Crude Set for Biggest Weekly Gain in Months Following Saudi Oil Attack

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set for a higher open this morning, backed by moderate gains in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which marched towards all-time highs as China became the third country to trim interest rates in the past few days, raising hopes that major central banks stand ready to blunt the impact of a prolonged US-China trade war on global growth.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are relatively stable this morning with Brent and WTI tracking up over 7% on the week, their biggest weekly gains in months. Saudi Aramco today said they are confident in returning to full production at its Khurais facility by the end of September. "Investors should probably assume that oil stabilises for now in the $60-65 per barrel range, though the risk is to the upside," said Christopher Wood from Jefferies. Meanwhile, torrential rain from Tropical Storm Imelda has forced a major refinery to cut production and to shut a key oil pipeline, terminals and a ship channel in Texas.

Natural gas futures edged higher in earlier trading following yesterday’s higher than expected storage build. Preliminary estimates for storage week-ending today have a build of +80 to +90 Bcf vs the 5 yr average of +74 Bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Pakistan approved the construction of five liquefied natural gas terminals by groups that include Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell, aiming to triple imports and ease the country's chronic gas shortage.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil said its 369,024 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery continues to operate following torrential rains from Tropical Depression Imelda.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petrobras begins binding phase in sale of onshore fields in Bahia.

U.S. E&PS

(Reuters) – California Resources said it was not considering restructuring or hiring advisors for that purpose. "Contrary to recent erroneous reporting, we are not considering restructuring or hiring advisors for this purpose. As discussed on our earnings calls, we are actively looking at asset sales, royalty monetizations and other transactions similar to those we have done in the past to help us delever." Debtwire yesterday reported the company has had talks with restructuring advisors.

Press Release - Kosmos Energy filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning the retirement of Chris Tong as a director of the Company.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - McDermott International announced it recently received unsolicited approaches to acquire all or part of Lummus Technology, McDermott's industry-leading technology business, with valuation exceeding $2.5 billion. Based on the receipt of these approaches, McDermott is exploring strategic alternatives to unlock the value of Lummus Technology while maintaining the strategic rationale of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) pull-through.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Petrofac said it would sell the remaining 51% interest in its Mexican oilfields for up to $276 million to Anglo-French oil and gas company Perenco.

Press Release - CLEANCOR Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings, announced a joint initiative to increase the use and supply of liquefied and compressed natural gas to a range of customers in the U.S. leveraging the footprint of its sister company, SCF Marine Inc. throughout the Mississippi River system.

Seadrill downgraded to ‘Sell’ from ‘Buy’ at Danske Bank.

REFINERS

Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners announced that West Griffin, the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since January 2017, will be leaving his role as CFO by the end of the year.

Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners and its wholly-owned subsidiary Calumet Finance Corp. announced subject to market conditions, they intend to offer for sale to eligible purchasers in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, $550 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due April 2025.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Morgan Stanley resumed coverage on Cheniere Energy with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage in Golar and New Fortress Energy with an ‘Overweight’ rating.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NextDecade Corporation with an ‘Underweight’ rating.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Kinder Morgan's natural gas pipeline declared force majeure on segment 26 Southbound located between Angelina county, Texas and Montgomery county, Texas.

Press Release - MPLX announced the final results of the previously announced offers to exchange any and all outstanding senior notes issued by Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance, each of which are wholly owned subsidiaries of MPLX, for (1) up to $3,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new senior notes issued by MPLX and (2) cash, and related consent solicitation to adopt certain amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing ANDX Notes.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - TC Energy’s Marketlink oil pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, was shut as flooding disrupted operations at U.S. Gulf Coast terminals.

TC Pipelines upgraded to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose in line with global equities, after stimulus measures by major central banks eased worries about economic growth. The dollar inched up against a basket of major currencies. Oil prices gained on rising tensions in the Middle East. Gold prices rose, while palladium soared to a new all-time peak amid short supply.

