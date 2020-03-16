Crude Sinks as China's Factory Output Plunged Amid Coronavirus

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Following Friday’s brief rally, energy stocks are set to plunge at the open alongside broader equity markets as the coronavirus epidemic continues to rattle markets. Yesterday, the Fed cut interest rates to zero and launched a massive $700 billion quantitative easing program to help cushion the economic downside from the virus’ effect on economic activity. However, markets were unfazed by the Fed’s decision and tumbled, hitting the ‘limit down’ circuit breaker which halted overnight trading. Additionally, equity markets are set to open ~10% lower this morning, which would trigger the circuit breaker level one, halting trading for 15 minutes.

Adding to the downward spiral, oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are off ~10% and WTI futures broke below $30 as China's factory output plunged at the sharpest pace in 30 years amid the spread of coronavirus and despite Trump asking the energy department to purchase oil for the strategic petroleum reserve on Friday. "The price response is understandable given that lower interest rates and new bond purchasing programmes will do nothing to combat the current weakness of oil demand," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said. Brent's premium to WTI narrowed to less than $1, close to its narrowest since 2016, making U.S. crude oil uncompetitive in international markets

Natural gas futures are down ~4%, pressured by weakness in the crude oil markets and risks to power generation demand due to COVID19.

US INTEGRATEDS

(Sunday) Reuters - Major energy companies in the United States imposed work-from-home rules for office staff and began health checks for remote or critical workers as coronavirus spread across the United States and threatened an industry reeling by falling demand and profits. BP, Exxon Mobil, Kinder Morgan, Motiva Enterprises and Royal Dutch Shell told non-essential staff to work from home starting March 16, workers and officials said. Shell and Chevron have begun routine health checks of workers and visitors at some key U.S. facilities, spokesmen said. Offshore rigs, refineries and pipelines require on-site teams and group workers in close quarters, making them vulnerable in a Covid-19 outbreak. Such businesses cannot be run remotely and health checks could prevent forced shutdowns that could lead to big losses or local fuel shortages.

RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

RBC Capital Markets downgraded BP to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Outperform’ and Eni to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Petrobras initiated binding phase for sale of TAG Pipeline, as per SEC filing. The Company also announced teaser stage for sale of Mangue Seco 3 and Mangue Seco 4 wind farms.

Jefferies downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Reuters - A fire killed five people at an oil refining complex in southern Malaysia owned by Petronas and Saudi Aramco commercial operations this year. It was the second fire in less than a year at the $27 billion Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Malaysia's southern state of Johor. The massive project includes a refinery, which will process around 300,000 barrels per day of crude oil when fully operational, and petrochemical plants with annual production capacity of 3.3 million tonnes. Petronas and Saudi Aramco each have a 50% stake in the PRefChem joint venture, which owns and operates the refinery and some petrochemical plants at PIC. The Johor state fire and rescue department said the fire and a blast occurred on March 16 night at the diesel hydro treater unit, which was removing sulphur from raw diesel using hydrogen gas. Other than the fatalities, one person has suffered burns, the fire department said, adding that the cause of the fire was under investigation. Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem), the joint venture, said a thorough investigation was ongoing and that it was cooperating with authorities. "The emergency response team is working closely with the relevant authorities and the situation is under control and the site is shut down," it said in a statement. It also confirmed the five deaths and the injury.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco said income tax rate for its downstream activities was reduced to 20% from 50% effective from Jan 1, 2020, according to the company's 2019 full financials statement released on Monday. The tax reduction was conditional on separating those activities under the control of one or more separate wholly owned subsidiaries before Dec 31, 2024, Aramco said, adding that it expects to transfer all its downstream activities into a separate legal entity or entities within the period specified.

Reuters - International bonds issued by borrowers in the Gulf extended losses on Monday, including Saudi government bonds and those issued by its oil giant Saudi Aramco, as the coronavirus outbreak and tumbling oil prices continued to hit the region's debt and equity markets. Saudi government and Aramco 30-year dollar bonds, due in 2049, shed 0.8 cents on the dollar in early trade, Refinitiv data showed. Abu Dhabi, seen as one of the region's strongest credits, lost 0.5 cents on its 30-year bonds maturing in 2047 in early trade, while Qatar's 30-year bonds due in 2049 fell 0.7 cents.

