Crude Slides After Trump Casts Doubt on U.S.-China Trade Talks

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a lower start, tracking weakness in underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which edged lower on impeachment fears, but have pared most of their earlier losses. In sector news, RBC downgraded a handful of oilfield service components citing lower oil prices, a reduction in US land rigs, and another round of negative earnings continue to be a drag on investor sentiment. Shares of refiner Marathon Petroleum are surging in pre-market on news that activist investor Marathon Petroleum called for the company to split into three independent companies, three years after the activist investor demanded the refiner to undertake a strategic review and spin off its main businesses.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic continued to slide in morning trading on worries that fuel demand could fall after U.S. President Donald Trump doused recent optimism over China-U.S. trade talks at a time of rising U.S. crude oil stockpiles. Meanwhile, sources say Aramco has restored its oil production capacity to 11.3M bpd. Khurais field production is at 1.3M bpd while the Abqaiq field is production 4.92M bpd (levels are faster than expected and compare to normal circumstances capacity levels of 1.5M bpd and 5.5M bpd respectively). Furthermore, API data last night ahead of the DOE weekly later today posted bearish crude and gasoline stockpile changes versus consensus while distillates were bullish.

Natural gas futures are off by half a percent in early trading with the October contract expiring tomorrow. Pressure yesterday and today, aided by some forecasts expecting the back half of Oct to be mild after a brief cold shot early in the month drives some heating demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Eni has signed a co-operation agreement with Mainstream Renewable Power to develop large-scale renewable assets. The two companies plan to cooperate first in the United Kingdom and then expand their collaboration to Africa and South-East Asia. Eni and Mainstream will make a joint bid in the fourth round of Britain's offshore wind leasing tenders, they said.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Total's head of refining and chemicals Bernard Pinatel said during Investor Day presentation to analysts that the company has decided to grow in petrochemicals, not refining. He says petrochemical market is expected to grow by 3% per year due to strong market fundamentals in plastics and polymers, while recycling offers further growth opportunities. Pinatel also said there is short-term imbalance in the petrochemicals market due to new capacity particularly in Asia and the United States, and trade war between the U.S. and China.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - SM Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on November 6, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2019. The Company currently has approximately 112.9 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage in Viper Energy with ‘Buy’ rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Baytex Energy announced changes to its board of directors and management team. As previously highlighted, Baytex welcomed Jennifer Maki as a director on September 9, 2019. As part of its renewal process, Jennifer Maki has been appointed to the Audit and Human Resources and Compensation committees while Kevin Olson has stepped down from the board of directors to concentrate on his other business ventures. Following a thorough review of its organizational capabilities, we are streamlining our management team. Jason Jaskela, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jonathan Grimwood, Vice President, Exploration, are no longer with the corporation. Its operating business units will now report directly to Ed LaFehr, President and CEO.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - KBR announced that it was awarded two contract modifications totaling almost $40 million to upgrade remote tracking stations in the Air Force Satellite Control Network (AFSCN).

Press Release - Schlumberger Limited announced the expiration of the previously announced cash tender offer by Schlumberger Holdings Corporation, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schlumberger, for any and all of its outstanding (a) 3.000% Senior Notes due 2020 and (b) 3.625% Senior Notes due 2022, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 18, 2019 and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase.

DRILLERS

RBC Capital Markets downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling, Nabors Industries, Noble Corporation, Transocean, and Valaris to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform.’

REFINERS

(Reuters) – Elliott Management on Wednesday called for Marathon Petroleum to split into three independent companies, three years after the activist investor demanded the refiner to undertake a strategic review and spin off its main businesses. Elliott, holding an economic interest of about 2.5% in Marathon, said its renewed demand follows earlier promises of improvement by Marathon which the company has failed to deliver on.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Enbridge said it has received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to install 54 steel supports along its underwater Line 5 pipeline in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge said it has started installing a support at one section where the span, or gap between the pipe and the lake bed, exceeds 75 feet, which under easements granted by the state of Michigan is the limit for each span.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Kinder Morgan announced that the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project (GCX) will begin full commercial in-service on September 25, 2019, delivering natural gas from the Waha area in West Texas to Agua Dulce near the Texas Gulf Coast. Fully subscribed under long-term contracts, GCX provides approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet per day of incremental natural gas capacity to the Texas Gulf Coast markets, which will help relieve existing Permian Basin gas takeaway constraints and help reduce natural gas flaring.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes fell, along with global equities, as an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump raised prolonged political worries in the U.S. Meanwhile, the dollar edged higher, recovering overnight losses. Oil prices fell on concerns over fuel demand after U.S. President Donald Trump doused recent optimism over China-U.S. trade talks. Gold prices were lower, but a broader sell-off in equity markets limited losses. Data on new home sales is scheduled on the economic calendar.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.