Crude Slides as Surging Coronavirus Cases Renew Demand Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open slightly lower, weighed down by weaker broader index futures, lower commodity prices, and as equities take a pause from yesterday’s strong broad gains. Sector news flow is light, while the broader macro focuses on any potential progress on stimulus negotiations from Congress, quarter-end and the focus turning to earnings, virus statistics, and tonight’s first Presidential debate.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as Europe and the U.S. grappled with a surge in new coronavirus infections and investors were cautious ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate. "Rising numbers of new corona cases in the United States and Europe are limiting the upside potential (for oil prices)," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. The heads of the world's largest trading houses predicted tepid oil demand recovery and flat prices due to the coronavirus pandemic in coming months and possibly even years.

Front-month November natural gas futures were lower by 2%, trading a touch lower in-line with broader markets and asset classes this morning. LNG flows pulled back slightly, which has been a key driver of near-term natural gas prices, and is adding to some softness in near-term prices.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro said it will review liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Golar Power's participation in an ongoing tender to lease an import terminal of the super-chilled natural gas in Bahia state.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Petrobras said it is launching non-binding phase of sale for its stakes in 26 onshore and shallow water concessions in polo potiguar area.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro plans to spend $6 billion through 2024 to decommission 18 offshore platforms, underwater gas pipelines and offshore wells.

Press Release - Total has signed the acquisition of ‘Blue Point London’ from the Bolloré Group. With this transaction, Total is taking over the management and operation of Source London, the largest electric vehicle charging network citywide, which includes more than 1,600 on-street charge points.

U.S. E&PS

TD Securities downgraded WPX Energy to ‘Tender’ from ‘Buy’.

MKM Partners downgraded WPX Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced an order with longtime partner Qatar Petroleum to supply multiple main refrigerant compressors for Qatar Petroleum’s North Field East project, executed by Qatargas. The total award is part of four LNG “mega trains,” representing 33 million tons per annum of additional capacity, which will increase Qatar’s total liquefied natural gas production capacity from 77 MTPA to 110 MTPA and help to propel the Gulf nation to global LNG production leadership by 2025. This order is among the largest LNG deals secured by Baker Hughes in the past five years, for both MTPA and equipment awarded.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures dipped slightly and European shares slipped as investors awaited the first U.S. presidential debate and eyed progress of a fiscal stimulus package in Washington. Japan’s Nikkei closed higher tracking U.S. stocks that rose overnight. Gold inched up, supported by a pull-back in the dollar.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

