as COVID-19 Cases Surge in China

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and the major market futures which are mixed as investors await on peace talks between Russia-Ukraine and look ahead to the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.

WTI and Brent crude futures are down in early trading as investors pinned hopes on diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict, while a surge in COVID-19 cases in China spooked the markets. Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are set to talk again on Monday. Negotiators had given their most upbeat assessments after weekend negotiations, suggesting there could be positive results within days. China is also seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads to more cities, triggering outbreaks from Shanghai to Shenzhen. Its daily new case load figures have hit two-year highs, with 1,437 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported on March 13. Additionally, India will take "appropriate" steps to calm the rise in oil prices, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the junior oil minister said on Monday, indicating the country could release more oil from national stocks if required. India is also considering taking up a Russian offer to buy its crude oil and other commodities at discounted prices with payment via a rupee-rouble transaction, two Indian officials said.

Natural gas futures fell this morning on forecasts for warmer weather and lower heating demand than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Centennial Resource Development, Inc was upgraded to equal weight from underweight, target $12 by Wells Fargo.

Devon Energy Corp CFO Jeffrey Ritenour discloses sale of 55K shares. Ritenour beneficially owns 286K shares of common stock following the transaction.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc announced the declaration of its first variable dividend today in the amount of $3.00/share of Oasis common stock, payable on 31-Mar-22 to shareholders of record as of 21-Mar-22, in connection with its previously announced plan to return $70M of capital to shareholders per quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc was downgraded to equal weight from overweight, target $34 by Wells Fargo.

U.S. Well Services announced it has finalized an agreement with a subsidiary of Range Resources to extend its existing electric fleet contract with Range following its expiration in November 2022. Under the terms of the extension, USWS will deploy a new Nyx Clean Fleet in November 2022 that will support Range's Appalachian completion program through the end of 2024.

Southwestern Energy Co was downgraded to underweight, target to $10 from $8 by Wells Fargo.

W&T Offshore announced the promotion of William J. Williford to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Raymond James downgraded CES Energy Solutions to Outperform from Strong Buy.

Dril-Quip Inc was downgraded to hold from buy at Tudor Pickering Holt, target.

Helmerich and Payne Inc was upgraded to buy from neutral at Seaport Research Partners, target $50.

KBR will provide an update to its 2025 long-term financial targets to reflect the anticipated financial benefits of its HomeSafe Alliance joint venture with Tier One Relocation. KBR has a 72% ownership interest in HomeSafe, which was awarded the global household goods contract by U.S. Transportation Command in November 2021.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp US GAAP financials for years-ending 2018, 2019 and 2020 contain errors primarily related to accounts payable reconciliations and accrued liabilities. Guides Q4 revenue. On 10-Mar-22, subsequent to the companywide adoption of a new SAP ERP system and the ensuing ongoing reconciliation process, the management of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. concluded and recommended to the Audit Committee of the company's board, and the Audit Committee agreed, that the company's consolidated U.S. GAAP financial information and related disclosures for the fiscal year ended 31-Dec-18, 31-Dec-19 and 31-Dec-20 filed with the SEC, contain errors primarily related to accounts payable reconciliations and accrued liabilities. Based on a preliminary analysis, the company currently believes that the aggregate amount of the restatement, for all of the impacted and potentially impacted time periods, will be in the range of $60 to $90M. Q4 revenue guided to $219M vs FS $228M.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc CFO Andrew Smith discloses sale of 50K share. Smith beneficially owns 340.3K shares of common stock following the transaction.

Pedevco Corp FY EPS ($0.02) vs year-ago ($0.45), revenue $15.9M vs year-ago $8.1M, adj EBITDA $6.3M vs year-ago ($100K).

US Well Services Inc announced it has finalized an agreement with a subsidiary of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) to extend its existing electric fleet contract with Range following its expiration in November 2022.

DRILLERS

Seaport Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne to Buy from Neutral.

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

Williams announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire the Haynesville gathering and processing assets of Trace Midstream (Trace), a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners (Quantum), in a transaction valued at $950 million. The combination of the Trace system with Williams’ existing footprint provides expanded scale in one of the largest growth basins in the country, increasing the company’s gathering capacity in the Haynesville basin from 1.8 Bcf/d to over 4 Bcf/d. The acquisition is expected to result in an investment at approximately 6 times 2023 EBITDA, with strong growth anticipated and minimal expansion capital required, thereby supporting Williams’ strong credit metrics.

USA Compression Partners LP was downgraded to underweight from neutral at JP Morgan, target $17.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher as investors clung to hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, with investors also looking forward to the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. European shares were up, with Volkswagen climbing after the carmaker doubled its operating profit. Asian equities ended on a mixed note. The dollar slipped, but was still near a five-year high versus Japanese yen. Oil prices fell as a surge in COVID-19 cases in China spooked the markets. Gold prices dropped as the U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest in a month.

