Crude Set for Fourth Consecutive Weekly Gain Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to higher start, weighed down by mild weakness in the underlying commodities while U.S. stock index futures extended their record rally despite concerns of a record rise in COVID-19 cases. News flow is quiet and trading levels are expected to be thin amid today’s shortened-holiday trading session.

Oil prices seesawed between gains and losses in overnight trading but remained on course for a fourth straight week of gains ahead of an OPEC+ meeting early next week. Both benchmarks are up about 7% over the week after encouraging news on potential COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and others. However, questions have been raised over AstraZeneca's "vaccine for the world", with several scientists sounding caution over the trial results. "While a successful vaccine rollout should break the link between infection and mobility, even then global oil demand will likely only reach its pre-pandemic run rate by mid-2022," JP Morgan said.

Natural gas futures are off 2%, as above seasonal forecasts this week should hurt heating demand.

US INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that ExxonMobil and Total are in negotiations over their massive LNG projects in Mozambique, with each seeking to extract more gas from a shared field that straddles the two developments and cut costs, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The talks between the energy majors also involve the Mozambican government, according to the sources, as it has to give final approval to any new agreement. The field that straddles the projects happens to contain gas that is thicker and therefore cheaper to extract and convert into LNG than reserves elsewhere in the projects. The volume each project could extract from the shared area was set out in a 2015 "unitisation" - or resource-sharing - agreement. However both U.S. major Exxon and France's Total are now renegotiating that contract with each other, the sources said. The companies are looking to cut costs wherever they can, bruised by a COVID-19-induced collapse in global oil and gas prices and facing a worsening security situation in Mozambique. Across the industry, most companies have been forced to delay decisions on new LNG projects and write down investments in existing production plants, in stark contrast to last year's record level of approvals for plants.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP and Delek Group-owned Ithaca Energy have started oil and gas production at the Vorlich field in Britain's central North Sea, the companies said in statements on Thursday. The project is expected to produce 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at its peak and has resources of 30 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Eni has released the 19th edition of the World Oil, Gas and Renewables Review, the annual statistics report on oil, natural gas and renewable sources. The World Oil, Gas and Renewables Review aims to be a useful tool for a deeper understanding of the fundamentals of the energy sector. It observes the emerging decarbonisation trends with the goal of helping to identify the necessary actions to tackle the climate challenge.

Repsol unveiled its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan which will transform the company in the following years, accelerating the energy transition and ensuring return and the highest value for shareholders. The new strategy outlines a challenging roadmap with more ambitious intermediate emissions cuts targets to successfully achieve zero net emissions by 2050. Repsol will decarbonize its asset portfolio and establish a new operating model. The new strategic plan contemplates investment of €18.3 billion between 2021 and 2025, of which €5.5 billion - 30% - will be spent on low-carbon businesses. The renewed strategy is self-financing at an average $50 per barrel of Brent and $2.5 per MBtu at the Henry Hub. At these prices, the company can generate cash to cover investments and dividends throughout the period, without increasing debt from current levels. Repsol will evolve its organization into four business areas (Up-stream, Industrial, Customer, and Low-Carbon Generation), supported by more efficient corporate and service units to favor differentiated results and value crystallization. The company will maintain shareholder distribution amongst the most attractive in the industry and the Spanish Ibex-35 Index, combining a cash dividend with share buy-backs. The cash divi-dend will be set at €0.60 per share and rise to €0.75 per share. Including buybacks, it can exceed €1 per share in 2025.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Calfrac Well Services confirmed that a hearing was held on November 26, in the Alberta Court of Appeal, to consider the appeal by Wilks Brothers of the Final Order issued by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta on November 2nd, approving the Company's plan of arrangement, under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Court has reserved its decision, and Calfrac will provide a further update upon its release.

Calfrac Well Services advised that Wilks Brothers has lost its latest attempt to stall Calfrac's Amended Recapitalization Transaction. On November 2, 2020, the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta issued a final order approving the Company's Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Wilks Brothers subsequently filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal of Alberta, appealing the Final Order on an expedited basis. This matter was heard by the Court on November 25, 2020, and Calfrac was advised by the Court on November 26, 2020 that Wilks Brothers' appeal of the Final Order had been dismissed. The Company intends to complete the Amended Recapitalization Transaction as soon as is practicable, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to the implementation of the Plan of Arrangement. Calfrac will provide further updates in respect of the completion of the Amended Recapitalization Transaction as matters evolve.

CGG and Magseis Fairfield announced their completion of the 2020 acquisition of the largest OBN survey ever acquired in the North Sea. The OBN Cornerstone 2020 multi-client survey in the UK Central North Sea commenced in March 2020 and has already received significant industry interest and prefunding. Approximately 1,650 km² of long-offset, full-azimuth data have been acquired, with first images being made available in early 2021 and final PSDM data planned for release in Q4 2021. Further extensions of the OBN Cornerstone survey are being considered for 2021.

MLPS & PIPELINES

AltaGas announced that it has agreed to issue $500 million of senior unsecured medium term notes with a coupon rate of 2.075 percent, maturing on May 30, 2028 and $200 million of senior unsecured medium term notes with a coupon rate of 2.477 percent, maturing on November 30, 2030. The Offering is expected to close on or about November 30, 2020. The net proceeds resulting from the Offering will be used to pay down existing indebtedness under AltaGas' credit facility, to fund the redemption of all of the issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Minimum Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I of AltaGas and for general corporate purposes.

Seadrill Partners has elected not to make a periodic payment with respect to its swap obligations originally scheduled to come due November 23, 2020. The Company has reached an agreement with Term Loan B lenders representing a majority of the TLB principal amount outstanding to forbear enforcement of any claims, causes of action, rights, or remedies with respect to any defaults or events of default that may occur under the TLB relating to the Swap Payment and any resulting acceleration of the Company's mark‑to-market hedging liabilities that may occur. The forbearance under the Agreement will be effective through the maturity date of the TLB unless there is an event of default under the TLB that is not waived by the required lenders.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures edged higher as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections during the Thanksgiving holiday. Major European equity indexes recouped earlier losses, though doubts over the efficacy of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine weighed on sentiment. In Asian equity markets, Chinese stocks ended higher to post weekly gains as upbeat profits from industrial firms pointed to a continued recovery in the world's second largest economy. Japan's Nikkei stock average ended at its highest since April 1991 as it rallied for the fourth session in a row. The dollar steadied against a basket of major currencies and the euro showed little reaction because currency traders have largely priced in expectations for additional ECB easing next month. In commodity markets, oil prices were mixed ahead of an OPEC+ meeting and gold prices fell slightly. U.S. equity markets are due to close early at 1 p.m. ET.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

