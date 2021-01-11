Crude Slides on Renewed Demand Fears

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to decline following last week’s rally, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which retreated from overbought levels as investors evaluated high valuations, a rising US dollar, and the outlook for more COVID-19 relief stimulus. Corporate news is quiet ahead of earnings season which ramps up next week.

Oil price on both sides of the Atlantic are off a little more than 1% after closing last week at highs not seen since February. Prices are pulling back slightly on renewed demand fears after Reuters reported most of Europe is now under the strictest restrictions, a rising US dollar, and on technical selling as both benchmarks breached overbought conditions last week. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs now expects Brent to reach $65/bbl this summer versus their previous call to reach $65 by year-end. "The renewed concerns about demand due to very high numbers of new corona cases and further mobility restrictions, plus the stronger U.S. dollar, are generating selling pressure," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

Natural gas is down ~2.1%, to $2.642, off earlier lows of $2.565. NOAA forecasts 6-to-14 days out expect a majority of the L48 to experience seasonal weather.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal-weight’.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Royal Dutch Shell has resumed shipping gas cargoes from the largest floating structure ever built following a year-long technical disruption that has damped industry appetite for floating LNG technology, according to the Financial Times. The restart of the huge Prelude facility — which at 488 metres is longer than four football fields — is a welcome boost for Shell as it coincides with a record surge in LNG prices fuelled by a cold snap in Asia. But construction challenges, cost overruns and technical problems with Prelude, as well as challenging market conditions, have prompted Shell and other producers to cancel other FLNG projects.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private placement to eligible purchasers.

BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources to Market Perform from Outperform.

RBC Capital Markets upgraded SM Energy to Outperform from Sector Perform.

Talos Energy announced that Talos Production, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has commenced an offering of $100 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 12.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The Additional Notes will be issued under the same indenture as the notes issued by the Issuer on January 4, 2021 and will form a part of the same series of notes as the Existing Notes. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its reserves-based lending facility.

CANADIAN E&PS

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy to Outperform from Market Perform.

Parex Resources reported Q4 2020 average production is estimated at 46,550 boe/d compared to Parex’ guidance of 45,500-47,500 boe/d. The firm expects Q1 2021 production to average 46,500-47,500 boe/d. Parex received regulatory approval to extend the current block boundaries by 32,000 acres to the east onto adjacent open lands based on the estimated extent of the 2020 La Belleza discovery, in exchange for a commitment to drill one exploration well. In Q2 2021 Parex anticipates commencing a two well exploration drilling program to further assess the VIM-1 block.

BMO Capital Markets upgraded MEG Energy to Outperform from Market Perform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes to Equal Weight from Overweight.

Fluor announced an updated organizational and reporting structure that better aligns its business with identified growth markets and company strategy. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, Fluor will conduct its operations in three business segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions and Mission Solutions.

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Trican Well Service to Outperform from Market Perform.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy to Strong Buy from Outperform.

Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream LP and MPLX LP to Outperform from Market Perform.

Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream and Kinder Morgan to Market Perform from Outperform.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures fell, along with world shares and oil prices, as investors feared a surge in coronavirus cases could delay an economic recovery. Rising Treasury yields and expectations of an additional U.S. fiscal stimulus boosted the dollar, weighing on gold prices.

