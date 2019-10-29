Crude Slides on Supply Concerns, Fading Trade Deal Optimism

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are displaying pre-market weakness as broader index futures take a breather from the record high set in the previous session and as oil prices extend losses for a second day. Earnings season and credit redeterminations are also in focus after several companies reported the latest set of results in both those areas.

Among the large cap producers, BP and ConocoPhillips both reported a greater than 40% drop in earnings compared to a year ago due to lower commodity prices, but results still exceeded expectations for both firms. Among refiners, Marathon Petroleum is higher in pre-market after it said it would spin off its gas-station chain and is considering shaking up its executive leadership to appease activist shareholders. A handful of oil services also reported earnings with mixed results.

WTI is down more than 1% pressured by expectations for a rise in U.S. crude inventories and fading optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday which has kept a floor on prices at $55. Additionally, Saudi Aramco hopes to kick off its IPO in early November which might incentivize Saudi to support deeper production cuts at the OPEC December meeting, analysts said.

Natural gas prices are up 3% ahead of contract expiration as the seasonal injection period has ended.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - SunPower announced construction is underway on the Lost Hills Solar Project. The 35-megawatt DC (29-megawatt AC) system will feature Performance Series solar panels assembled in Hillsboro, Oregon, and deliver low-carbon electricity to Chevron's Lost Hills oil field in Kern County, Calif., under a power purchase agreement.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - BP released results for the third quarter and nine months 2019. For the nine months, underlying replacement cost (RC) profit, the company's definition of net income, was $7,423 million, compared with $9,246 million in 2018. For the third quarter, underlying RC profit was $2,254 million, compared with $3,838 million in 2018. BP announced a quarterly dividend of 10.25 cents per ordinary share ($0.615 per ADS), which is expected to be paid on 20 December 2019. The corresponding amount in sterling will be announced on 9 December 2019. BP also announced that the board has suspended the scrip dividend alternative in respect of the third quarter 2019 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans will be introduced effective from this third quarter dividend. BP repurchased 34 million ordinary shares at a cost of $215 million, including fees and stamp duty, during the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months, BP repurchased 52 million ordinary shares at a cost of $340 million, including fees and stamp duty. Its share buyback programme is expected to fully offset the impact of scrip dilution since the third quarter 2017 by the end of 2019.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell said that its refinery-petrochemical complex on Bukom Island in Singapore encountered "an unplanned operational disruption" last week. "We can confirm there was flaring at the Pulau Bukom Manufacturing Site on October 24," a company spokeswoman said in an e-mail.

Press Release - Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG), a wholly owned affiliate of Total, has completed the installation of a solar photovoltaic rooftop system for CARROS Centre, Singapore's first-of-a-kind integrated mega hub dedicated to the Automotive Industry. The system has a total capacity of 540 kilowatt-peak (kWp), and is designed to generate 670 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity each year, enough to power around 50 four-bedroom HDB flats. We expect an annual reduction of 275 tons of CO2, equivalent to planting 4,125 trees each year. The system is expected to cover over 15% of CARROS Centre's current power needs and in turn will significantly lower its overall energy bill.

U.S. E&PS

KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated coverage of Apache at ‘Sector Weight.’

Press Release - CNX Resources reported third quarter results. During the third quarter of 2019: The company reported net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $116 million, or earnings of $0.61 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $125 million, or earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. During the third quarter of 2019 and 2018 there were unrealized gains on commodity derivative instruments of $157 million and $15 million, respectively. The company reported total production costs of $1.99 per Mcfe, including $0.86 per Mcfe of Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization (DD&A), compared to $1.97 per Mcfe, including $0.93 per Mcfe of DD&A, in the year-earlier quarter. On a consolidated basis, the company reported net income of $144 million for the 2019 third quarter, compared to net income of $147 million in the third quarter of 2018. Capital expenditures were $336 million, compared to $297 million spent in the year-earlier quarter. The company had total weighted-average diluted shares of common stock outstanding of 188,430,959, compared to 212,708,082 shares in the third quarter of 2018. During the quarter, the company repurchased 1,000,000 shares. Since the October 2017 inception of the current share repurchase program and as of October 15, 2019, CNX has repurchased a total of approximately 45.2 million shares for approximately $602 million, resulting in 186,586,751 shares outstanding, which is an approximate 19% reduction to total shares outstanding. The company has approximately $148 million remaining on its current $750 million share repurchase program, which is not subject to an expiration date.