(Sunday) Press Release - Saudi Aramco announced its full-year 2019 financial results, delivering strong profits and dividends despite a lower price environment and challenging margins in refining and chemicals. Net income was $88.2 billion for the full-year 2019, compared to $111.1 billion in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower crude oil prices and production volumes, coupled with declining refining and chemical margins, and a $1.6 billion impairment associated with Sadara Chemical Company. Free cash flow was $78.3 billion, compared to $85.8 billion the previous year. Total dividend payments were $73.2 billion in 2019. As disclosed in the IPO prospectus, the Company has declared ordinary dividends of $3.9 billion, covering the period from December 5, 2019, the date IPO shares were allocated to investors, through December 31, 2019. These ordinary dividends represent a proportion of the $13.4 billion total ordinary dividends declared for the fourth quarter 2019. The dividends of $3.9 billion will be paid on March 31, 2020 to registered shareholders as at March 18, 2020. With respect to calendar year 2020, and as described in the Company's IPO prospectus, the Company, subject to Board approval, intends to declare aggregate ordinary cash dividends of at least $75.0 billion a year, paid quarterly. First quarter 2020 dividends are anticipated to be announced along with the Company's first quarter 2020 financial results, which are expected to be published in May 2020.

Press Release - SunPower recently executed on its plan toward becoming an energy services provider when it was selected to deliver close to 11 megawatts (MW) of direct current (DC) solar power in New England as a result of the region's 14th Forward Capacity Auction (FCA 14). The auction is held annually to ensure that the six states in ISO New England's service territory have enough resources to meet future electricity needs.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal-Weight’.

U.S. E&PS

TD Securities downgraded Antero Resources to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Press Release - California Resources announced the termination of its private exchange and subscription offers and consent solicitation relating to its outstanding 8% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022, 5½% Senior Notes due 2021 and 6% Senior Notes due 2024. The Company has also terminated the private subscription agreements it entered into with certain significant holders of the Notes because the obligations of the Supporting Holders under the Supporting Subscription Agreements were conditioned upon the consummation of the Offers. The Company is terminating the Offers as a result of recent developments in the commodity and financial markets that render the Offers inadvisable and impractical.

Jefferies upgraded ConocoPhillips to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’ and downgraded Occidental Petroleum to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Hold’.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Continental Resources to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Overweight’.

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cimarex Energy and Hess to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’. Meanwhile, the firm downgraded Callon Petroleum and Matador Resources to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - EOG Resources updated its full-year 2020 capital plan as a result of the significant decline and increased volatility of commodity prices. Exploration and development expenditures for 2020 are now expected to range from $4.3 billion to $4.7 billion, including facilities and gathering, processing and other expenditures, and excluding acquisitions and non‐cash exchanges. Net cash from operating activities is expected to fund both capital expenditures and dividend payments assuming mid-$30 oil prices for the remainder of 2020. The revised capital plan supports full-year 2020 crude oil production of 446,000 to 466,000 barrels of oil per day, approximately flat compared to full-year 2019 levels. Given the current commodity price environment, EOG has elected to reduce activity across its operating areas. The company plans to focus its drilling operations in the Delaware Basin and South Texas Eagle Ford and continue funding projects that support the long-term value of the company, including targeted infrastructure, exploration and environmental projects.

Press Release - EQT announced a further reduction to its 2020 capital expenditure guidance and the execution of an agreement to permanently release certain firm transportation capacity. To further enhance efficient capital deployment, EQT has reduced development activity in its Ohio Utica operations, lowering its expected 2020 capital expenditures by approximately $75 million to $1.075 – $1.175 billion. Through schedule and well design optimization, this shift in activity is not expected to impact EQT's 2020 production guidance of 1,450 – 1,500 Bcfe. EQT has now reduced its 2020 capital expenditure guidance by approximately $200 million since it was originally published in October 2019. Adjusted free cash flow for 2020 is now expected to be $225 - $325 million.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Hess to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’. The firm also upgraded Devon Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’, and downgraded Ovintiv to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Friday) Press Release - HighPoint Resources announced that on March 10, 2020, it received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange that the average closing price of the Company’s shares of common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE. As required by the NYSE, the Company has responded to the NYSE regarding its intent to cure the deficiency to return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements within the six-month cure period. The Company has put forth a proposal for a reverse stock split in connection with its annual meeting of shareholders to be held on April 28, 2020.

