Crude Sinks as Rapid Spread of Coronavirus Prompts Demand Concerns

Energy stocks are set to tumble at the open, pressured by sharp declines in the underlying commodities and broader equity futures as the number of coronavirus cases outside of the U.S. surged, sending investors to flee risk assets. Dow futures were off 850 points at their lowest levels this morning. Sector news is relatively quiet and macro headlines will continue to dictate equity prices.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic dropped 4% in overnight trading as the rapid spread of a coronavirus in several countries outside China left investors concerned about a hit to demand. “Oil prices will remain vulnerable here as energy traders were not pricing in the coronavirus becoming a pandemic,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. However, prices received some support after local health officials in China said that four provinces have lowered their virus emergency response measures. Additionally, Goldman Sachs said commodity prices could fall sharply before Chinese stimulus efforts later this year helps the sector achieve its 12-month return forecast of about 10%.

Natural gas futures are also off about 3% in morning trading, weighed by weakness in the crude complex and as above-seasonal weather forecasts for the rest of February and early March should limit heating demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Chart Industries signed a Letter of Cooperation with ExxonMobil India LNG Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil, and Indian Oil Corporation focused on pioneering virtual pipelines to accelerate gas access in India. Virtual pipelines deliver liquefied natural gas by road, rails and waterways not connected by physical pipelines.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Saudi Aramco at ‘Sector Perform’.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced the financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $36 million, or $0.09 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss of $37 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. At quarter end, the Company was in a net overlift position of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil. Fourth quarter results included a mark-to-market loss of $36 million related to the Company's oil derivative contracts. As of the quarter end and including recently executed hedges, Kosmos has approximately 18.0 million barrels of Brent oil hedged covering 2020 and 2021. Kosmos exited the fourth quarter of 2019 with approximately $825 million of liquidity, total debt of $2.05 billion, and $1.82 billion of net debt.

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced that Thomas P. Chambers, who has served as senior vice president and chief financial officer since November 2014, has informed the company that he will retire in May 2020.

US Capital Advisors initiated coverage in Noble Energy with a ‘Buy’ rating.

(Late Friday) Press Release - PDC Energy announced the final results and settlement of its offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025. PDC assumed the Notes pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 25, 2019, by and between PDC and SRC Energy Inc. PDC had previously offered to purchase for cash any and all aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes at a purchase price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount of such Notes, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the date of payment, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and accompanying Letter of Transmittal, each dated January 17, 2020. The offer expired at 5:00 pm, Eastern time, on February 18, 2020, with approximately $448 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Tourmaline Oil announced a series of transactions in the NEBC Montney gas/condensate complex. The Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a public oil and gas producer, has also acquired a private oil and gas company and has completed a small complementary asset transaction at Gundy. The two corporate transactions add approximately 6,000 boepd of current production, 2P reserves of 116.3 mmboe, and 160,000 acres of Montney lands for a combined cash purchase price of $33.4 million. Tourmaline has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Chinook Energy to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Chinook through a plan of arrangement for cash consideration of $0.0675 per share. The total cash consideration will be approximately $24.4 million, including assumed debt. The transaction is expected to close, subject to regulatory, court and shareholder approval, in late April 2020. Tourmaline acquired Polar Star Canadian Oil and Gas on February 14, 2020 for total cash consideration of $9.0 million, plus working capital adjustments. The acquired BC assets include approximately 2,500 boepd of production, 2P reserves of 80.7 mmboe, 106,000 net acres of Montney lands, and a compressor station.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CLEANCOR Energy Solutions, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings, announced that a subsidiary completed an acquisition of a liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas fueling station located at 670 Garnet Avenue in Palm Springs, California. The station is an attended card lock facility servicing over-the-road drayage truck fleets, waste haul companies, and other commercial fleets transiting the Interstate 10 freight corridor. The station has been growing its LNG and CNG fuel supply volumes to a range of truck fleets, including CLEANCOR customers servicing cargo to the Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angeles as well as other locations in Arizona and Southern California.

REFINERS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum plans to begin a multi-unit overhaul next week at its 585,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said sources familiar with plant operations. Marathon plans to shut the 105,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreating unit (CFHU) next week and two hydrocrackers and hydrotreaters on March 23, the sources said.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Wells Fargo Securities downgraded Antero Midstream to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal-weight’.

Wells Fargo Securities downgraded Williams Company and MPLX LP to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

Goldman Sachs upgraded TC Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’ and downgraded Enbridge to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures along with world stocks sank as a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned fears of a bigger hit to global economic growth, driving investors to safe-haven assets. The dollar rose, while the euro weakened and the Australian dollar touched a 11-year low. Gold surged over 2%. Oil prices tumbled 4%.

