Crude Slides as Europe Widens Lockdowns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher following last week’s steep declines, supported by gains in the U.S. stock index futures which jumped even as England adopted a stay-at-home order this weekend amid spikes in COVID-19 across Europe, while traders brace for tomorrow’s election day. Investors continue to focus on earnings as a handful of producers, services, and midstream companies reported today.

Oil prices are seesawing between gains and losses on worries that widening lockdowns in Europe would weaken fuel demand and concerns remain over potential turbulence resulting from this week's U.S. presidential election. "The number of lockdowns - and the oil demand the countries that imposed them account for - will lead to some demand destruction, depressing balances and putting further strain on the already fragile market," said Rystad Energy analyst Paola Rodriguez-Masiu. A tight race in the lead up to the U.S. election and accompanying uncertainty also prompted investor caution in global markets.

Natural gas futures are down over 3% after touching a 21-month high last week. LNG feedgas flows on Saturday were estimated to have hit a new record of over 10 Bcf/d before pulling back to at/around 9.4 Bcf/d yesterday. The NOAA 6-10 day forecast yesterday has the Western L48 below-seasonal while the East is given a high-probability for above-seasonal temperatures. The 8-14 day has half of Texas and everywhere East of the Mississippi river above-seasonal. Everywhere West of the river is expected to be below-seasonal.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Royal Dutch Shell has acquired full control of one of its gas station joint ventures in China as the oil major doubles down on the fuel retailing market in the world’s second-largest economy.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

JPMorgan upgraded Imperial Oil to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underweight’.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - OBSIDIAN ENERGY announced strong third quarter 2020 financial and operational results. Funds from Operations improved in the quarter as the success of our development program earlier in the year and our lower cost structure more than offset the impact of lower commodity prices, year over year. FFO in the third quarter of 2020 increased to $30 million ($0.41 per share) up from $25 million ($0.34 per share) for the second quarter of 2020 and $29 million ($0.40 per share) for the third quarter of 2019. FFO increased in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of higher commodity prices (compared to Q2 2020) as restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic eased, which improved demand. In addition, the Company continues to benefit from lower Operating Expenses and General and Administrative expenses (compared to Q3 2019) as a result of our cost reduction initiatives.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Calfrac Well Services announced that it has obtained a final order from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta approving its Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The final order is an important step in implementing the Company's Amended Recapitalization Transaction, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated August 17, 2020, as amended by a Material Change Report dated September 25, 2020.

Press Release - Fluor announced that David E. Constable, a member of the Fluor Board of Directors, has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2021. Constable succeeds Carlos Hernandez, who will retire as CEO and a member of the company’s Board at the end of the year.

Press Release - Lufkin Industries announced that it has completed the acquisition of the North American Land Rod Lift Business of Schlumberger N.V.

REFINERS

Press Release - Marathon Petroleum reported a net loss of $1.0 billion, or $(1.57) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Third-quarter 2020 results include net pre-tax charges of $525 million as shown in the accompanying release tables. Adjusted net loss was $649 million, or $(1.00) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared with adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - MPLX LP reported third-quarter 2020 net income attributable to MPLX of $665 million, compared with $629 million for the third quarter of 2019. Third-quarter 2020 results include a charge of $36 million related to a reimbursement of expenses associated with Marathon Petroleum Corporation's involuntary workforce reduction plan. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1.3 billion, compared with $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The board of directors of MPLX's general partner has authorized a unit repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $1 billion of the outstanding publicly traded common units.

Press Release - Noble Midstream Partners LP reported third-quarter 2020 financial and operational results. The Partnership’s results are consolidated to include Noble Midstream’s 54.4% ownership of Black Diamond Gathering, LLC. Third-quarter 2020 revenues totaled $187 million, an increase of 28% sequentially, largely related to higher third-party crude oil sales, which when netted with cost of oil sales, equated to a gain of $4 million. Affiliate oil and gas gathering revenue of $81 million declined 4% sequentially as Noble Energy reduced completion activity. Third-party oil and gas gathering revenue of $21 million declined 3% sequentially.

Press Release - NuStar Energy announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its terminals in Texas City, Texas, to BWC Terminals for $106 million. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher as investors geared up for an event-packed week starting with the U.S. presidential election. Upbeat euro zone and China factory activity data pushed European and Asian shares up. The dollar index was little changed, while gold was in the green. Oil prices fell on worries that widening coronavirus lockdowns in Europe would weaken fuel demand. The U.S. manufacturing PMI for October is on the economic calendar.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.