RBC Capital Markets downgraded Marathon Oil and Range Resources to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform’. The firm also downgraded Kosmos Energy to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems announced the decision to temporarily suspend production in its Brescia, Italy facility effective immediately. The Company’s Italian operations in Cherasco and Albinea continue to operate under the highest and most stringent standards for health and safety in line with the Italian Government’s guidance, decrees and directives on COVID-19. The Company intends to reassess the production suspension at its Brescia facility in two weeks. Given the capabilities of the organization and the opportunities provided by smart working, all non-manufacturing activity will continue on a regular basis.

Press Release - Whiting Petroleum announced the Company is taking measures to reduce activity given recent commodity prices and has adopted a revised capital budget range of $400 to $435 million. At the midpoint, this represents a $185 million or 30% decrease relative to our prior 2020 capital budget. Whiting expects to drop one rig and one completion crew within the next month. The capital reduction is projected to have a moderate impact on full-year 2020 total production and oil production. The Company plans to provide formal guidance ranges when it releases first quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

CANADIAN E&PS

TD Securities downgraded Baytex Energy and Peyto Exploration & Developmentto ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian Natural Resources to ‘In Line’ from ‘Outperform’.

BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crescent Point Energy, Nuvista Energy, Seven Generations Energy, and Surge Energy to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Crescent Point Energy is revising its 2020 capital spending by approximately 35 percent in response to the recent decline in commodity prices. This conservative and disciplined approach demonstrates the Company's flexibility, focus on returns and prudent risk management to protect its balance sheet. Crescent Point's revised 2020 capital expenditures budget of $700 to $800 million is expected to generate annual average production of 130,000 to 134,000 boe/d. This guidance reflects a high-graded, lower activity budget with fewer wells drilled. This program is expected to moderate the Company's corporate decline rate and reduce variable expenses while also protecting the long-term value of its drilling inventory. The revised program will begin immediately with minimal activity in second quarter, driven by normal seasonality related to spring break-up, with the majority of remaining activity expected to resume late third quarter. Management will continue to monitor the outlook for commodity prices during this period of reduced activity and has the ability to make further adjustments if necessary.

Press Release - Enerplus announced an update to its capital budget and operational plan for 2020 in response to the rapid decline in crude oil prices. Effective immediately, Enerplus is reducing its 2020 capital spending budget to $325 million, or approximately 40% at the midpoint of prior 2020 guidance of $520 to $570 million. The reduced 2020 capital budget is focused on prioritizing the Company's balance sheet and free cash flow at US$35 per barrel WTI and US$2.25 per Mcf NYMEX. Under this reduced capital program, 2020 crude oil and natural gas liquids production is expected to average between 50,000 to 52,000 barrels per day (from 57,000 to 60,000 barrels per day), representing a decline of approximately 7% at the midpoint compared to 2019 average liquids production. Despite this initial decline in liquids production from 2019, Enerplus estimates it could sustain liquids production approximately flat to 2020 over the next several years with capital spending at similar levels to the revised 2020 plan. Total average production guidance for 2020 has also been reduced to 89,000 to 92,000 BOE per day (from 96,000 to 100,000 BOE per day) in line with the Company's revised liquids production range.

Press Release - NuVista Energy announced that it has reduced its capital spending program for 2020 effective immediately in order to remain approximately in line with forecast adjusted funds flow, consistent with prior guidance. Maintaining the strength of our balance sheet continues as the top priority after the sudden decline in oil prices associated with recent global events. Credit facility drawings will be managed to approximately $340 million by year end 2020 as a result of adjusted funds flow in excess of capital expenditures at WTI oil prices above $US 30/Bbl from the end of the first quarter onwards; Full year capital spending has been reduced from the prior guidance range of $300 - $330 million to no more than $240 million. This represents a reduction of approximately 25% of full year 2020 capital, and a reduction of almost 40% in go-forward 2020 capital spending; First quarter capital spending has been reduced from $150 million to $135 million on the strength of reduced drilling and completions costs which were achieved for planned activities; Second quarter capital has been reduced from $50 million to $30 million; and Production for 2020 is expected to be in the range of 54,000 – 57,000 Boe/d as compared to the lower end of prior guidance at 57,000 Boe/d.

