Crude Slips as Coronavirus Concerns Outweigh Signs of Recovery in U.S. Gasoline Demand

Energy stocks are set to open near unchanged levels, with modestly higher broader index futures buttressed against modestly lower WTI crude oil prices. A handful of recommendation changes across E&Ps may drive some stock specific trading.

WTI crude oil prices are lower by about a nickel, but still holding firm around $40.85, while Brent crude oil gains a dime, around $43.40. Concerns about renewed coronavirus lockdowns in the U.S. outweighed signs of a recovery in U.S. gasoline demand on Thursday to keep a lid on oil prices. The market is also in a holding pattern ahead of a meeting on July 15 of the market monitoring panel of OPEC and its allies. "Support will disappear after this week as coronavirus cases are surging in several U.S. states," Tamas Varga at PVM Oil Associates said, adding that a fall in prices was likely.

Natural gas futures are higher by 3%, trading around $1.88. Inventory data is expected to show a build of 58 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP signed gas supply agreement with ENN. BP will provide ENN with 300,000 tonnes per year of pipeline gas re-gasified from lng for two years from 1 January 2021 in Guangdong.

Press Release - Weatherford International announced it has been awarded an exclusive four-year contract with Eni S.p.A. The contract will provide a minimum of 30 Non-Umbilical Downhole Deployment Valves that will be deployed in Eni's critical wells, improving their operational safety and reservoir performance.

U.S. E&PS

MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources, Range Resources and Southwestern Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Mexico's Energy Ministry said it had formally directed state-run oil company Pemex and a private consortium led by U.S-based Talos Energy to come to an agreement over the future development of the major Zama shared oil discovery.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Halliburton and TechnipFMC introduced Odassea, the first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells. The technology platform enables operators to execute intervention-less seismic imaging and reservoir diagnostics to reduce total cost of ownership while improving reservoir knowledge.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Oceaneering International announced that it has won a contract to provide a number of monobore diverless connectors for an offshore Western Australia project. Oceaneering will supply 3-inch M5 connectors, which will be used for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) and Chemical Inhibitor (CI) service on the field subsea distribution system.

Press Release - Petrofac's Engineering & Production Services (EPS) division, in joint venture with Isker, a Kazakhstan company, has secured an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Pre-commissioning and Commissioning (EPCC) contract worth approximately US$135 million for New Water Treating Facilities for North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) in Atyrau, Kazakhstan. The work scope for the 30-month project includes an inlet stream screening to remove debris, feed water tanks with oil skimmer and pumps, a clarifier system including flocculation, coagulation and oil skimmer, treated wastewater storage and pumps, sludge treatment and relative utilities.

Press Release - PGS expects to report Segment revenues for Q2 2020 of approximately $138 million. Contract revenues ended at approximately $31 million. MultiClient pre-funding revenues were approximately $66 million, from a capitalized cash investment of approximately $64 million, while MultiClient late sales were approximately $36 million.

REFINERS

Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US Holdings to ‘Hold’ from ‘Sell’.

Press Release - The board of directors of Phillips 66 has appointed Julie L. Bushman to serve as an independent director, effective July 8, 2020. Bushman will serve on the Audit and Finance Committee and the Public Policy Committee of the board. Following the appointment, the board of Phillips 66 will comprise 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge with an ‘Outperform’ rating and C$55 price target.

Press Release - Energy Transfer clarified statement on Dakota access pipeline. “We would like to provide further clarification around news reports out today regarding the operations of the Dakota Access Pipeline. To be clear, we have never suggested that we would defy a court order. Rather, DAPL is seeking appropriate relief from that order through the established legal process.”

Simmons Energy upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy with an ‘Outperform’ rating and C$75 price target.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow indexes turned positive after weekly jobless claims came in better than expected. European stocks rose as software giant SAP signaled a rebound in its business from a coronavirus hit and China's stock markets extended a rally, supporting risk sentiment in the continent. The dollar was little changed, while gold prices edged down.

