Crude Slips as Build in U.S. Stockpiles Stokes Concerns about Supply Glut

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower after leading the markets higher yesterday, as weaker oil prices, earnings results, deal flow and analyst ratings changes influence trading.

Pioneer Natural confirmed market speculation that it would acquire Parsley Energy. The deal will be an all-stock transaction valued at $4.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Baker Hughes reported a third straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, as a coronavirus-induced slump in commodity prices continued to hurt demand for equipment and services. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 4 cents per share, in line with Wall Street expectations, according to data from Refinitiv. Revenue fell 14% to $5.05 billion, but beat analysts' estimate of $4.78 billion.

Oil prices eased on Wednesday after a surprise build-up in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked concerns about a global supply glut and a spike in global COVID-19 cases fueled fears of a stalled oil demand recovery. "Lower European equity markets and a surprise crude build are in my view the factors weighing on oil prices today. The market is probably also wanting to see if the EIA confirms the API report later today and any news on a fiscal package in the U.S.," Giovanni Staunovo, analyst at UBS Bank, said. API reported crude inventories rose by 584,000 barrels in the week to October 16 to 490.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 1 million barrels.

Natural gas futures continued their ascent, breaking above $3 and continue to march toward near-two year highs.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Petrobras said on Tuesday that 2020 production should exceed previously disclosed estimates, as the firm ramps up production at some of its most prolific offshore fields. Petroleo Brasileiro, as the firm is formally known, said it expects to produce roughly 2.84 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) this year, up from its previous estimate of 2.7 million boepd.

Press Release - Repsol and the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) have renewed their partnership agreement for the Moto GP until 2022. This will extend the successful relationship of the Spanish energy company and the Japanese manufacturer with the premier world motorcycling championship to a full 28 years.

Press Release - Tullow Oil plc is pleased to announce that the Government of Uganda and the Ugandan Revenue Authority have executed a binding Tax Agreement that reflects the pre-agreed principles on the tax treatment of the sale of Tullow's Ugandan assets to Total. The Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development has also approved the transfer of Tullow's interests to Total and the transfer of operatorship for Block 2.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Bonanza Creek Energy issued preliminary third quarter 2020 results, and announced the date of its third quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call. Its third quarter 2020 estimated average sales volumes were 26.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 6% over second quarter volumes. Average third quarter 2020 oil sales volumes was 14.0 thousand barrels per day, sequentially flat with the second quarter of 2020.

Truist Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Evercore downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to ‘In Line’ from ‘Outperform’.

TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources and Parsley Energy announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pioneer will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Parsley in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $4.5 billion as of October 19, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Parsley shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1252 shares of Pioneer common stock for each share of Parsley common stock owned. The total value for the transaction, inclusive of Parsley debt assumed by Pioneer, is approximately $7.6 billion.

Mizuho Securities upgraded WPX Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes reported on a GAAP basis, operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $49 million. Operating loss decreased $3 million sequentially and increased $346 million year-over-year. Total segment operating income was $349 million for the third quarter of 2020, up 57% sequentially and down 34% year-over-year. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) for the third quarter of 2020 was $234 million, which excludes adjustments totaling $283 million before tax, mainly related to asset impairments, restructuring and separation related charges.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Noble Midstream Partners announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.1875 per unit for third-quarter 2020. The third-quarter 2020 distribution will be payable on November 13, 2020, to unitholders of record as of November 6, 2020.

Press Release - Phillips 66 Partners LP announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a third-quarter 2020 cash distribution of $0.875 per common unit, or $3.50 per unit on an annualized basis. This represents a 1% increase compared to the third-quarter 2019 distribution. The quarterly distribution is payable Nov. 13, 2020, to unitholders of record as of Oct. 30, 2020.

Press Release - On October 1, 2020, Seadrill Partners LLC announced that it had elected not to make an approximately $46 million interest payment due and payable on September 30, 2020 under its Term Loan B and enter into a 30-day grace period expiring on October 30, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were little changed, as investors held out for a bipartisan agreement over the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economy recovery. European shares fell, as losses in healthcare and construction stocks countered a lift from encouraging earnings. Japan’s Nikkei closed higher on optimism that U.S. lawmakers could reach an agreement on a pre-election stimulus package. Gold prices rose as the dollar weakened.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