(Sunday) Press Release - Obsidian Energy announced further to our press release on March 4, 2020 that we have reached an agreement with our noteholders to amend the senior note agreements to align all note maturity dates to November 30, 2021. In addition, the Company has reached an agreement with its building landlord on renewed lease terms for its Calgary office space. Specifically, the senior note maturities have been adjusted as follows: the senior notes maturing on March 16, 2020, May 29, 2020 and December 2, 2020 will be extended to November 30, 2021; the senior note maturing on November 30, 2021 will remain the same; the senior notes maturing on December 2, 2022 and December 2, 2025 will now mature on November 30, 2021; and if the end date of the revolving period on the syndicated credit facility is accelerated to April 1, 2021, as described below, then the senior notes maturities will also be accelerated to that date.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development confirmed that the monthly dividend with respect to March 2020 of $0.02 per common share is to be paid on April 15, 2020, for shareholders of record on March 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2020. Dividends paid by Peyto to Canadian residents are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

RBC Capital Markets upgraded Parex Resources to ‘Top Pick’ from ‘Outperform’. Meanwhile, the firm downgraded Baytex Energy, Birchcliff Energy, and Nuvista Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Surge Energy confirmed that a cash dividend to be paid on April 15, 2020 in respect of March 2020 production, for the shareholders of record on March 31, 2020 will be $0.000833 per share. The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Press Release - Vermilion Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a reduction to our 2020 capital budget of $80 to $100 million and a reduction in our monthly dividend from $0.115 CDN per share to $0.02 CDN per share in response to the pronounced decline in global commodity prices. The new dividend amount will be implemented in the April dividend payable in May 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

RBC Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

BMO Capital Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’ and downgraded Shawcor to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform.’

Press Release - KBR announced that it has been awarded the Heating Systems Energy Efficiency Study by the National Environment Agency (NEA) of Singapore. KBR will provide consultancy services to study the energy performance of heating systems in energy intensive industrial facilities in Singapore. Opportunities to improve energy efficiency will be evaluated leading to an implementation and improvement roadmap for each facility. In addition, KBR will develop a best practice guide for the oil refining, petrochemical and chemical sub-sectors. This project will be executed primarily from KBR's consulting hub in Singapore, leveraging on the specialist skills of the wider KBR consulting and engineering groups.

(Sunday) Press Release - TechnipFMC provided update on planned separation. Market conditions have changed materially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sharp decline in commodity prices, and the heightened volatility in global equity markets. The impacts of these events have created a market environment that is not currently conducive to the Company’s planned separation into TechnipFMC and Technip Energies. The Company reiterates that the strategic rationale for the separation remains unchanged. The Company is committed to the transaction and continues its preparations to ensure that the two companies are ready for separation when the markets sufficiently recover.

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded TechnipFMC to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Noble announced that Richard Barker (38) will replace Stephen M. Butz as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, following Mr. Butz' decision to step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Butz made the decision to leave the Company following the recently announced Chief Executive Officer transition plan. His departure is not the result of any disagreement with the Company regarding its accounting practices, financial statements or financial condition, or any of the Company's related disclosures.

REFINERS

Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ and downgraded PBF Energy to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Enbridge and TC Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold.’

Press Release - Due to the unprecedented environment and the sharp decline in Keyera's share price, Keyera provided the following information to address investor inquiries. Keyera remains confident in its business outlook given its strong financial position and integrated portfolio of diverse assets and services that serve both natural gas and oil sands producers. Keyera's financial position includes the following: a strong balance sheet with Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 2.7x as of December 31, 2019, including 50% of the subordinated hybrid notes as debt; a long-term payout ratio target range of between 50% and 70% (2019 – 67%; 2018 – 56%); BBB investment grade corporate credit ratings from DBRS Limited and S&P Global; a $1.5 billion line of credit ($90 million drawn as of December 31, 2019); and no meaningful long-term debt maturities in the next five years (less than 15% of total long-term debt).

Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer to ‘Equal Weight’ from’ Overweight’. The firm also downgraded Plains All American Pipeline and Targa Resourcesdowngraded ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’. The firm also upgraded Kinder Morgan and TC energy to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Underweight’.

UBS upgraded Genesis Energy and Western Midstream Partners to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and Enable Midstream to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street stock futures plunged, tracking global equities, as fears of coronavirus-driven recession intensified following a second emergency interest rate cut in a fortnight by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index was down and gold prices were in the red. Oil prices plunged on concerns about the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the global crude demand.