Press Release - ConocoPhillips reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $3.1 billion, or $2.74 per share, compared with third-quarter 2018 earnings of $1.9 billion, or $1.59 per share. Excluding special items, third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings were $0.9 billion, or $0.82 per share, compared with third-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion, or $1.36 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily due to a gain realized on the completed United Kingdom (U.K.) divestiture. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019, cash provided by operating activities was $8.1 billion. Excluding a $0.9 billion change in operating working capital, ConocoPhillips generated $9.0 billion in CFO, exceeding the total of $5.0 billion in capital expenditures and investments, $2.8 billion in share repurchases and $1.0 billion in dividends. In addition, the company generated $2.9 billion in disposition proceeds. Capital expenditures and investments included approximately $0.2 billion primarily for Lower 48 bolt-on acquisitions and the Alaska acreage acquisition.

Press Release - Hess announced an oil discovery at the Esox-1 exploration well located in Mississippi Canyon Block No. 726 in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Esox-1 was drilled in 4,609 feet (1,405 meters) of water and encountered approximately 191 net feet (58 meters) of high quality oil bearing Miocene reservoirs. Esox-1 is located approximately 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of the Tubular Bells production facilities.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Monday) Press Release - National Oilwell Varco reported third quarter 2019 revenues of $2.13 billion, compared to $2.13 billion for the second quarter of 2019 and $2.15 billion for the third quarter of 2018. Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $244 million, which included non-cash, pre-tax charges of $314 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $67 million sequentially to $262 million, or 12.3 percent of sales.

(Late Monday) Press Release - SEACOR Holdings announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019: Net income attributable to stockholders was $6.4 million ($0.32 per diluted share) compared with $17.1 million ($0.88 per diluted share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The prior year quarter included $5.5 million ($0.26 per diluted share) related to the amortization of previously deferred gains and net mark-to-market gains on marketable securities; “Cash Earnings” were $27.7 million compared with $30.0 million for the same quarter last year. In the current quarter, "cash earnings" included $4.5 million for August and September's results from the acquisition of our partner's 49% ownership in SEA-Vista, and; Operating income attributable to stockholders, was $12.9 million compared with $23.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The prior year quarter benefited from the amortization of previously deferred gains of $5.3 million. During the current year quarter, the Company repurchased $18.2 million in principal amount of its 3.0% Convertible Senior Notes for $18.1 million resulting in debt extinguishment losses of $0.8 million.

Press Release - U.S. Silica Holdings announced third quarter 2019 results, including a net loss of $23.0 million, or $(0.31) per basic and diluted share. The third quarter results were negatively impacted by $4.9 million or $0.05 per share related to merger and acquisition expenses, $3.5 million or $0.03 per share in facility closure costs, $3.9 million or $0.04 per share in costs related to plant startup and expansion, and $3.8 million or $0.04 per share in other adjustments, partly offset by $2.0 million or $0.02 per share in a gain related to a royalty note payable valuation change, resulting in adjusted EPS for the third quarter of $(0.17) per basic and diluted share.

DRILLERS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Transocean reported net loss attributable to controlling interest of $825 million, $1.35 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Third quarter 2019 results included net unfavorable items of $591 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, as follows: $583 million, $0.96 per diluted share, loss on impairment primarily for three floaters previously announced for retirement, $12 million, $0.02 per diluted share, loss on retirement of debt; and $6 million, $0.01 per diluted share, loss on disposal of assets. These unfavorable items were partially offset by: $10 million, $0.02 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Crestwood Equity Partners reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The company reported Third quarter 2019 net income of $33.6 million, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million in third quarter 2018, Third quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $140.9 million, an increase of 39% compared to $101.4 million in the third quarter 2018, Third quarter 2019 distributable cash flow (“DCF”) to common unitholders of $82.5 million; The third quarter 2019 coverage ratio was approximately 1.9x. In addition, the company ended third quarter 2019 with approximately $2.3 billion in total debt and a 4.2x leverage ratio; Crestwood has substantial liquidity available under its $1.25 billion revolver with $497.6 million drawn as of September 30, 2019. The company also declared third quarter 2019 cash distribution of $0.60 per common unit, or $2.40 per common unit on an annualized basis, to be paid on November 14, 2019, to unitholders of record as of November 7, 2019.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were little changed on cautious optimism over a Sino-U.S. trade deal and ahead of an expected interest-rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week. European shares took a breather, with oil major BP weighing on the London's stock markets after posting a sharp drop in third-quarter profit. Japanese stocks closed higher a day after the S&P 500 hit a record high, while China shares ended lower. Risk-oriented currencies strengthened with the Australian dollar climbing against the Swiss franc. Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar was slightly up. Oil prices were pressured by signs of rising U.S. crude stock piles. Gold prices were lower. Advanced Micro Devices and Electronic Arts are scheduled to release their earnings after market close. Data on consumer confidence and pending home sales will also be on the tap for the day.

