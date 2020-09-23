Crude Slips After Unexpected Build in U.S. Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are flat while broader index futures are solidly higher as oil prices remain under pressure with WTI still under $40. In sector news, Lyondell said it would cut 10% of refinery workers and several trade desks commented on China's promise at the UN yesterday to be carbon neutral by 2060 and their aim to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030.

Oil prices are down globally as inventories unexpectedly rose in the US as new global lockdowns threatened fuel demand just as more supply may come onto the market from Libya. This year, “world oil demand will be down by more than 10% on the year to around 90 million barrels per day due to the COVID-19 crisis,” Eurasia Group said in a note. “This will mark the biggest demand shock in industry history,” it said. API data showed that crude oil inventories rose by 691,000 barrels compared with analysts’ forecasts for a drop of 2.3 million barrels, although gasoline inventories fell nearly 8 times more than expected.

Natural gas futures are strongly higher on short covering ahead of Monday’s expiration and ahead of a decline in the storage injection that is expected to be reported tomorrow.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petrobras said it has found hydrocarbon in c-m-657 block, in the campos basin.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - CNX Resources announced the closing of its private placement of $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.250% senior notes due 2027 at a price of 103.5% of par with an effective yield of 6.34%. The New Notes were offered as additional notes under an indenture, dated March 14, 2019, pursuant to which CNX previously issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2027.

Press Release - Range Resources announced that it has signed a long-term ethane supply agreement with PTTGC America LLC to become an anchor supplier for a proposed world-scale ethylene cracker in Appalachia. This agreement is contingent upon PTTGCA reaching a final investment decision, which is expected in early 2021.

PDC Energy was resumed overweight at JP Morgan.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Gran Tierra Energy announced an operational update. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars and production amounts are on an average working interest before royalties basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel of oil equivalent amounts are based on WI sales before royalties. Production Restarted: during third quarter 2020 to date (July 1-September 21, 2020), production has averaged approximately 18,700 BOE per day ("BOEPD"); during September 1-21, 2020, production has increased to an approximate average of 21,250 BOEPD (second quarter 2020 averaged 20,165 BOEPD); Gran Tierra's oil production volumes have been positively impacted by the resumption of production at the Suroriente and PUT-7 Blocks in the southern Putumayo region, as well as at several minor fields, and by the recommencement of workover activities at the Acordionero oil field.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - ION Geophysical announced the commercialization of its proprietary Gemini extended frequency source technology following a successful survey deployment in the Gulf of Mexico.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest a major portion of its European bulk liquid storage business to the CLH Group, the leading bulk liquid product logistics company in Europe. Proceeds from the transaction will be £420 million, or approximately $715 million at current exchange rates, before customary closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions and regulatory approvals typical for the industry.

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced cash tender offers by its subsidiaries, Summit Midstream Holdings, LLC and Summit Midstream Finance Corp. to purchase a portion of the Issuers' outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2025 and outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due 2022 in separate modified "Dutch Auctions" pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated August 25, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly earnings report. A jump in Adidas following an upbeat forecast from U.S. rival Nike and better-than-expected euro zone manufacturing data supported European stocks. China stocks ended higher, underpinned by gains in tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext and healthcare shares, while, Japanese shares eased, after the country's long weekend, weighed down by fears about rising coronavirus infections and a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus. The dollar was little changed against a basket of six major currencies. Oil edged up after a report said U.S. fuel inventories fell and gold prices slid. Manufacturing and services PMI, and home prices are scheduled on the economic calendar.

