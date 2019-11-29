Crude Slips Ahead of OPEC Meeting

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which slid off record highs as trade tensions resurfaced after China rebuked President Trump's decision to ratify a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong. Trading is expected to be quiet amid today’s shortened holiday trading session.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic dipped in quiet trading this morning, tracking declines in the broader equity futures and while OPEC watchers expect an extension to throttle oil output beyond March but no deeper cuts to be decided by the producer group and its allies added to the declines. The dollar is also poised to register its strongest month since July, further weighing on oil prices.

Natural gas futures continued to slide and are off ~3%, as weather forecasts turned warmer for the first week of December which should limit heating demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Thursday) Reuters - Chevron has launched the sale of its stakes in two Nigerian offshore oil and gas blocks, a sale document seen by Reuters shows, as the company seeks to dispose of ageing assets to focus on its fast-growing U.S. production. The U.S. energy giant is offering its 40% stake in the shallow-water Oil Mining Lease (OML) 86 and OML 88, which produce around 6,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the document says. The sale is also part of a broader retreat by international oil companies from Nigerian oil and gas fields that have been plagued by pipeline theft as well as uncertainty over the West African country's tax regime.

(Thursday) Reuters - ExxonMobil said its Singapore chemical plant is undergoing maintenance and that flaring is expected to continue.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Thursday) Press Release - Eni's subsidiary ArmWind LLP, a joint venture between Eni and General Electric, has secured a 50MW solar project in the RES auction held on Nov 27. The winner has secured a 15-year contract with Kazakhstan's RES operator.

Press Release - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras reported that it signed with PetroRio Jaguar Petróleo Ltda., subsidiary of Petro Rio S.A., a contract for the sale of 30% stake in the Frade concession, located in the Campos Basin, north coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro for US$ 100 million. Currently, PetroRio holds the remaining 70% of Frade's concession through its subsidiaries. The transaction also included the sale of the entire stake held by Petrobras Frade Inversiones S.A. (PFISA), a subsidiary of Petrobras, in the company Frade BV, which owns the offshore assets used in the development of Frade field production. The sale price of US$ 100 million, will be paid in two installments: (i) US$ 7.5 million upon signature of the contract; and (ii) US$ 92.5 million at the close of the transaction, subject to adjustments due. In addition, there is a contingent US$ 20 million due to a potential new discovery in the field. The transaction closing is subject to the fulfillment of precedent conditions, such as approvals by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Total began cutting production to minimum levels at its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery because of the threat of a catastrophic explosion at a nearby petrochemical plant.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Thursday) Press Release - Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., which exercises control or direction over approximately 4.0% of the outstanding shares of EncanaCorporation, reiterated it will vote against Encana's proposed exit from Canada to the U.S.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Key Energy Services was notified by the New York Stock Exchange that the NYSE had determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock from the NYSE as a result of the Company’s failure to maintain an average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period of at least $15 million pursuant to Rule 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. The NYSE also suspended trading of the Common Stock effective immediately.

Scotiabank upgraded Shawcor to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Underperform.’

DRILLERS

Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Underperform.’

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were in the red, tracking most global stocks, as investors feared that China's response to a U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could derail trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing. The dollar index was little changed, while spot gold prices dipped. Oil fell, while investors awaited a meeting of OPEC and its allies next week.

