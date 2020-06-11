Crude Slides After Record Build-Up in U.S. Inventories, Fed Projections

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to continue the past two days of steep losses, as a sharp 7% drop in oil prices pairs with a steep nearly 3% sell-off in broader market futures this morning. Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the Fed’s ominous forecast from yesterday’s meeting, the recent rally being cited as stretching valuations, and record high U.S. oil inventories are all factors being cited for the extension of the sell-off this morning.

WTI crude oil prices fell over 7% this morning, impacted by another record build-up in U.S. crude inventories and the Federal Reserve's projections that the world's biggest economy would shrink 6.5% this year. With demand risks back at the forefront, both benchmarks are set for their worst daily drop in two weeks. Crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly by 5.7 million barrels in the week to June 5 to 538.1 million barrels - a record - as imports were boosted by the arrival of supplies bought by refiners when Saudi Arabia flooded the market in March and April, EIA data showed. It also showed gasoline stockpiles grew more than expected to 258.7 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.6 million barrels, although the increase was smaller than in previous weeks.

Natural gas futures were down a penny, trading around $1.77, ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 93 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Claudio Descalzi, Eni CEO, and Hee-bong Chae, Korea Gas Corporation President and CEO signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to identify specific cooperation opportunities in different areas such as exploration and production projects, LNG projects, downstream and infrastructure projects and in particular circular economy and low-carbon energy projects. The two companies have been cooperating in Exploration and Production business over the past decade in Africa, Middle East, South-East Asia and Mediterranean. In particular, the Mozambique Area 4 project and the Iraq Zubair project are representative example of success cooperative relationship between two companies.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell has launched the sale of its stakes in two oilfields and two pipelines in Norway, according to a sales document seen by Reuters. Shell is selling its 6.45% interest in the Kvitebjorn field and pipeline and its 3.225% interest in the Valemon Unit and Valemon Rich Gas Pipeline, according to the document. The offshore assets are operated by state-controlled Norwegian oil firm Equinor. They access to a resource of 17 million barrels of oil equivalent with an annual daily production of 7,200 barrels of oil equivalent, according to the document. The assets are expected to raise between $50 and $100 million in total, according to industry and banking sources.

Reuters - Groupama Group and Total signed an off-plan lease on 14 March 2020 covering the construction of The Link, Total’s new head office in Paris La Défense. At the end of the works and fitting out, scheduled to take five years, Total will take delivery of the building and lease The Link for a 12-year renewable period. Located in the Michelet district of Paris La Défense, The Link comprises two towers connected over 30 storeys by green walkways. The 50-storey “Arche” wing will rise 228 metres above the forecourt; the 35-storey “Seine” wing will be 165 metres high.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to ‘Sector Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - CNX Resources announced an operational update. CNX continues to optimize its long-term intrinsic value per share by safely and compliantly generating free cash flow (FCF per share on a regular basis. CNX began sculpting its production profile since May 1st, and the company has shut in as much as 375 MMcf per day of production to take advantage of the large positive spread between summer and winter natural gas prices. The company expects the shut-in amount to decline to approximately 300 MMcf per day of production by July and will adjust as conditions warrant. This production profile optimization would result in over $30 million(a) in incremental FCF over the next few years, assuming the wells are turned back online November 1st and using current forward strip pricing. CNX continues to achieve capital efficiency improvements in its core Southwest Pennsylvania (SWPA) Marcellus Shale wells. The company's most recent eight-well Marcellus Shale pad, RHL 99, was stimulated by Evolution Well Services' electric frac fleet and averaged 1,570 lateral feet per day and a peak of 2,600 lateral feet in a 24-hour period. During the quarter, the company also drilled two SWPA Utica Shale wells at a record high pace and a record low cost. When compared to prior Pennsylvania Utica Shale wells drilled, the average drilling costs decreased from $957 per foot to $447 per foot, or a decline of 53%, with drilling times decreased by 22%. When completed, the company expects the total well costs for these two SWPA Utica wells to be approximately $1,375 per lateral foot, far below the $1,800 per lateral foot assumed in the seven-year FCF plan. Also, the company increased its estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) expectations for its most recent Central Pennsylvania (CPA) Utica well, the Bell Point 6, to a range of 4.5–5.0 Bcfe per thousand feet, which makes it the company's most productive Utica well to date.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire approximately 320 acres of core Williston Basin properties operated by WPX Energy. Total consideration at closing will consist of $1.5 million in cash for the acreage, subject to customary adjustments. Closing is expected on July 1, 2020. Since signing, Northern has received 9 gross well proposals to fully develop the unit consisting of 2.1 net wells. Northern expects approximately $12.5 million of development capital through 2020 and early 2021, with expected initial sales in the first quarter of 2021. The acquired assets are expected to produce 1,200 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) per day and produce an estimated $11.3 million of unhedged cash flow from operations in 2021 at the current commodity pricing strip as of June 5, 2020. Inclusive of the development capital and acquisition costs, Northern expects a payback period of under 1.5 years. All acquisition and associated development capital has already been accounted for in Northern’s recent 2020 capital budget. In addition, Northern entered into additional crude oil derivative swaption transactions to hedge a portion of the production associated with this and other transactions at an average of $45.48 per barrel for 2021 for 1,500 barrels per day. That average price is approximately $3.85 higher than the underlying strip price used to calculate the estimated cash flow stream described above.

MKM Partners initiated coverage of Occidental Petroleum with ‘Neutral’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Mitcham Industries announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ending April 30, 2020. Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $7.4 million compared to $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and $9.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The year over year decline was attributable to a 46% decline in Marine Technology Products segment revenues, partially offset by a 6% increase in Equipment Leasing segment revenues. The Company reported a net loss of $6.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to a net loss of $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and a net loss of $2.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The fiscal 2021 first quarter included a non-cash charge of approximately $2.5 million related to the impairment of goodwill. Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $7.2 million, or a $(0.59) loss per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. This compares to a fiscal 2020 fourth quarter loss of $4.3 million, or a $(0.35) loss per share, and a $2.9 million loss, or a $(0.24) loss per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Redburn relaunched coverage of TechnipFMC with a ‘Buy’ rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - ONEOK announced an underwritten public offering of 26 million shares of its common stock. ONEOK expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 3.9 million additional shares. ONEOK expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness and the funding of capital expenditures. Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers in the offering. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures declined, a day after the Federal Reserve's economic forecast confirmed that the pain from the coronavirus outbreak will be felt for years, with investors also nervous about a second wave of infections. European shares fell and Japan’s Nikkei suffered its biggest one-day fall in six weeks. The dollar was little changed against its rival currencies. Spot gold edged lower on profit-booking. US weekly jobless claims total 1.542 million last week, compared to analysts’ estimates of 1.6 million.

