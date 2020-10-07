Crude Slips After Stimulus Talks Halted, Build in U.S. Stockpiles

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex but supported by mild strength in the major equity futures which look set to recover some of the previous session’s losses on the grounds that whoever wins the election will still introduce a fiscal stimulus bill. Sector news is light, highlighted by reports of producers securing offshore platforms and evacuating workers, some for the sixth time this year, as Hurricane Delta threatened U.S. oil output in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm has shut 29.2% of offshore oil production in the Gulf, which accounts for 17% of total U.S. crude output.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures retreated from yesterday’s rally, falling amid last night’s industry supply report that showed a larger than expected rise in U.S. crude inventories and dashed hopes of a fourth stimulus package. Ahead of the official EIA data later this morning, last night’s API report showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose significantly more than expected last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories both saw outsized draws.

Natural gas futures rebounded this morning and are up over 5% in early trading, lifted by cooling weather forecasts in key consuming regions and reports of shuttering production in the GOM due to Hurricane Delta.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro said in a statement on Wednesday that it produced and sold record volumes of diesel S-10 in September. The company, known as Petrobras, said output reached 1.89 million cubic meters in the period and sales reached 1.91 million cubic meters last month.

Reuters - Total has taken a 20% equity stake in the Eolmed floating wind farm pilot project in France, which the French group said on Wednesday formed part of its broader plans to build up its presence in the wind power sector. The 30 megawatts (MW) project is located in the Mediterranean, off the coast of Gruissan in France.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Total restarted the small crude distillation unit (CDU) on Tuesday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery.

Reuters - Total is launching the sale of its resins business as it streamlines activities to free up cash to invest in renewable energy. The company is working with Credit Suisse CSGN.S as its adviser for the sale of operations featuring the Cray Valley brand, they said, adding the unit could be valued at 500-600 million euros ($588-705 million), including debt, in a deal.

U.S. E&PS

Truist Securities downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Enterprise Products Partners announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the third quarter of 2020 of $0.445 per unit, or $1.78 per unit on an annualized basis.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for October 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on November 13, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 23, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose after President Donald Trump's abrupt call to end stimulus talks sent Wall Street tumbling in the previous session. European shares edged lower and Japan’s Nikkei ended little changed, as fears of a slower economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis resurfaced. The dollar was steady and spot gold edged higher. Oil prices fell, pressured by a larger than expected rise in U.S. crude inventories.

