Crude Slides, But Remains on Track for Third Straight Weekly Gain

Energy stocks are set to open mixed, swayed by modestly higher broader index futures and mildly lower crude oil futures. Premarket indications on the benchmark SPDR 500 Energy ETF (XLE) suggest a lower open by around half a percent. Sector news flow is light today, leaving commodity prices and the macro to drive trading in the final full trading week of 2019.

Trading volumes will be above average amid the quarterly occurrence of S&P and Russell rebalancings, as well as the expiration of quarterly index options and futures.

Crude oil prices are lower by roughly a quarter percent. Prices were set for a third straight weekly gain despite a Friday fall after easing U.S.-China trade tensions lifted business confidence and the outlook for global economic growth. “The energy sector as a whole looks set to end 2019 with a solid year-on-year gain. This is due solely to the oil market," Barbara Lambrecht, an analyst at Commerzbank, said.

Natural gas futures are higher by 2% following yesterday’s weakness and larger than expected drawdown in weekly inventories.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Eni signed production sharing contract for exploration of an onshore block in Albania.

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras said it has launched the binding phase for sale of Gabriel Passos Refinery, known as REGAP, in Minas Gerais State.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Brazilian federal prosecutors filed a civil liability lawsuit against Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras seeking to force the state-run firm to halt some operations at its REDUC refinery until it deals with effluents discharged into Rio de Janeiro's bay. The lawsuit also seeks to hold the Rio de Janeiro state government and the state environmental institute responsible for the discharges into the Iguaçu river and the Guanabara Bay.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell said it expects impairment charges of up to $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter and trimmed its forecast for quarterly oil production sales. The company expects 6.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 7 million boepd for the fourth quarter, compared with its earlier estimate of 6.65 million boepd to 7.05 million boepd. The company also said 2019 capital expenditure is expected to be at the lower end of its guidance range of $24 billion to $29 billion.

Reuters - Pavilion Energy Singapore and a unit of Total said they have signed a 10-year deal to develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supply chain in the port of Singapore. The binding agreement between Pavilion, which is owned by Singapore's Temasek Holdings, and Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions follows an initial non-binding one in June last year.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Total began restarting the large vacuum distillation unit (VDU) at its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas. Total shut the 60,000-bpd VDU on Dec. 2 for about two weeks of planned maintenance, the sources said. The VDU refines residual crude oil in a vacuum to increase the yield of motor fuel feedstocks from a barrel of crude oil.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - The board of directors of Apache has declared the regular cash dividend on the company's common shares. The dividend on common shares is payable Feb. 21, 2020, to stockholders of record on Jan. 22, 2020, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.

Stifel Nicolaus and Company resumed coverage of Bonanza Creek Energy at ‘Buy.’

Press Release - Chesapeake Energy announced the preliminary results to date of its pending tender offer, on behalf of Brazos Valley Longhorn, L.L.C. and Brazos Valley Longhorn Finance Corp., each wholly owned subsidiaries of Chesapeake, to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by the Issuers and its simultaneous solicitation of consents with respect to certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes. As of the early tender date of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 19, 2019, approximately $616.2 million aggregate principal amount, or approximately 99.74%, of the Notes were validly tendered and related consents validly delivered. As a result, Chesapeake announced that the Requisite Consents had been obtained. Chesapeake also announced that (1) the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) had been satisfied and (2) it has elected to have an early settlement date of December 23, 2019 for Notes tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Bison, Oklahoma's largest water infrastructure, logistics and solutions provider, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Gulfport Energy's water infrastructure in the SCOOP for an upfront payment and other contingent consideration based on the timing, pace and magnitude of Gulfport's future development program and water production levels. Simultaneously, the parties entered into 15-year agreements whereby Bison will exclusively manage all of Gulfport's water gathering, recycling, storage, reuse, disposal, transportation, logistics and sourcing within a dedicated area across Grady, Garvin and Stephens counties. The acquired assets include the 15-year agreements, a multi-line water gathering and delivery system, 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity, 40,000 barrels per day of recycling capacity, 55,000 barrels per day of freshwater supply capacity, associated real property and a pending saltwater disposal permit.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Gulfport Energy announced that the Company has entered into agreements to divest certain non-core assets and provided an update on the continuation of discounted debt repurchases.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pengrowth Energy announced that, following the requisite shareholder and secured debt holder approvals having been obtained at the special meetings, it has obtained a final order of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta approving the plan of arrangement, pursuant to which Cona Resources Ltd. will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Pengrowth.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Basic Energy Services announced the appointment of Keith L. Schilling as President, Chief Executive Officer and director, effective January 2, 2020. Mr. Schilling is an accomplished professional with over two decades of experience in senior managerial positions with major energy services companies. Mr. Schilling is replacing T.M. “Roe” Patterson in connection with his voluntary resignation.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Schlumberger announced its commitment to setting a science-based target to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Schlumberger’s commitment has been submitted to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and, in line with the defined criteria, Schlumberger will define its reduction target by 2021. This commitment is part of the company’s thought leadership and focus on environmental and social sustainability through its industry-leading Global Stewardship program.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Enbridge submitted an application to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) to implement contracting on the company's Mainline pipeline system. The application for contracted and uncommitted service includes the associated terms, conditions and tolls of each service which would be offered in an open season following approval by the CER. The tolls and services will replace the current tolling settlement that is in place until June 30, 2021.

CIBC Capital Markets downgraded Gibson Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperformer.’

Press Release - TC Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TransCanada PipeLines Limited, has filed an application with the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) for approval of a six-year negotiated and unanimously supported settlement with its customers and other interested parties on Canadian Mainline tolls. TransCanada PipeLines Limited has requested timely approval of the unanimous settlement to ensure certainty before terms come into effect in January 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged up, as optimism infused markets after the United States and China agreed an initial trade deal. European shares rose, while Chinese and Japanese equities ended in the red. The dollar firmed against major currencies, while gold prices fell as demand for riskier assets improved. Investors will also watch out for U.S. personal consumption data, due for release later in the day.

