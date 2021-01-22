Crude Slips as China's Rising Coronavirus Cases Fuel Demand Worries

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to extend yesterday’s declines, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which retreated from record levels following a sharp run up this week. Also adding to the downside is yesterday’s Bloomberg report which stated that the Biden administration is looking to suspend the sale of oil and mining leases on federal land.

In company news, shares of Schlumberger are off ~2% despite reporting that their fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted profit grew compared to the previous quarter, aided by cost cuts and a recovery in demand for oilfield services and equipment after a pandemic-driven slump in drilling. The company also echoed its rivals’ in predicting a steady recovery in the oil industry this year.

Oil prices are lower this morning ahead of the delayed weekly inventory report which analysts expect a surprise build for the first time since early December. Also adding to the downside, worries that the new pandemic restrictions in China ahead of the New Year will curb fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil imported. "The biggest source of concern for the energy complex right now is rising coronavirus cases in China," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM. "This will dampen the near-term consumption outlook in the world’s epicenter for global oil demand growth."

Natural gas futures fell ~2% to a fresh three-week low on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand through early February. The decline came ahead of a federal report expected to show a slightly larger-than-usual storage draw last week that traders said was due to near record liquefied natural gas exports. Analysts said U.S. utilities likely pulled 174 bcf of gas from storage in the week ended Jan. 15.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Hamburg's municipal heating company and Shell, Mitsubishi and Vattenfall have signed a letter of intent to develop a 100 megawatt (MW) hydrogen electrolysis plant, the city state said in a statement on Friday

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - California Resources announced that it is reducing the size of its leadership team and realigning several functions as it focuses on efficiency and cost reductions. The Company is eliminating leadership positions in the areas of public affairs, exploration and development, investor relations and finance, and implementing the following functional realignment: (1) reporting to Mac McFarland (interim CEO) will be Francisco Leon (Chief Financial Officer), Mike Preston (Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel), Shawn Kerns (Executive Vice President, Operations and Engineering), and Carlos Contreras (Senior Vice President, Commercial); (2) Mr. Leon’s functional responsibilities will include finance and planning, reserves, business development, investor relations and supply chain; (3) Mr. Preston will have responsibility for legal, IT, human resources and government and external affairs; (4) Mr. Kerns will have responsibility for all aspects of operations and development; and (5) Mr. Contreras will lead the marketing function. These organizational changes, when fully implemented, are expected to reduce the Company’s run rate costs by approximately $8 million per year (representing a 22% reduction in senior leadership team costs)1 and result in one-time charges of approximately $5 million.

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil and SM Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’. The firm also upgraded Callon Petroleum to ‘Hold’ from ‘Sell’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Schlumberger reported results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020. Fourth-quarter worldwide revenue of $5.5 billion increased 5% sequentially. Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS, including charges and credits, was $0.27. Fourth-quarter EPS, excluding charges and credits, of $0.22 increased 37% sequentially. Fourth-quarter cash flow from operations was $878 million and free cash flow was $554 million. Quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share approved.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Magellan Midstream Partners and Enterprise Products Partnersannounced that affiliates of the two companies have entered into an agreement to jointly develop a futures contract for the physical delivery of crude oil in the Houston area in response to market interest for a Houston-based index with greater scale, flow assurance and price transparency. The quality specifications will be consistent with a West Texas Intermediate (crude oil originating from the Permian Basin with delivery capabilities at either Magellan’s East Houston terminal or Enterprise’s ECHO terminal in Houston.

Stifel upgraded Targa Resources to Buy from Hold.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures fell, along with world shares, as disappointing economic data across the globe and new pandemic restrictions in China dented a rally backed by hopes of U.S. stimulus by President Joe Biden. China virus restrictions also sparked fuel demand concerns, pushing oil prices lower. The dollar was little changed. Gold prices slumped as Treasury yields rose. Markit PMI data and existing home sales numbers are due for release later in the day.

