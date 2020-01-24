Crude Slips as Coronavirus Fears Overshadow Supply Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and despite strength in the broader index futures which rose on positive corporate earnings and as worries over the coronavirus eased. In sector news, earnings are relatively quiet today while a few midstream operators announced quarterly dividend hikes.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are lower by about half a percent and off overnight lows as worries concerning the coronavirus would curb travel and oil demand, overshadowing supply cuts. Brent futures slipped below $62 a barrel and is heading for its third consecutive weekly loss, while WTI fell to $55.39 and is also on course for another weekly loss. Lending some support, TASS and Bloomberg are both reporting OPEC countries are discussing a production cut extension until the end of 2020. TASS said they may review quotas in June. Traders will be looking ahead to the Baker Hughes rig count released later this afternoon as the next catalysts for oil prices.

Natural gas futures revered yesterday’s gains and are trading at their lowest since March 2016. Futures are weighed down by weakness in the crude complex, mild weather forecasts for most of February which should put a dent in heating demand, and a decline in liquefied natural gas exports.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Chevron is considering selling its participating interest in the Indonesian Deepwater Development (IDD) gas project, the company said, as it makes sweeping changes to cut costs and streamline operations. No final decision has yet been made, however, Chevron said in a statement, declining to reveal details of the negotiations. In December, it had said it was considering selling some natural gas projects to prepare for low prices in the long term.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Premier Oil's biggest lender raised fresh concerns over the company's plan to have its creditors vote on planned acquisitions of North Sea assets under a scheme that allows it to delay debt repayments and issue new shares. The company is set to buy North Sea assets from BP and increase its stake in the Tolmount gas project, funded by a $500 million rights issue, but faces opposition from hedge fund Asia Research and Capital Management (ARCM), which has vowed to fight the plans.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Apache provided supplemental information regarding certain fourth-quarter 2019 financial and operational results. The company provided estimate on Egypt tax barrels of 21-23 MBoe/d. The company also reported realized loss on commodity derivatives (before tax) of $3 million; unrealized gain on commodity derivatives (before tax) of $2 million; and Dry hole costs (before tax) of $23-$29 million.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Parsley Energy announced that its Board of Directors increased the Company's quarterly dividend from $0.03 per share to $0.05 per share. Additionally, Parsley provided an overview of its 2020 development program and updated expectations for certain full-year 2019 results. Parsley is reiterating the development plan outlined in its preliminary 2020 outlook issued on October 14, 2019, and plans to deploy 15 development rigs and four-to-five frac spreads on average in 2020. Parsley is also reaffirming its pro forma 2020 oil production outlook, but is decreasing its pro forma 2020 capital budget range at the midpoint, reflecting continued efficiency gains and savings on services following a comprehensive integrated budgeting process. Parsley is also providing initial guidance on its projected unit costs for 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

Cowen and Company downgraded Encana to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on February 14, 2020 to holders of record on February 3, 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Fluor announced that Neptune Energy awarded a four-year framework agreement to its Stork Worley Integrated Solutions joint venture for engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning, and decommissioning services for a brownfield modification for Neptune Energy's Dutch assets in the North Sea. Fluor will book its portion of the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - McDermott International announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has granted the Company approval for all of first day motions related to its prepackaged Chapter 11 restructuring. The approved motions will immediately solidify the Company's liquidity position and help guarantee that McDermott continues operating its business in the normal course throughout its balance sheet restructuring. The Court today granted McDermott access to $2.81 billion of debtor-in-possession financing which, combined with cash generated by the Company, will support ongoing operations during the restructuring, enabling McDermott to maintain its commitments to its stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, joint venture partners, business partners and employees.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Oil States International announced updated financial estimates for the fourth quarter of 2019 noting weakness associated with the greater than anticipated decline in U.S. land completion activities. Fourth quarter 2019 unaudited revenues for the Well Site Services segment are expected to approximate $92 million with a Segment EBITDA (A) margin of 10%, unaudited revenues for the Downhole Technologies segment are expected to approximate $38 million with a Segment EBITDA margin of 9% and unaudited revenues for the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment are expected to approximate $108 million with a Segment EBITDA margin of 15%. The fourth quarter 2019 Segment EBITDA margin for Offshore/Manufactured Products is expected to be negatively impacted by a $1.7 million bad debt provision on a prior-year receivable from a customer claiming bankruptcy protection. Excluding the $1.7 million provision for bad debt, the estimated Segment EBITDA margin for the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment would have been 16%. These revised estimates are not yet final and are subject to change as the Company completes its financial statement close process for 2019.

REFINERS

Press Release - Valero Energy announced that Eric D. Mullins has been elected to the company’s board of directors. Following the appointment, the board of Valero will comprise 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent.

Press Release - Valero Energy announced that Valero’s Board of Directors have approved promotions for Lane Riggs, Gary Simmons and Eric Fisher, effective January 23, 2020. Lane Riggs has been promoted and elected President of Valero and will hold the title of President and Chief Operating Officer, reflecting the expansion of his responsibilities to also include renewables and logistics operations. Gary Simmons has been promoted and elected Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Eric Fisher has been promoted and elected Senior Vice President Wholesale Marketing and International Commercial Operations.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has approved an increase in the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock from $0.90 per share to $0.98 per share, effective with the quarterly dividend the Board has declared to be payable on March 4, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2020. The increase in the dividend raises the annualized cash dividend rate on Valero’s common stock to $3.92 per share.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(PRNewswire) – CNX Midstream Partners LP, today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner, CNX Midstream GP LLC, has declared a cash distribution of $0.4143 per unit with respect to the fourth quarter of 2019. The distribution will be made on February 13, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2020. The distribution, which equates to an annual rate of $1.6572 per unit, represents an increase of 3.6% over the prior quarter, and an increase of 15% over the distribution paid with respect to the fourth quarter of 2018.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Holly Energy Partnershas declared a cash distribution of $0.6725 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2019. The distribution will be paid on February 13, 2020 to unitholders of record on February 3, 2020. In 2020, HEP expects to hold the quarterly distribution constant at $0.6725 per unit, or $2.69 on an annualized basis. HEP also expects distribution coverage to average 1.0x for the full year of 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - The board of directors of the general partner ofMPLX LP has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.6875 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2019, or $2.75 on an annualized basis. This represents an increase of $0.01 per unit, or 1.5 percent, over the third quarter 2019 distribution, and an increase of $0.04 per unit, or 6.2 percent, over the fourth quarter 2018 distribution. This is the 28th consecutive quarterly distribution increase and will be paid on Feb. 14, 2020, to common unitholders of record as of Feb. 4, 2020.

Press Release - Noble Midstream Partners announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.6878 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 17% increase compared to the prior year quarter and a 2.4% increase sequentially. The fourth quarter 2019 distribution will be payable on February 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as of February 4, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as fears over coronavirus subsided after the World Health Organisation declared the virus an emergency only for China and not for the rest of the world. Along with the easing virus worries, European stocks also got a boost from a report showing a rise in Germany's services activity in January. Japanese shares ended marginally higher in a see-saw session and Hong Kong stocks edged up. As investors made bets on riskier assets, safe havens such as the Japanese yen and gold stepped back. The euro slipped against the dollar as Euro zone business activity remained lacklustre at the start of the year. Oil prices fell on demand concerns. Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI data are scheduled on economic calendar.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.